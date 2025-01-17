Don’t Forget to Pack Your Carabiner: 7 Uses for This Humble Clip

The first time someone suggested I travel with a carabiner, I rolled my eyes.

If you’ve read my travel content before, then you might know how suspicious I am of adding little gadgets like this to my packing list. While I love a handy item that simplifies the act of traveling, I’ve seen more duds than breakout products recommended over the years.

Let me tell you—I have been wrong about carabiners.

Around a year ago, I added a mini-carabiner to my packing list. Since then, I’ve used them for just about everything—and I keep discovering new use cases. From avoiding pickpockets to attaching bags together, they’re a deceptively impactful item.

Want to know how a carabiner can change your travel outlook? Here’s how I use my carabiner, along with suggestions from other travel buffs.

Before we start… which type of carabiner should you focus on?

There are three main types of carabiners that casual travelers should know about: large, small, and locked. I’ve had great luck packing one single small carabiner—it doesn’t have to get much more complicated than that when it comes to solo travel.

There are even mini-carabiners that are only slightly larger than a penny, in case you’re into micro-solutions.

However, feel free to experiment with a large carabiner, especially if you’re traveling with kids or a partner. One carabiner should do the trick for the whole crew when it comes to the functions listed below.

I don’t use a locked carabiner because it complicates things a bit. However, if you’re really concerned about security, a carabiner with a lock might be a good fit for you.

7 carabiner functions to simplify travel

Bungle pickpockets

One of the best ways to keep your purse, backpack, or day-pack secure in congested areas is with a little carabiner.

Simply clip the carabiner to your bag’s outermost zipper, then secure it to another part of your bag. For my cross-body fanny pack, I attach the carabiner to my zipper, then the strap. Sometimes, it might be easier to attach both zippers together.

Check out this introduction from Instagram’s Jeff and Lauren Show. If you’re interested, they have some solid travel hacks along with tons of suggestions for DIY projects at home.

Attach packs together

I also use my small carabiner to attach multiple bags and packs together, which simplifies transportation. Even at the airport, I secure my backpack or tote bag to my carry-on using a carabiner; it prevents stretching out those straps.

This has proved incredibly helpful for me over the last year—especially when it comes to rushing through an airport. If you’re one of those travelers who struggles to keep track of everything, consider using a carabiner to streamline the journey by securing your packs and bags together.

Hang anything, anywhere

One of the first travel products I recommend buying is a toiletry bag with hooks. Those hooks are important because—for whatever reason—sink size in bathrooms is shrinking at private rentals around the world.

I’ve been on airplanes with more sink space than the last two Airbnbs I stayed at.

In most cases, you can use a carabiner to hang up your toiletry bag in the bathroom—no sink space needed. Aside from finagling a toiletry setup, I’ve also used carabiners to hang up coats during winter stays and doggy supplies when traveling with my chihuahua, like a leash and a collapsable bowl.

Bring along a water bottle

I don’t usually bring a reusable water bottle with me when I travel—even though I hate plastic water bottles. Reusable bottles are simply heavy, hard to pack, and even harder to empty when it’s time to dump out supplies.

Having a small carabiner makes it easy to attach a reusable water bottle to backpacks, totes, duffels, and more.

Add extra storage space

Let’s build on that last idea. A carabiner lets you attach reusable water bottles to your bag easily—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Carabiners come in great handy when you’ve run out of packing space because they let you strap something straight to your backpack. While I can’t promise gate agents will let you board with a second bag attached to your main bag with a carabiner, it’s still a solid solution when it comes to other forms of transportation.

Over the last year, I’ve used a carabiner to attach my winter coat to my duffel, making it easier to lug it around with me.

Organize those cords

Small carabiners are great for organizing cords—and figuring out what to do with those cords should be a priority.

Keeping track of cords helps you get through security faster, prevents unneeded wear and tear, and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for when that Low Battery signal turns on.

Using a small carabiner, you can clip together wound cord bundles however it works best. It’s not quite as functional as cord clips, but it’s been working fine for me. Just keep in mind that large carabiners are too big to organize cords.

Secure your bags on busses, trains, & more

Ever been on one of those busy trains or busses and felt the need to keep an eye on your bags? Maybe you’re worried about someone stealing your bag—or maybe you’re worried that your wheeled carry-on will slip out of place and then go sailing down the aisle.

Regardless, a carabiner is a great way to keep your bag in place. It’ll give you some extra time to step in if a thief gets involved while also ensuring your bag doesn’t get in the way if the journey gets bumpy.

Bonus tip: Fix broken zippers, buckles, & other bag-problems

When it comes to cheap fixes while on the road, few items beat a zip tie. Zip ties are truly dynamic—and they’re disposable, which makes them convenient.

That being said, a carabiner performs many of the same functions while being sturdier, reusable, and easier to handle. In particular, I’ve found small carabiners to be really helpful when bags malfunction while on the road.

Once again, they can secure your bag to keep it closed and safe from pickpockets. But even if you’re just dealing with a broken zipper tag or buckle, a carabiner will save the day.