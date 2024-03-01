Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

I’ve been a tour guide in Paris for over 15 years, and one of the most frequently asked questions from my clients before they arrive is what they should wear and what they should pack. Since Paris is the original fashion capital of the world, many also ask how to dress Parisian and how not to stand out like a tourist.

Summer in Paris is the busiest time of the year and May, June, July, and August are the peak-season months. The temperature in Paris can greatly vary even in one day, with the morning and evening temperatures ranging from the high 50s to mid-60s, and daytime from the low 70s to the mid-80s.

There are exceptions, and Paris over the past 10 years has had its share of heatwaves, with temperatures reaching well into the low to mid-90s, which can be a problem because many attractions, cafes, restaurants, and even some hotels do not have air conditioning.

I have prepared a list of the essential things to pack if you are coming in the summer, so you will be prepared for any kind of weather.

What to Pack for Paris – 17 Essential Items For Your Summer Trip

1. Comfortable Shoes

On the top of the list are comfortable shoes, and I can’t stress this enough. Paris is a walking city, and you can’t manage the streets without proper shoes. I had a client a few years ago who showed up in high-heeled sandals and about 15 minutes into the tour, we had to stop at a shoe store so she could buy a pair of running shoes.

Bring at least two pairs of rubber-soled shoes or sneakers with good support. Mephisto is a great brand that has super comfortable footwear with great support. Arche is a popular French brand of women’s shoes, which all have thick rubber soles and are fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

Women should also bring one pair of semi-dress or dress shoes for the evening. I don’t recommend wearing sandals because of the cobblestone streets and the crowded areas around the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

2. Raincoat

The weather in Paris can be so unpredictable. The famous expression applies: “If you don’t like the weather, just wait 10 minutes.” Although summer is not the rainy season in Paris, we frequently get sun showers, during which a downpour can sometimes last a few minutes or up to 20 minutes. A light raincoat is useful, and if you get a really light one, you can roll or fold it and put it in your tote bag, backpack, or purse. A nylon parka or rain poncho will serve the same purpose. A leather jacket is not practical for warm weather nor rainy.

Editor’s Note: Need a raincoat? Check out our 2022 Best Raincoats review.

3. Umbrella

Also put a portable umbrella at the top of your list, preferably one that’s lightweight. Alternatively, if you forget to pack your umbrella, many four and five-star hotels will provide umbrellas in the lobby.

4. Light Sweater Or Jacket

Since the temperature can dip into the low 60s at night and in the mornings, it’s advisable to bring a light jacket, sweatshirt, or nylon parka, preferably one that’s lightweight and foldable.

Light layers work well, so if you are out all day, you can peel off your layers as it gets warmer.

5. Scarf

Even though it can get hot in the summer, Parisians still wear light cotton or linen scarves to protect their necks. So, if you want to fit in like a local, bring a fun patterned or colored scarf.

Pro Tip: Go to YouTube to search for videos about how to tie a scarf the French way.

6. Men: Dress Pants Or Khakis

It’s acceptable to wear walking shorts or straight leg jeans during the day, but if you are going to a restaurant, bar, or club at night, I recommend men bring a pair of khakis or dress pants in neutral colors, along with a pair of leather shoes, either loafers or oxfords. Throw in a polo or button-down shirt to complete the ensemble.

7. Women: Casual Dress Or Dress Pants

Women should bring at least one dress as it is a popular Paris outfit, not too formal, to wear at night to a restaurant, bar, or club. You can wear them with a casual flat shoe, or a ballerina flat from Repetto, which is very Parisian. Alternatively, a nice pair of dress slacks will do the trick instead of a dress.

8. Shorts?

Up until about 10 years ago, wearing shorts in Paris was taboo; if you did, you were immediately tagged a tourist. In recent years, shorts have become more acceptable, and you see Parisians mostly wearing walking shorts. Denim cut-offs, short shorts, and running shorts, except if you are jogging, are a no-no. Flip-flops and oversized sports jerseys also scream tourist, so leave them at home.

9. Sunscreen

The sun can get very strong in Paris in the summer, so I recommend sunscreen with at least 30 SPF or more. Top French brands of sunscreen include La Roche Posay, Clarins, Bio-Derma, and Avene. If you can’t find these brands at home, know that almost every pharmacy here stocks them.

10. Water Bottle

Bottled water in Paris can get expensive, costing as much as $8 for an 8-ounce bottle at a café in a tourist area or an upscale restaurant. There are a series of 85 water fountains with potable drinking around Paris, named Wallace Fountains. They are named after a wealthy Englishman, Richard Wallace, who designed the beautiful fountains of green cast iron with four goddesses holding them up and donated them to the city in 1871.

Pro Tips: You can buy a six-pack of 1.5-liter Evian water for $4 in the supermarket. That said, tap water is perfectly fine to drink, and the Paris drinking water has lots of minerals. When you go to a restaurant or café, ask for a carafe d’eau, which means a carafe of water.

11. Converter Plugs

Converter plugs are another item to put on the top of your must-pack list. The voltage in the U.S. is 120V and in France, it’s 220V, which means that the plugs are different. You can buy sets of them with multiple plugs to charge your computer, tablet, or cell phone.

