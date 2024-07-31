The 5 Best Cruise Lines for Adults in 2024

Going on a cruise is one of the best ways to travel because you have everything you need at your fingertips. With a cruise, you’re surrounded by restaurants, amenities, and a staff to cater to your every need. Plus, the ship acts as your transportation to deliver you to the next destination — and you don’t have to do any of the work! In short, cruising is vacationing made easy.

When you choose cruise lines for adults, you can rest assured that vacation is tailored to a mature audience, whether that means more exciting nightlife, no need for childcare, or fewer kids at the pool. Or maybe it just means you don’t have to bring your kids along! While not every cruise line we’ve outlined here is truly child-free, they’re all geared toward the mature crowd. Ahead, find out the best cruise lines for adults and then check out the best cruise lines in the world (and don’t forget to pack accordingly!).

How We Chose the Best Cruise Lines for Adults

We looked at several factors when considering the best cruise lines for adults, including reviews from customers and other travel professionals, amenities on board the ships, the price of the vacation, and everything else the brands have to offer. We weighed each of these against each other to determine the best cruise lines, and while not every one of them is for adults only, each of them caters to an older demographic.

Our Picks for the Best Cruise Lines for Adults

Best Adults Cruise Overall: Viking Cruises

Photo by Reynier Carl on Unsplash

Pros Cons Cruise rivers or oceans Expensive Must be 18 or older Older demographic Small ship capacity No weekend-only trips

About Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises has a lot to offer passengers — with sailings on rivers and oceans and even expeditions to far-flung locations. Viking Cruises sails all seven continents, with trips starting at seven nights and lasting up to 180. The company focuses on the destination but doesn’t skimp on the journey to get there, and customers will find plenty to do (and eat!) on board the ships while traveling to the destinations. Cruises start at $1,999 and reach upwards of $80,000 for the 180-day Viking World Voyage. Viking Cruises has some of the pricier cruises, but the experiences on offer will make the price worth it.

Why We Like It

Viking Cruises offer some of the most unique experiences — from a submarine excursion to a romantic trip down the Danube. It’s a well-rounded cruise line that sails both rivers and oceans all over the world and offers experiences unlike what you’ll find on any other cruise line. This company truly focuses on enrichment and opening passengers’ eyes to new experiences. Plus, your cruise fare on an ocean cruise covers an excursion in each port — because Viking wants passengers to get out and explore the destinations. This cruise line is for adventurers who have time (and money) and who want to learn about the world.

Best Cruise for Couples: Virgin Voyages

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Pros Cons All ships are kid-free No drink packages Fun atmosphere & excellent nightlife Pricey onboard upcharges Relaxed vibe focused on wellness

About Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages are totally child-free on its three ships, with another coming in 2025. The relatively new cruise line, which first launched in 2021, sails around the Caribbean, Europe, and North America. Passengers can find great deals on board Virgin Voyages, with prices starting as low as $800 per cabin for a three-night European cruise. Sailings range from just a few nights to over two weeks, so you’ll find a little bit of everything.

Why We Like It

When you’re looking to escape the kids at home — or just kids in general — and have a getaway with your partner, do it with Virgin Voyages. The cruise line is adults only and is all about having fun. With this cruise line, you’ll find plenty of things to do with your partner, whether it’s enjoying an evening show, taking a trip to the spa, lounging by the pool, enjoying dinner in one of the many restaurants, or dancing the night away in the club on board. Once you set sail on one of Virgin Voyages’ cruises, there’s a good chance you’ll come back again and again

Best Cruise for Excursions: Azamara

Photo by ben o’bro on Unsplash

Pros Cons Ships travel to many locations Limited on-board activities Small and intimate ships Pricey off-ship excursions Not specifically adults-only

About Azamara

Azamara has four small cruise ships and specializes in world travel. Though this cruise line offers your typical shorter cruises, it also offers the World Voyage each year, which lasts for 155 nights and travels to 37 countries. While that unique trip starts at $88,000 for an interior stateroom, a regular cruise can cost as low as $1,100 per person (for a double occupancy room). Azamara also isn’t specifically adults-only but is a luxury cruise line that caters to the older crowd (and has a smaller capacity), so it has a bit of a slower pace and high-end feel while on board.

