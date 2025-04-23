What Travel Toiletry Products Do You Need to Pack? And What Do You Definitely Not Need?

If you want to know how well-traveled someone is, don’t ask where they’ve been.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Ask what they pack.

The tighter their answer, the more experience they (probably) have under their belt.

They’ve taken lessons from old wives’ tales, adapted tips from veteran travelers, and learned the Hard Way what’s worth packing and not packing.

At least, that’s definitely the case for me. I’ve been traveling frequently since I turned 18, and despite the fact that I’d consider myself a pretty capable packer, I still get it wrong now and then.

Packing the wrong items in your bag is a bad feeling. That’s doubly true when you realize you also left behind an important belonging. That being said, small packing mishaps are rarely a high-stakes game.

That is, unless we’re talking about toiletry products.

I recently got LASIK surgery, which means I don’t need to think about bringing my glasses, lenses, lens case, and contact solution with me everywhere I go. It’s been a huge relief—but it doesn’t mean I can pack my toiletry bag in the blink of an eye (no pun intended).

Want to know which toiletry products you need to pack—and which ones you can absolutely leave behind? I’m glad someone finally asked. Below, I’ve also included a third category with items that you probably won’t need but might want to consider bringing with you anyways.

Toiletry products you should have in your bag

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Deodorant

Moisturizer, sunscreen, and lip balm. Some balms are multi-use, meaning you can use them as moisturizer, too. If you don’t need too much in the way of moisturizers, lotions, and lipsticks, go for a multi-use balm.

Hairbrush/comb. I always use a travel-sized hairbrush to cut down on space.

Makeup. I recommend sticking to the basics. If you’re going to wear a lot of makeup, you’ll also need makeup remover—and thus begins the tale If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

Razor/shaving equipment. I almost always get by with a dermaplaning tool (and buy a razor if I need to), but guys likely need heftier shaving gear. Don’t skimp on that if it’s part of your usual routine.

Kleenex

Medication. Bring along your favorite cold medication (drowsy and non-drowsy) along with your favorite pain reliever. That should do it. If you’re prone to tummy aches, Imodium might be a good idea, too. But remember: you can always find basic medications at your destination.

Toiletry products that you probably won’t need

Will you need them? Probably not, but don’t let me stand in your way. If you feel strongly that you need one of the toiletry products on this list, bring it.

But know that they ended up here because I’ve taken this item with me on trips multiple times and ended up not using them at all.

Wipes. Unless you’re going to spend a lot of time in the outdoors, you can just use a sink to wash up. The same for makeup; unless you’re wearing heavy layers, a face wash will do you just fine.

Unless you’re going to spend a lot of time in the outdoors, you can just use a sink to wash up. The same for makeup; unless you’re wearing heavy layers, a face wash will do you just fine. Hand sanitizer. Again, a sink and soap will get the job done. In fact, some studies show that good old hand-washing is a lot more effective than hand sanitizer.

Hair styling products, including curling irons. If you’re worried about looking like an American abroad, don’t curl or straighten your hair. It’s a dead giveaway. On the other hand, if you feel off without having your hair done up, bring your styling wand along. Just make sure you have the right charging converter for it. You could damage your product.

Nail clippers & tweezers. If I’m in dire straits, I’ll buy one and leave it at my rental. Someone else will use it.

Shampoo and conditioner. The vast majority of hotels and private rentals provide these items. If not, you can buy them for cheap at your destination, then leave them behind for other travelers.

Q-Tips

Tide-to-go pen

Perfume

Toiletry products that will only waste space