12. Power Bank

A power bank is another essential item to extend the battery life of your mobile phone, so you don’t run out of juice when you can’t find an outlet.

13. Copy Of Your Passport

You don’t need to always carry your passport, and it’s best for safety reasons to leave it in the safe of your hotel room. However, it’s a good idea to have a paper copy or photocopy of it on your mobile phone. You will also need it when you want to apply for the 12% VAT tax refund when you spend 175 euros or more in one shop.

14. Copy Of Your Prescriptions

If you are taking any kind of prescription medicine, it’s a good idea to have a paper copy or photocopy of your prescription on your mobile phone in case you run out or need to refill your medication.

15. Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is an essential protection against common issues like theft, baggage loss, cancelations, delays, international hospital bills, and costly medivac transits since your domestic provider will generally not cover you overseas. You don’t want to get stuck paying out-of-pocket for six-figure expenses on your trip to Paris.

16. Accessories

When it comes to jewelry and handbags, go light on the accessories. Stick with classic jewelry pieces, maybe a pair of gold hoops or pearl earrings. If you wear necklaces, keep them simple and feminine. You can still pack scarves during the summer season, just choose something lighter like a silk scarf.

17. Handy Toiletries

If you are packing for a short trip to Paris, you may want to add small bottles of your favorite toiletries to your luggage. Many people prefer to bring toiletries from home, instead of buying all this in local pharmacy shops.

The bathrooms in Europe are so small that they’re referred to as ‘water closets’ and the countertop space is virtually nonexistent. A hanging toiletry bag will be your best friend because it creates a shelf-like system for any bathroom.

Optional Addition to Your Paris Packing List: Portable Steamer

This isn’t a must, but packing a mini-steamer or iron is a good idea to unwrinkle your clothes after they’ve been bunched in a suitcase for days at a time. Summer fabrics such as light cotton, silk, and linen tend to wrinkle very easily.

Pro Tip: Hotels will sometimes provide irons in the rooms. Check online or call in advance.

Women’s Paris Packing List For 5 To 7 Days (Summer)

Two pairs of rubber-sole shoes or sneakers

One pair of comfortable dress flats or low-heeled shoes

Two or three pairs of lightweight pants in cotton or linen

Neutral color or print cotton, gauze, silk, or light cashmere scarf

Cotton sweater or hoodie

Raincoat, rain poncho, or trench coat

Linen or cotton blazer

Two pairs of stylish walking shorts

Optional: One pair of running shorts (only if you plan on jogging or running)

Five to eight blouses, tops, and t-shirts

One casual dress

Cotton or straw sun hat

Small tote bag with sections and zipper closure or small backpack

Sunglasses

Men’s Paris Packing List For 5 To 7 Days (Summer)

Two pairs of rubber-sole shoes or sneakers

One pair of dress or semi-dress shoes (they can have a rubber sole)

Two pairs of jeans or khaki pants

Two pairs of walking shorts

Optional: one pair of running shorts (only if you plan on jogging or running)

Five to eight short-sleeve polo shirts or t-shirts

One button-down cotton shirt

Casual blazer or jacket

Cotton sweater or hoodie

Raincoat, rain poncho, or trench coat

Cotton or straw sun hat

Sunglasses

Small nylon knapsack or backpack

If you forget to bring anything on this list, don’t worry. Paris is a great shopping city, and everything on the list is easily accessible at the thousands of shops and boutiques.

The best place to get most of the above items under one roof, at reasonable prices, is a chain of stores named Monoprix, which is similar to Walmart or Target in the U.S. You’ll find one in almost every neighborhood. Other department stores include BHV, Galeries Lafayette, Printemps, and Le Bon Marche.

FAQs

What Should the Ultimate Paris Packing List Include For Summer?

Essentials on your packing list for Paris should include light layers, linen, dresses, jeans, and skirts for different Paris outfits. Don’t forget a light coat or a lightweight jacket if it does turn cool in the evenings.

What Are the Best Shoes to Pack for Paris?

When packing for Paris prioritize comfort but also consider what shoes in Paris will not have you looking like a tourist. When traveling, solid walking shoes are always a good choice. Ankle boots or a pair of tall boots are also good options to have in case of chilly or wet weather.

What Are the Essential Traveling Packing Tips?

Whenever you set off on the trip of a lifetime, you can’t forget your passport, travel insurance, medications, a reusable water bottle, and tech. Also, be sure to check the weather forecast as you are packing.

How Do French Women Dress in Paris in Summer?

Many women in Paris wear a neutral color palette because Parisian fashion and culture exude an effortlessly chic attitude. Think of a capsule wardrobe with high-quality wardrobe staples: a black dress, blue jeans, a fresh white tee, a tailored blazer, ballet flats, and a secure crossbody bag.

How Not to Be Recognized as a Tourist in Paris?

Beachwear and gym wear don’t translate well to streetwear in Paris. When visiting Paris, think of neutral colors and classic pieces with a trendy twist. Paris is the fashion capital of the world so don’t be afraid to pull out your extra high-fashion pieces.