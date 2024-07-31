International Travel Packing List Guide: Everything You Need For a Smooth Trip Abroad

Packing can be the most stressful part of a trip, especially if you’re an overpacker or an overthinker. When you’re going to an international destination, there are even more things to keep in mind. Will your hair straightener be able to plug into the outlet? Do you have a way to organize your travel visas and itineraries? If you organize your bags the right way, you can bring all the essentials plus a few extras to make travel easier. Making an international travel packing list can help to take some of the stress from your next long-distance trip.

Explore Our Ultimate International Travel Packing List

Our packing list for international travel considers efficiency and multiple climates. We recommend bringing items like tank tops and t-shirts to any destination because they allow you to layer your clothes and adjust your wardrobe to meet the daily weather.

Organizers Passport holder

Packing cubes

Garment duffle

Pill organizer

Document storage

Toiletry storage Clothing Thick socks

Undergarments

Windbreaker

Leisure shoes

Walking shoes

Hat

Swimwear

Tank tops

T-shirts

Sweatshirt

Jacket

Casual pants

Formal pants/tops Electronics Country-specific plug adapters

Portable mobile device chargers

Wall mobile device chargers

Chargeable headphones

eSIM Miscellaneous Laundry kit

Umbrella

Collapsible cup

Refillable water bottle

Inflatable neck pillow

Money belt

eBooks Toiletries Prescription medication

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Sunscreen

SPF lip balm

Body lotion

Deodorant

Razors

Contact lens solution (if applicable)

Feminine products

Hairbrush

Hair products

Cosmetics

Bandages

Antibacterial ointment

Antacid

Our Picks for the Best International Travel Essentials

Best Travel Organizer: Tibes Garment Bag

Pros: 2-in-1 bag for carryon

Waterproof shoe pocket

Suitcase trolley sleeve Cons: May get heavy

Time-consuming to pack

Photo Credit: Amazon

About Tibes Garment Bags

This bag is an ideal carry-on for a long flight. It’s just 21 inches long, which means it meets most airline restrictions for overhead compartments. The bag can be laid flat with one long zipper down the middle and two side pockets. Once these garment compartments are filled with clothes, you can fold it back up into its regular duffle bag shape and put yet more stuff in the middle. You’ll have anything you might need at your disposal during an international flight at your fingertips.

Why We Like It

Simply put, this bag can hold a lot of clothing and other essentials. If your checked bag doesn’t arrive at the airport for some reason, this duffle has enough room to store multiple outfits and an extra pair of shoes. The front zipper is a great place to tuck your phone or boarding pass for easy access.

Best Travel Electronic Gadget: TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter

Pros: Compact size

Works in multiple countries

Multiple USB outlets Cons: Not compatible with every wall outlet

Can’t convert voltage

Photo Credit: Amazon

About TESSAN Universal Travel Adapters

If you’re worried about having the right plug for your destination, this device takes some of the stress away. The travel adapter can create multiple plug formations. Push the levers on the side of the device one way, and the prongs for a US outlet emerge. Rearrange the levers, and suddenly the prongs for a UK outlet pop out. There are also multiple USB plugs on the side. It’s worth noting that this supports 100V to 250V dual voltage and is not able to convert voltage.

Why We Like It

The adapter works in various regions, including Europe, Australia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. If you’re traveling to multiple countries, you’ll only need to keep track of one adapter instead of two or three. You can plug in multiple devices at once and use it as a charging station once it’s in the wall. Plus, it’s lightweight and affordable.

Best Travel Toiletry: CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Pros: Fragrance-free

Oil-free

Lightweight Cons: May not be suitable for sharing

Only water resistant for 40 minutes

Photo Credit: Amazon

About CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Sticks

Strong sunscreen is essential when you’re on the go, even in cold temperatures. This stick is easy to apply and doesn’t require getting your hands messy. It’s SPF 50, which is good for sunny days. Because you apply it directly to your face, you may want to bring an individual sunscreen stick if you don’t feel comfortable using the same one as your travel mate. In any case, these sticks are easy to bring along in a day pack, and you don’t have to worry about them spilling like you would with a regular tube of sunscreen.

Why We Like It

This is the best sundry to bring on an international trip because sunburn can be painful and even dangerous. Keeping this on hand may keep you from having to track down aloe or even visit a medical professional while you’re on vacation. We love it for any environment because you can just throw it in a bag and go. It can also be used on more than just your face for warm weather vacations where you need to protect more skin.

Best Piece of Travel Clothing: Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneakers

Pros: Versatile

Comfortable

Great for walking all day Cons: May dirty quickly

Should be broken in before the first wear

Photo Credit: Amazon

About Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneakers

These basic sneakers have thousands of positive reviews for use as walking shoes. They can be worn with thick or thin socks and would look good with jeans, shorts, or a casual sundress. According to reviews, the sneakers let you put a lot of mileage on them before they crack. A lot of people say they were tight at first, but once they’re broken in, they’re super comfortable and great for travel.

Why We Like It

A reliable pair of walking shoes is essential for any trip. You don’t want to be caught overseas with sore feet, and these shoes have a lot of padding to provide support and help you avoid blisters. Because they’re white, you can pair them with just about any outfit while you’re traveling. They could go from the city to a campground and back again.

Best Miscellaneous Travel Item: ZNOOOE Portable Washing Machine

Pros: Small and lightweight

Fits in a suitcase

Easy to operate Cons: Requires electric power

Can’t fit large garments

Photo Credit: Amazon

About ZNOOOE Portable Washing Machines

This small portable washing machine can be plugged in and used to wash undergarments, t-shirts, and other small items when you’re away from home. The washing machine is just over six inches high and nine inches wide when you fold it down. The gadget could fit into a carry-on or checked bag, and it only takes one hour to complete a cycle. You could run it while you’re at dinner and then hang your clothes to dry overnight.

Why We Like It

Running out of clean underwear and socks is a hassle when you’re traveling. Even worse is having to track down a laundromat when you’d rather be at a museum. We love that this portable machine is compact, light, and uses low voltage. It also has three timed settings. Whether you’re going glamping somewhere, taking a cruise, or staying in a hotel, this little laundry machine could be a lifesaver.

3 Tips for Your International Travel Packing List