Heading to Japan? Forget Trains—Go by Ferry

Ferries are growing in popularity.

In places like Europe, ferries let travelers take scenic routes across the continent. From Helsinki to Turkey, you can find diverse ferries that are geared toward adventurous travelers looking for lesser-known destinations.

By comparison, the US’s ferries are few and far between. The most well-known ferries, including New York’s Staten Island Ferry, are often used for public transportation just as much as sightseeing.

But ferries in both regions don’t hold a candle to Japan’s network.

In case you didn’t know, Japan is an archipelago that’s home to over 6,000 islands, with a whopping 421 listed as inhabited. Ferries are the most viable option for island-hopping—and many of Japan’s ferries are just as high-tech and functional as its bullet train system.

They’re cheaper, too.

If you’re planning a trip to Japan, consider booking one of these ferry rides. Whether you’re looking for a next-level sightseeing adventure or simply want to get from one city to the next, you’ll have options. (Really, really cool options.)

A quick introduction to ferries in Japan

At their most basic, ferries in Japan are designed for public transportation.

Just like US options, these ferries include seating, restrooms, and small shops selling drinks and snacks. They can help you get from locations like Tokyo to Osaka to Kobe by traveling up and down the coasts.

Many ferries are designed to transport locals and visitors off the mainland and onto its smaller islands.

Some ferries are designed for longer journeys by sea, too. In these cases, travelers have access to hotel-like stays. These ferries might even offer extra bonuses like entertainment, lounges, spas, and more.

Depending on the ticket tier (from first class to second class), guests might also have access to multiple dining options, pet rooms, game rooms, and more.

In my research, I’ve found dozens of options—from basic thirty-minute trips to 40-hour treks up the coast. These are my top three picks for those heading to Japan.

MOL Sunflower

Multiple routes

This is the ferry that started it all—thanks to an Instagram post, nonetheless.

From the cabins to the restaurants to the shops, MOL Sunflower ferries offer a truly luxurious way to travel across Japan. But the ships also have a few extras that made me put it first on this list.

First, there’s a panoramic bathing area that offers views of the sea. Second, there are kid-friendly spaces that make it great for traveling families. Third, there’s a digital skylight that puts on some pretty mesmerizing shows.

Best of all, MOL ferries are cheaper than a bullet train.

Book here

Hankyu Ferry

Transportation between Kyushu, Osaka, and Kobe

The Hankyu Ferry is like a mobile four-star hotel that glides through the water.

Seriously—this option might not have kicked off my interested in Japanese ferries, but it’s high on my list now. It has all the added features of a long-distance ferry cruise, from restaurants to shops to pools. (That’s right, you have multiple bathing options.)

But there’s a bit more on offer, too. Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor baths, enjoy the night with friends in a karaoke bar, spend an afternoon in the game room, and even get a little grooming done in the pet room.

Book here

Tsugaru Kaikyo Ferry

Transportation across Tsugaro Strait to Hakodate, Aomori, and Honshu

This ferry doesn’t traverse a popular route, from what I can tell. Instead, the appeal seems to be the views of Tsugaru Strait and other more remote destinations.

In fact, it’s billed as a ‘cruise-ferry’, which should clue you into the relaxed vibe here. The ferry includes all the major amenities you need, from dining options to lounge areas that let you soak up the views and atmosphere.

But you can also get to some of Japan’s cooler and lesser-known outposts with the Tsugaro Kaikyo Ferry, from Ryusendo Limestone Cave to Naruko Valley.

Book here