AI Travel Hacks: The Easy & Free Jet Lag Prevention Plan

AI has steadily become one of the most reliable trip-planning tools in a traveler’s arsenal.

Sure, you need to know how to use AI for trip-planning, along with avoiding the most common mistakes and pitfalls. And it might be a good idea to use AI that’s created specifically for travelers and their itinerary-building.

But one of the latest AI-based travel hacks is beautifully straightforward and simple. It’s something even a non-digital-native who’s never heard of OpenAI could figure out—and I’m always a fan of uncomplicated solutions.

Ready to get a free jet lag prevention plan? Here’s how to do it.

3 steps to create an easy and free jet lag prevention plan

Step one: Head to ChatGPT and present your trip information

You don’t need to set up an account to use ChatGPT—just head straight to the website to start interacting. Start with a simple introduction explaining that you need a jet lag prevention plan based on the specific flight information for your trip.

Here’s what you need to include in this prompt:

The time zones you’re traveling between

Your departing location and final destination

Include information on any layovers that you have

Your sleep patterns, age, and other relevant health information

Clarify when you’ll arrive and that you want to be refreshed

Ask for information on when you should sleep and for how long

Step two: Add on meal suggestions if you want

That prompt will give you a list of ideal times to sleep, along with suggestions on how long. The duration of your naps will be driven by the amount of time you have on a flight or a layover.

Additionally, you can ask for prompts on when to eat. That’s a good idea for anyone who struggles more heavily with jet lag, as it not only affects our energy levels but also our body’s digestive system. Asking ChatGPT to incorporate meals into your overall sleep plan is an easy way to start optimizing your international trips.

Step three: Set yourself up for success

I always suggest you double-check any information presented by AI, including jet lag prevention plans. They aren’t foolproof solutions, and inquiry results can come from a range of non-medical sources.

Once ChatGPT generates a plan for you, I suggest double-checking that the suggested nap times fit with your flights and layovers, along with any meal plan suggestions.

Last but not least, make sure you have all the right items with you for a nap at 35,000 feet. Though some of us can power down for a nap just about anytime and anywhere, that’s not the case for all travelers.

If you’re going to take ChatGPT’s advice on napping, you might need a great neck pillow and a few sleep tips from experts.

