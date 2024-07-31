International Travel Packing List Guide: Everything You Need For a Smooth Trip Abroad

Packing can be the most stressful part of a trip, especially if you’re an overpacker or an overthinker. When you’re going to an international destination, there are even more things to keep in mind. Will your hair straightener be able to plug into the outlet? Do you have a way to organize your travel visas and itineraries? If you organize your bags the right way, you can bring all the essentials plus a few extras to make travel easier. Making an international travel packing list can help to take some of the stress from your next long-distance trip.
Explore Our Ultimate International Travel Packing List
Our packing list for international travel considers efficiency and multiple climates. We recommend bringing items like tank tops and t-shirts to any destination because they allow you to layer your clothes and adjust your wardrobe to meet the daily weather.
Organizers
- Passport holder
- Packing cubes
- Garment duffle
- Pill organizer
- Document storage
- Toiletry storage
Clothing
- Thick socks
- Undergarments
- Windbreaker
- Leisure shoes
- Walking shoes
- Hat
- Swimwear
- Tank tops
- T-shirts
- Sweatshirt
- Jacket
- Casual pants
- Formal pants/tops
Electronics
- Country-specific plug adapters
- Portable mobile device chargers
- Wall mobile device chargers
- Chargeable headphones
- eSIM
Miscellaneous
- Laundry kit
- Umbrella
- Collapsible cup
- Refillable water bottle
- Inflatable neck pillow
- Money belt
- eBooks
Toiletries
- Prescription medication
- Over-the-counter pain relievers
- Sunscreen
- SPF lip balm
- Body lotion
- Deodorant
- Razors
- Contact lens solution (if applicable)
- Feminine products
- Hairbrush
- Hair products
- Cosmetics
- Bandages
- Antibacterial ointment
- Antacid
Our Picks for the Best International Travel Essentials
- Best Organizer: Tibes Garment Bag
- Best Electronic Gadget: TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter
- Best Toiletry: CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Stick
- Best Piece of Clothing: Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneaker
- Best Miscellaneous Item: ZNOOOE Portable washing machine
Best Travel Organizer: Tibes Garment Bag
Pros:
- 2-in-1 bag for carryon
- Waterproof shoe pocket
- Suitcase trolley sleeve
Cons:
- May get heavy
- Time-consuming to pack
Photo Credit: Amazon
About Tibes Garment Bags
This bag is an ideal carry-on for a long flight. It’s just 21 inches long, which means it meets most airline restrictions for overhead compartments. The bag can be laid flat with one long zipper down the middle and two side pockets. Once these garment compartments are filled with clothes, you can fold it back up into its regular duffle bag shape and put yet more stuff in the middle. You’ll have anything you might need at your disposal during an international flight at your fingertips.
Why We Like It
Simply put, this bag can hold a lot of clothing and other essentials. If your checked bag doesn’t arrive at the airport for some reason, this duffle has enough room to store multiple outfits and an extra pair of shoes. The front zipper is a great place to tuck your phone or boarding pass for easy access.
Best Travel Electronic Gadget: TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter
Pros:
- Compact size
- Works in multiple countries
- Multiple USB outlets
Cons:
- Not compatible with every wall outlet
- Can’t convert voltage
Photo Credit: Amazon
About TESSAN Universal Travel Adapters
If you’re worried about having the right plug for your destination, this device takes some of the stress away. The travel adapter can create multiple plug formations. Push the levers on the side of the device one way, and the prongs for a US outlet emerge. Rearrange the levers, and suddenly the prongs for a UK outlet pop out. There are also multiple USB plugs on the side. It’s worth noting that this supports 100V to 250V dual voltage and is not able to convert voltage.
Why We Like It
The adapter works in various regions, including Europe, Australia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. If you’re traveling to multiple countries, you’ll only need to keep track of one adapter instead of two or three. You can plug in multiple devices at once and use it as a charging station once it’s in the wall. Plus, it’s lightweight and affordable.
Best Travel Toiletry: CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Stick
Pros:
- Fragrance-free
- Oil-free
- Lightweight
Cons:
- May not be suitable for sharing
- Only water resistant for 40 minutes
Photo Credit: Amazon
About CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Sticks
Strong sunscreen is essential when you’re on the go, even in cold temperatures. This stick is easy to apply and doesn’t require getting your hands messy. It’s SPF 50, which is good for sunny days. Because you apply it directly to your face, you may want to bring an individual sunscreen stick if you don’t feel comfortable using the same one as your travel mate. In any case, these sticks are easy to bring along in a day pack, and you don’t have to worry about them spilling like you would with a regular tube of sunscreen.
Why We Like It
This is the best sundry to bring on an international trip because sunburn can be painful and even dangerous. Keeping this on hand may keep you from having to track down aloe or even visit a medical professional while you’re on vacation. We love it for any environment because you can just throw it in a bag and go. It can also be used on more than just your face for warm weather vacations where you need to protect more skin.
Best Piece of Travel Clothing: Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneakers
Pros:
- Versatile
- Comfortable
- Great for walking all day
Cons:
- May dirty quickly
- Should be broken in before the first wear
Photo Credit: Amazon
About Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneakers
These basic sneakers have thousands of positive reviews for use as walking shoes. They can be worn with thick or thin socks and would look good with jeans, shorts, or a casual sundress. According to reviews, the sneakers let you put a lot of mileage on them before they crack. A lot of people say they were tight at first, but once they’re broken in, they’re super comfortable and great for travel.
Why We Like It
A reliable pair of walking shoes is essential for any trip. You don’t want to be caught overseas with sore feet, and these shoes have a lot of padding to provide support and help you avoid blisters. Because they’re white, you can pair them with just about any outfit while you’re traveling. They could go from the city to a campground and back again.
Best Miscellaneous Travel Item: ZNOOOE Portable Washing Machine
Pros:
- Small and lightweight
- Fits in a suitcase
- Easy to operate
Cons:
- Requires electric power
- Can’t fit large garments
Photo Credit: Amazon
About ZNOOOE Portable Washing Machines
This small portable washing machine can be plugged in and used to wash undergarments, t-shirts, and other small items when you’re away from home. The washing machine is just over six inches high and nine inches wide when you fold it down. The gadget could fit into a carry-on or checked bag, and it only takes one hour to complete a cycle. You could run it while you’re at dinner and then hang your clothes to dry overnight.
Why We Like It
Running out of clean underwear and socks is a hassle when you’re traveling. Even worse is having to track down a laundromat when you’d rather be at a museum. We love that this portable machine is compact, light, and uses low voltage. It also has three timed settings. Whether you’re going glamping somewhere, taking a cruise, or staying in a hotel, this little laundry machine could be a lifesaver.
3 Tips for Your International Travel Packing List
- Bring clothing options: If you’re packing for a beach trip in the Caribbean, don’t assume it will be sunny all the time. Bring at least one option for a rainy day or overcast lunch. You need more than swimsuits and flip-flops, no matter what you think. Tank tops and short sleeves are great for layering, even in cold places.
- Leave room for new purchases: If you fill your suitcase to the brim, you may struggle to get your souvenirs home. Either bring some old t-shirts that you don’t mind leaving behind to make room for new goods, or leave some room in your suitcase. Do you really need that third pair of boots?
- Pack more socks: One pair of socks per day may not be enough. Feet get sore, smelly, and uncomfortable. And once your feet hurt, it’s hard to maintain a good attitude. Given how much walking and stair climbing are typically involved in international trips, bring plenty of the basics like socks (and bandages, just in case) to get you by.