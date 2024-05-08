10 Best Restaurants in Cancun: Satisfying Your Cravings

More than a famous spring destination for scuba diving, guided tours, and beach-hopping, Cancun also offers a unique gastronomic experience for tourists who are after delightful meals as a part of their vacation packages.

Even though you can find a wide range of all-inclusive resorts with on-site restaurants, it is indeed a remarkable experience to head out there and try all kinds of cuisines from an extensive list of dining options. Who knows, you might just gain the opportunity to meet a Michelin-starred chef, sip the best-tasting cocktail, or try an affordable yet world-class meal.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you! Foodies always searching for different yet trending restaurants should check out our top picks for the best restaurants Cancun, Mexico has to offer.

10 Best Restaurants in Cancun

The minute you step out of your all inclusive resort or hotel in Cancun, plenty of other outstanding restaurants already fill the streets. That’s true regardless of whether you’re staying in the vibrant Hotel Zone or the more lowkey downtown Cancun. We narrowed our options, featuring ten sought-after and must-try places with their bestselling dishes, budget range, and more.

1. Harry’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar

Photo By Harry’s

Harry’s is one of the most famous steakhouses that offer a fine dining experience in Cancun’s Hotel Zone. It’s definitely not a rare sighting to see a customer sipping a martini in one hand and smoking a cigar in the other.

Head to this restaurant to satisfy your red meat cravings, especially its bestselling USDA prime beef with the finest cut. Choose from a juice Kobe or mouth-watering Angus steak, both cookies to perfection (depending on your preference of the doneness). Plus, each steak dish comes with a salad on the side and a sauce of your choice.

Individuals who are not steak lovers should try Harry’s non-steak dishes like its Mexican treats and sandwiches. Plus, don’t forget to save room for dessert! This restaurant serves pink cotton candy when you ask for your bill, and it’s on the house.

2. Porfirio’s

Photo By Porofiriro’s

Why not go for the best-tasting Mexican dishes when visiting Cancun? And if you do, head to Porfirio’s . This gourmet restaurant upscaled traditional Mexican favorites, including tacos, quesadillas, and tequilas, providing a fine dining experience with waterfront views.

You’ll also love the traditional dancers that make your meals even more vibrant and the top notch mariachi bands and mobile tequila carts that add up to your memorable evening. Finally, for dessert, save some space for Porfirio’s bestselling churros.

Notable dishes you dare not miss include the flambé jumbo shrimp, shrimp tacos, grilled ribeye with mushrooms, and a spread of enchiladas verdes. The cocktails are also to die for, with each drink named after various regions.

3. El Fish Frintanga

Photo By El Fish Frintanga

Another high scorer on most travel websites is El Fish Frintanga , a famous seafood restaurant by the beach. Fresh dishes include catch-of-the-day by Nichupte Lagoon, including octopus, fish, and squid – each breaded and cooked to perfection. One of El Fish Frintanga’s signature dishes is ceviche, which has obtained world-class status in Cancun.

One of the reasons why tourists and even locals love going back to this place is its affordable range of dishes. It also features excellent and authentic Mexican dishes and meat options for customers who aren’t big seafood fans.

For a more memorable night to remember, order their bestselling drinks – Mango Margarita, Pina Colada, and Shrimp Cocktail.

4. Irori

Photo By Irori

If you’re tired of the daily Mexican food, head to Irori – a Japanese restaurant with a twist! This intimate yet beautiful dining place has Cancun’s best ramen and tempura and has been a crowd favorite since 2006. Don’t forget to try their teppanyaki meat dishes and watch Irori’s skilled chefs fry each piece at your own table with a sizzling iron skillet.

Irori offers unique sushi dishes that combine Mexican and Japanese flavors. Order their Caribbean Roll – Irori’s unique take on authentic Mexican cuisine. The service is also on point, and the interiors are well-lit. Overall, Irori is on the midrange scale, and the servings are pretty huge, perfect for sharing!

5. Peter’s Restaurante

Photo By Peter’s Restaurante

Peter’s Restaurante is a cozy, European-style restaurant in downtown Cancun. Dishes are diverse, offering options like shrimp, beef, pasta, fish, desserts, and of course, good wine. Despite being a world-class dining place, prices are pretty affordable.

