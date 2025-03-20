How to Explore Sites & Activities from FX’s Shogun in Japan

In 2024, Shogun took American audiences by storm.

Videos by TravelAwaits

The historical drama follows one of the most bloody and intriguing periods in Japanese history: an era of feudal power grabs and political moves, known as the Edo period.

The Japanese-language series is based on the 1975 novel of the same name, which follows a shipwrecked Englishman as he attempts to navigate a complex world under a powerful feudal lord.

Though fictional, Shogun is based on actual feudal practices and traditions from Japan’s iconic period of samurai warriors. Most importantly, the series is set in real locations that you can still experience in Japan today. Even characters, events, and plot twists are closely based on real-life figures from the era.

While most tourists in Japan are focused on the hyper-modern marvels of Tokyo, there’s another world waiting just below the neon lights—one that will transport you to the feudal world of the 1500s as depicted in Shogun.

Want a Shogun guide for your next trip to Japan? Here’s what you can’t miss in terms of famous locations from the series, along with the best samurai-themed activities in Osaka.

Important places from Shogun that you can visit (aside from Osaka)

Usuki: The actual landing site of John Blackthorne (aka William Adams)

The actual landing site of John Blackthorne (aka William Adams) Azuchi Castle: Kuroda’s Home

Kuroda’s Home Tokyo Imperial Palace: Original home of Edo Castle

Best Shogun-themed things to do in Osaka

With a handful of highly rated city tours available, you can get out and explore Osaka at your own pace. Some tours are also tailored toward your specific interests, so be sure to mention your love of Shogun. I recommend starting with the tours listed below.