Why We Like It

The Azamara cruise line can truly take you nearly anywhere in the world and bring you to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Whether you’re sailing around Africa, South America, the Mediterranean, or Asia, you can try any number of activities while on your trip. Sailings range anywhere from five days to over 100 days, and while vacations (and the excursions) can run a steep price tag, the ships are luxurious and small and are taking passengers to some places that they may never have otherwise traveled to. If you’re looking for a well-rounded trip that has a little bit of everything all in one go, this cruise has it.

Best Cruise for Relaxation: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Photo by Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash

Pros Cons All-inclusive Very expensive Grand excursions Caters to adults but not adults-only Cruises go across the globe

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has six luxurious ships to choose from, and no detail was missed when building them. Beautifully decorated, each ship will have you feeling like a million bucks from the moment you step on board. Cruises go all over the world, so you have your pick of where you’d like to go. Prices start at $3,600 for an all-inclusive two-passenger cruise for seven nights. The most luxurious trip on offer right now is the 168-night around-the-world trip for $100,000. The all-inclusive two-passenger cruise goes through South America, the Arctic, Australia, Asia, and more.

Why We Like It

If you’re looking for a cruise that’ll have you in the lap of luxury, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is it. Once you pay for your all-inclusive cruise, everything is taken care of. Your cruise fare includes your flight to and from the port, airport transfer, excursions, on-board restaurants and drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, and so much more. All you have to do is show up and enjoy it. This vacation comes with a high price tag, but you pay one time, and then you get to sit back and relax.

Best Budget Cruise: Celebrity Cruises

Photo by HS Spender on Unsplash

Pros Cons Affordable short cruises Not specifically adults-only Many on-board activities Pricey excursions & add-ons Sails all over the world

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises, which is based in Miami, has more than a dozen ships to choose from and sails all over the world with more than 300 ports of call. Sailings range anywhere from three days to two weeks, with prices as low as $200 to upwards of $16,000. Ship sizes vary greatly, with the largest ship carrying over 3,000 passengers and the smallest boat holding under 100. Amenities on board range from spas to restaurants, pools to workout facilities (though they vary by ship).

Why We Like It

Going on a cruise doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. With Celebrity Cruises, you can take a quick three-day cruise for as little as $200 per person and have the escape you need. There are plenty of jaunts from South Florida to Key West and the Bahamas — but you can also sail farther and longer if that’s what you choose. Either way, you can certainly find a deal with Celebrity Cruises, as the company is also always offering deals, including discounts for additional passengers, restaurant coupons, and more.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Cruise Line for Adults

How You Want to Spend Your Time

A cruise ship is essentially a floating city — and it has a little bit of everything on board. But not every boat is created equal. Consider how you want to spend your time on board before you pick a cruise line. Do you want to spend your time exercising, relaxing, swimming, or in the spa? Look for a cruise line that has the amenities that suit your needs properly.

What Is Your Budget?

When booking any vacation, you always want to consider your budget. Cruise lines will vary in price, so consider how much you’re willing to spend, the length of the cruise, the type of stateroom you can afford, and the destinations within your budget while considering where you’ll go.

Your Cruising Style

In addition to considering what you want to do and how much you’re spending, think about the type of cruise you want to take. Is this a romantic cruise, an adventure cruise, a relaxing cruise, etc.? Look for a cruise line that can meet those specific needs.

FAQ

What Cruise Line Is the Best for Adults?

Viking Cruises is the best overall cruise line for adults. It offers tons of international sailing destinations and top-notch service on board. It also offers unique experiences while you’re traveling.

Which Cruise Line Has the Highest Rating?

All of the cruise lines we listed have high ratings from customers and other professional reviewers. We chose Viking Cruises as the best overall cruise line because it has excellent customer ratings and comes highly recommended.

What Is an Adults-Only Cruise?

Some cruise lines have an age limit, which means no one under 18 is allowed on board. These cruises are designed for adults only and cater to a certain crowd. This means you won’t have any children on board during your cruise.