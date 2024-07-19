Train Travel in Europe: Everything You Need to Know About the Eurail Pass

Those heading to Europe for the first time usually have high hopes of traveling by train.

First, trains are a great way to see the countryside—especially when you have limited time. Second, they’re viewed as a more ‘classic’ form of transportation compared to our American dependence on cars. Third, it’s greener than flying.

Unfortunately, most travelers never get around to booking a train.

They’re wildly expensive, to put it mildly. They’re also in high demand. Oh, and they tend to take a lot longer than people expect.

Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy train rides around Europe.

You can use train routes to get from country to country without delaying your trip—you just need to be more proactive and mindful about doing so. If you’re looking to use trains as a way to get around Europe, then you need to consider the Eurail pass.

This pass works for all 33 European countries across the most popular train companies, from Spain’s Renfe to Eurostar. But, similar to Amtrak, there’s a lot you need to know to get the most out of the Eurail Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

How does Eurail work?

I have exceptional news for you: the Eurail website is a beauty to behold.

That means that if you’re unclear about anything in this article, you should be able to find answers quickly via the website. If not, you can even ask a question in the forum.

Here are the basics.

As outlined above, Eurail is designed to get you across Europe easily and quickly—including across borders. Some night trains act like red-eyes, while other routes are more scenic and slow.

Depending on which pass you purchase (more on this below), you can access a range of routes. Keep in mind that night trains are only available for Global Pass holders.

The Eurail Pass is designed for convenience and ease of travel first and foremost. It might also save you money, but not necessarily. Non-Eurail Pass holders might pay an arm and a leg for reserving a ticket last minute, but last-minute price hikes don’t apply to Eurail Pass holders.

So, who is the Eurail Pass ideal for? It’s best for planners who want to save on transportation while seeing more of Europe from their window. Best of all, the Eurail Pass includes discounts on major hotels, museums, and more.

But which Eurail Pass do you need—the One Country Pass or the Global Pass?

Eurail One Country Pass

If you want to explore a single country, then this is the best option for you.

With the Eurail One Country Pass, you can use up to eight days of flexible travel within a one-month period. And given local train lines tend to be less busy than international routes, you won’t face too many crowds.

Keep in mind that Eurail One Country Passes offer bundled deals for small countries. You can buy a Scandinavia Pass, which includes Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, or a ‘Benelux’ Pass for Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The Eurail One Country Pass is ideal for travelers who are going on a longer trip in a single country. You’ll get to experience different train types and routes, too.

For example, a Eurail Pass in Spain gives you access to meandering lines like the Renfe regional trains or high-speed bullet trains.

You can shop around for different types of One Country Passes, including 4-day, 5-day, and other short increment periods.

Eurail Global Pass

The Eurail Global Pass gives you access to all 33 countries in Europe, connecting you to an astounding 33,000 towns, villages, and cities.

But there’s one key difference: you need to reserve your seats with the Global Pass, as many trips are international.

Some of these reservations will cost you a small fee of up to $15. The fee might not be a turn-off, but keep in mind that most Global Pass routes are more popular—meaning you should reserve your place ahead of time to avoid missing out.

As with One Country Passes, the Global Pass also runs on a few different formats. You can choose flexi passes like 5-day, 7-day, and 10-day passes. The most popular option is the 10-day Global Pass, which can be used across a two-month period.