4 Amazing Ranches To Go Horseback Riding in Colorado

Similar to surfing, horseback riding is an activity many of us experience for the first time while traveling.

When we’re on the road, we’re more likely to try out things that don’t normally appeal to us. Maybe you’re suddenly interested in specialty museums, or unique fusion dishes, or going to a famous club.

That’s the magic of travel—it expands our horizons.

Whether or not you’re one to giddy-up in your daily life, there are dozens (I repeat, dozens) of ways to get onto a horse in every single US state. (You can also watch them run wild, if that’s more your speed.)

Some of the most acclaimed and experienced ranches are found out west, unsurprisingly.

From the dude ranches of Montana to the sprawling resorts of Utah, there’s a unique adventure on horseback awaiting you. For now, let’s focus on the US’s shiniest, semi-rugged gateway into the wild: Colorado.

These are the best ways to go horseback riding in Colorado, from ranches to stables to adventure companies.

Best picks to go horseback riding in Colorado

Drowsy Water Ranch

Courtesy of Drowsy Water Ranch

Forget a riding experience that involves someone pointing out a horse to you and saying, There she is! At Drowsy Water Ranch, you fill out a questionnaire before your visit that helps staff assign you a horse that suits your level of riding and personality.

Those who book a horseback riding experience can expect a week-long chance to bond with their horse while fostering a lasting interest in equestrianism. You can train on trails, in the arena, or, if you’re more advanced, gallop across the grounds at top speed.

Bar Lazy J Guest Ranch

Courtesy of Bar Lazy J

With a herd of over 100 horses, you can find the steed to suit your horseback adventure. Similar to Drowsy Water Ranch, staff at Bar Lazy J carefully consider which horse to pair you up with.

The goal is to improve the rider’s confidence by letting them bond with their horse—which sounds like something that would be up my alley as an inexperienced rider.

Once you’re comfortable, you’ll set out into the Arapaho National Forest to explore the mountains, valleys, and creeks with your equine companion. It’s hands-down one of the most scenic places to go horseback riding in Colorado.

Rimrock Adventures

Rimrock Adventures specializes in river and rafting adventures, but its stables aren’t too shabby, either. Its horseback riding services let you explore Colorado’s most gorgeous canyons at McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

You can choose from one, two, and three-hour excursions, making this a more bite-sized horseback riding experience.

Rusty Spurr Ranch

Courtesy of Rusty Spurr Ranch

Rusty Spurr Ranch is a commercial ranch that also offers horseback riding activities. They’re not like the rest of the offers on this list for one huge reason: the ranch only offers off-trail horseback riding. Anyone who wants to really get that cowboy feel can run free(er) at Rusty Spurr Ranch.

You can choose from trail rides (don’t worry, they don’t involve actual trails) and cattle drives. The latter sounds really interesting—I mean, who plans to drive cattle on vacay?

I also love that Rusty Spurr has a page on their website dedicated to their horses, where they brag about keeping them happy and healthy—just like a cowboy from the Wild West would. As someone who loves to interact with animals, I always look for signs like these that indicate that animal welfare is a priority.