Peter’s also has a convenient location, even by commute! You can simply ride the bus, get off at the first stop in downtown Cancun, and walk for a few blocks to reach Bonampak where it’s located.

Reserving the entire place is also possible, especially when you want to book Peter’s for a special event. We also recommend reserving a table in advance because the restaurant only has 8 tables! The owners of Peter’s are Peter himself and his wife.

6. Rosa Negra

Live fire show, Rosa Negra

If you’re willing to spend a few extra bucks, don’t miss your chance to visit Rosa Negra . This restaurant has everything you’re craving for – A5 Kobe beef, giant crab dishes, lobster tacos with avocado, pico de gallo, tiraditos, and ceviche. Rosa Negra is also famous for its mouth-watering habañero-cucumber dressing – perfect to pair with almost anything you order!

The best time to visit Rosa Negra is at night, so you can watch a fireworks show while enjoying your scrumptious dinner. Stay around for the grand finale that lights up the entire lagoon. We recommend getting a table by the deck, especially if you’re watching the sunset for the best views while sipping Rosa Negra’s signature cocktail drinks.

7. Puerto Madero

Photo By Puerto Madero

Another of the finest restaurants in Puerto Madero , named after the Buenos Aires port district and is decorated with stylish industrial furniture. Puerto Madero serves Argentinian cuisine, offering fresh seafood and prime steaks perfectly grilled with your choice of doneness. Pastas and salads are also a must-try.

With Puerto Madero’s interiors, we recommend dressing formally. And if you’re planning to eat here on your anniversary, book a table at the terrace to make your night even more romantic. Puerto Madero also features beautiful sunset views, and the cocktails are exquisite. Food may be expensive, but it’s definitely worth it.

8. Elefanta

Elefanta, Image from Yelp

Elefanta is another Asian restaurant that serves authentic Indian and Thai cuisine. You can locate this within the Hotel Zone on the Nichupte Lagoon shores. And yes, this restaurant offers epic sunset views.

Crowds love the juicy kofta, spicy vindaloos, and crispy naans. You can also choose from its limited Thai options, including som tam salad or tom yum goong soup. Finally, don’t forget to order Elefanta’s best-selling dish, tandoori chicken or paneer. It’s a dish served piping hot directly from the charcoal-fired oven.

Portions are huge, so you may order a dish to share! Plus, prices are affordable, so you don’t have to be spending more to visit Elefanta.

9. Cambalache

Photo By Cambalache

Another top restaurant in Cancun serving Argentinian cuisine is Cambalache , best known for its perfectly grilled Argentinian steak with the finest imported beef. Go all out and order the bife de chorizo for the best burst of flavors. Steak dishes also come in huge portions, so you can always share.

Here’s a trivia: Cambalache and Puerto Madero are under the same company, both serving the highest-quality food in Cancun. Even the salad dishes are enormous, which we recommend sharing, so you still have some space for the best-selling steaks.

For drinks, wash down the flavors with a glass of Argentine Malbec. After having a late dinner, take a stroll in Plaza La Isla for beautiful nature views.

10. Cenacolo

Photo By Cenacolo

The last on the list is also not a Mexican restaurant but instead serves the best freshly hand-made pasta in Cancun. It’s within the Hotel Zone and serves upscale Italian dishes with breathtaking Nichupte Lagoon views. Always go for Cenacolo’s seafood and pasta, which they make fresh daily.

Besides pasta and seafood, Cenacolo’s osso buco and risotto are to die for, as well as their cheese-laden bread entrees. The bestselling pasta dishes include pesto gnocchi and spaghetti alla chitarra.

The service is top-notch, and you have 100 wine bottles to choose from on their menu list! Portions are also large, great for sharing. Inside Cenacolo are light, chic, modern interiors, giving you a homey yet charming ambiance. Catch sunset views when you reserve a table during early dinner.

Wrapping Up

You will feel like you are on a rollercoaster ride with our recommended Cancun restaurants, which offer various cuisines to satisfy your palate. Naturally, choosing the best dining place will depend on precisely your craving, available budget, and location. From authentic Mexican plates at Porfirio’s to trying out Asian cuisines at Irori and Elefanta, you’re in for a gastronomic delight when vacationing in Cancun, Mexico.