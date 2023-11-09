5 Best Train Journeys In Europe For Jaw-Dropping Scenery

Europe is home to some of the most awe-inspiring train journeys in the world. From the Semmering Railway in Austria to the Inlandsbanan Railway in Sweden, each trip offers a unique glimpse into the beauty of nature and the continent’s cultural diversity.

With dramatic vistas of snow-capped mountains, icy glaciers, dense forests, clear-blue lakes, and towering highlands, these train journeys are an unforgettable experience for the eyes. Relax and enjoy the panoramas; these scenic train journeys are fantastic ways to tour Europe.

1. Semmering Railway, Austria

The Semmering Railway in Austria is one of Europe’s most revered and scenic train journeys. The railway passes through the Semmering Pass — a beautiful mountainous region with incredible scenes of the Austrian Alps.

The railway was built between 1848 and 1854 over 25.5 miles of mountain terrain. The Semmering Railway is considered one of the greatest feats of civil engineering. Its tunnels, viaducts, and bridges are still impressive today and have earned it a place on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

You can ride on the train and enjoy the spectacular scenery from the comfort of your carriage. During the winter months, the railway transforms into a picturesque winter wonderland, with snow-covered peaks and frosty forests, adding to the beauty of the journey.

2. Bernina Express, Switzerland And Italy

The Bernina Express in Switzerland is a train journey renowned for its grand scenery. The train travels through the Swiss Alps, with magnificent views of snow-capped peaks, glaciers, and delightful valleys.

The journey begins in the town of Chur. It winds through the mountains, passing by the renowned Landwasser Viaduct and the Brusio Circular Viaduct, both engineering marvels.

As the train ascends higher, the scenery becomes even more spectacular, with panoramic views of the Alps and the Morteratsch Glacier. The journey ends in Tirano, Italy, where you can explore the pleasant streets and enjoy delicious Italian cuisine. The Bernina Express is an essential item on any itinerary to experience the natural beauty of the Swiss Alps.

3. Diakopto-Kalavryta, Greece

The Diakopto-Kalavryta railway in Greece is a journey that is not only scenic but steeped in history. The railway passes through the Vouraikos Canyon, an incredible natural landscape that is a protected area. You will see majestic waterfalls, caves, and rock formations along the way.

The railway was built in 1896 and is considered a masterpiece of engineering. It was initially used to transport goods, but today, it is a popular excursion train. The train ride takes about an hour and is comfortable and safe. The Diakopto-Kalavryta railway is a special treat when visiting Greece. All aboard if you love history, nature, and scenic railway journeys.

4. The Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe

The Golden Eagle Danube Express is a luxurious train offering treasured European journeys. The train is fully equipped with deluxe amenities like a restaurant, bar, and lounge car, making it a comfortable and enjoyable way to explore the continent.

The train travels through some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations, including Budapest, Vienna, Prague, Krakow, and more. The journey takes you through spectacular landscapes, historic cities, and cultural hotspots, giving you a glimpse into the diversity of Europe.

The train perfectly blends old-world charm and modern luxury with spacious cabins, elegant dining, and excellent service. The Golden Eagle Danube Express is ideal for travelers seeking a unique and unforgettable way to explore Europe.

5. Inlandsbanan Railway, Sweden

The Inlandsbanan Railway in Sweden is a unique train route that stretches over 808 miles from Kristinehamn in the south to Gällivare in the north. The railway traverses some of Sweden’s most remote and beautiful landscapes, including deep forests, massive lakes, and towering mountains. As you journey, you’ll witness the country’s natural beauty and the quaint towns and villages that dot the route.

The Inlandsbanan Railway also provides access to some of Sweden’s most popular tourist attractions, including the Sami communities in the north and the acclaimed Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, the Inlandsbanan Railway is a remarkable experience that offers a unique glimpse into the heart of Sweden’s wilderness.

Conclusion

A European scenic train journey is a fantastic way to experience the continent’s landscapes, history, and cultural diversity. By taking a train, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the vistas of snow-capped peaks, ancient glaciers, lush forests, vast lakes, and towering mountains that Europe is known for. You can also explore the continent’s most beautiful destinations and learn about their histories and cultures, all while traveling in comfort and style. Whether you’re a nature lover, history buff, or cultural enthusiast, a scenic train journey in Europe belongs on your bucket list.