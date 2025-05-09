Memorial Day kicks off the start of summer with a long weekend bash.

It’s the perfect time to enjoy the sunshine and warm(ish) temperatures, kicking back with barbecue, good music, and plenty of outdoor games.

That being said, it’s a national holiday.

You won’t be alone in rushing out of town; last year, almost 50 million Americans packed their bags for a weekend-long getaway.

Each year, highways and airports are jam-packed, along with many restaurants and bars. Many hotels and rentals are booked out months ahead of time. Those who are late to booking their trip might be left with the scraps—but even those who get ahead on trip planning still need to contend with the Memorial Day Weekend rush.

Here’s how to keep your head above water, so to speak.

10 Memorial Day Weekend travel tips

Tip #1: Plan for traffic and make it fun

We’re usually pretty good at keeping ourselves entertained while on a flight. Road trips, on the other hand, are usually full of fun side stops and unexpected adventures.

Packing into the car to head to a Memorial Day Weekend celebration is usually a chore that involves lots of waiting in traffic.

Make the most of your trip by turning that traffic time into a fun game. Something as simple as a shared playlist can keep the momentum up, especially if you have a long road trip ahead of you. Or even a podcast can get the job done if everyone in the car can agree on a topic.

Tip #2: Don’t forget about staying local

Can’t find an affordable and alluring Memorial Day Weekend offer? Stay close to home. Even some of the US’s smallest towns host annual Memorial Day events, from bar crawls to hiking excursions to mini-parades. It’s the perfect time to rediscover your own town or area. (This is also one of my favorite takes on Valentine’s Day!)

Tip #3: Food first

When we think about the Memorial Day Weekend rush, we usually think about car traffic and air traffic. Highways and airports turn into madhouses on Thursday and don’t calm down until well into the next week.

The same goes for grocery stores and restaurants. You should be booking tables at popular restaurants and figuring out how you’re going to fill your fridge, especially if you want to barbecue.

Americans are usually very loyal to their traffic apps. Whether you’re a Waze or a Google Maps person, check your app in real-time for live information on traffic. Bonus points if your app can point you to a detour route in case of an accident.

Tip #5: If you’re driving a long distance, get your car tuned up before

If it’s been a while since you’ve had your oil changed and your tires replaced, consider this the perfect chance—especially if you’re putting in a longer drive over the weekend.

The last thing you want is to see that Check Engine light flashing. Most shops will be closed for the weekend. Those that do agree to help you out are likely to charge out the wazoo.

Tip #6 Book your pet’s plans early, if necessary

One of the most sneakily helpful Memorial Day Weekend travel tips is not to forget about Fido. Just like hotels, car rentals, and other services will be booked up for Memorial Day Weekend, so will dog boarding and sitting options.

If you have a dog with special needs (like a reactive dog that needs solo care), then book your pet care out as far as possible. Many sitters book up their solo-care schedules early on.

Tip #7: Have a backup plan in place

All that traffic means one thing: you’re likely to experience delays. On the road, that’s not a huge problem. If push comes to shove, you should be able to pull off and find a hotel room for the night.

That’s not the case at airports. If you’re Memorial Day Weekend plans rely on catching a connecting flight, make a list of backup flights that you can potentially join if push comes to shove.

Tip #8: Don’t forget about trains

Amtrak is a delightfully unpredictable form of transportation, both in terms of the quality of the car and the routes available. That being said, you can still use a third-party service like Railbookers to get around the country. Don’t write off train trips if car rentals and flights are out of reach.

Tip #9: Leave on Wednesday, if you have flexibility

With Friday off, almost everyone leaves for their Memorial Day Weekend on Thursday. But if you have the option of taking off on Thursday, you can get ahead of the rush by heading to your destination a day ahead of schedule.

If you can also take off Monday, you’ve handed yourself a multi-day vacation that gives you a little extra time to get back home and relax before heading back to work on Tuesday. Best of all, you will have missed the vast majority of heavy traffic.

Tip #10: Or save your travel funds if Memorial Day isn’t your thing

My last Memorial Day Weekend travel tip? Don’t bother unless you’re actually excited about the trip.

I’ve noticed many of my American friends go on these types of holiday trips because they feel obligated. They say things like, Well, it’s Memorial Day Weekend, as if someone is forcing them to travel.

But as one of the most popular US holidays, it’s also one of the priciest. Worse, those high prices don’t guarantee a good trip, especially considering how crowded, loud, and drunk some crowds get on the big day.

If you’re dreading the idea of planning the trip, then stay home and funnel those travel savings toward another trip that actually speaks to you. Then loop back to Tip #2 on how to have a good time while staying local.