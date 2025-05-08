Did You Know That Seoul Loves Corn Dogs? Here’s Where to Get One

When I think of Seoul, South Korea, I picture a modern, brightly lit city that’s home to world-class spas, ultra-luxury shopping, animal cafes, and some of the world’s best street food.

While Tokyo is usually the top pick for American tourists heading to East Asia, I’ve had my sights set on Seoul for a bit longer. (It’s all those Netflix Daebak K-drama series.)

Intrigue aside, a trip to Seoul is a big leap in terms of distance, culture, and language—and it isn’t a vacation that I’d plan off the cuff.

If you’re heading to South Korea from the United States, you’re bound to encounter a few confounding cultural differences, like learning to stay quiet on the subway and not tipping servers or taxi drivers.

That being said, you might recognize more pastimes than you anticipated. Baseball is one of the most surprising sights for Americans who didn’t realize that South Korea has a hugely popular domestic league, the KBO. (If you’re a baseball fan, don’t miss out on catching a Seoul SK Knights or the Seoul Samsung Thunders while in town.)

Baseball games in South Korea are known for their lively atmosphere, team chants, and, unsurprisingly, delicious sports food.

Here’s where one surprise turns into two. The most popular item on the menu is one that Americans know well: the corn dog.

In fact, I just went on YouTube to find an example of travelers experiencing their first KBO game in Seoul. The very first one on my feed is a video review from a British-Polish couple, Jay and Karolina, who attended a Doosan Bears game.

When the pair head to the concessions stand, they see hot dogs, then point out the corn dogs—but, being from outside the US, it takes them a second to realize it’s a corn dog.

Ready to learn where to find classic American comfort food all the way in South Korea? Let’s dive in.

How did corn dogs end up in South Korea?

Corn dogs ended up in South Korea the same way professional baseball did: the Korean War. Americans stationed in South Korea in the 1950s intermingled with locals, imparting a deep love for baseball.

After the war ended, US military bases remained open (and still are today), which means Americans and South Koreans have been exchanging culture for decades.

Enter the corn dog, which first landed on American plates in the 1920s before taking off nationwide in the 1950s.

By the 1980s, the corn dog had migrated east—and it had a distinctly South Korean twist. Rather than cornmeal, Korean corn dogs were made from a batter of rice wheat and stuffed with fish cakes, not hot dogs.

Today, common Korean corn dog varieties include cheese, ramen, fish cakes, and more. If you want a Korean version, stick to the fish cakes. I’ve heard they’re delicious.

And though I’m not normally a fan of glizzys (apparently, that’s what we call hot dogs now), I’d definitely be looking out to snag a corn dog in Seoul.

And even if you can’t swing a corn dog, hot dogs are also zhuzhed up to the max. (In South Korea, hot dog usually refers to all corn dogs, but you can also find plain hot dogs served in buns, too.)

Here’s where I’d go based on recommendations from locals, travelers, and corn dog lovers.

Best places to get a corn dog in Seoul

KBO Games

There’s no better place to nosh on a corn dog than at a baseball game—that’s true in South Korea and the United States. Again, if you’re a fan of sports, then book a few tickets for a KBO game while you’re in town. It lets you take a bite out of South Korea’s baseball culture and corndog culture in a single go.

Shake Shack (various locations)

There are a handful of Shake Shack locations in Seoul that will serve up a delicious corn dog, from Doota to Gangnam to Cheongdam. These are the most accessible places for Americans to pick up a classic hot dog aside from a street food stall. They’re served up as ‘flat tops’ at Shake Shack.

Myungrang Hot Dog Mangwon Station

It’s just a hot dog stand—but it’s a well-known quantity in Seoul. You can sample state-of-the-art local corn dog varieties that will take you into never-before-tasted territory. Even the shape and appearance are maximized, overloaded with sauces and crunchy glazes in a way that feels very familiar to my Midwestern palate.

Superdog

It’s all about high-brow corn dogs at SuperDog. Whether you want an elevated chicken SuperDog (a classic hot dog with chicken stuffed into the bun) or a top-notch corn dog, you can find your champion at this unassuming restaurant. Just note that corn dogs aren’t always on the menu, meaning you might need to settle for a regular glizzy. Well, by SuperDog standards.