Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls This Summer: Events, Festivals, & Activities

Niagara Falls is one of North America’s most striking landmarks.

It’s no surprise that the falls and surrounding area have been a popular tourist destination for well over a century. Though travelers today prefer to explore the falls by boat instead of barrel, the area’s tourist numbers have yet to dip.

Niagara Falls hits on more than a few travel-worthy notes. There are the falls themselves, which are a sight to behold (and hear). Then there’s the historic nature of Lewiston and other nearby small towns, the most popular Niagara Falls town.

Toss in plenty of romance, great restaurants, and a long list of family-friendly activities, and it’s safe to say that Niagara Falls will remain popular for decades more.

That being said, Niagara Falls is best experienced during summer. Temperatures hover in the 60s and 70s, providing a respite from the heat. On top of that, outdoor activities are in full swing as forests come alive with green growth. Most importantly, however, the city’s events schedule fills up with a seriously long and intriguing list of things to do.

Ready to uncover the best things to do in Niagara Falls this summer?

Best things to do in Niagara Falls this summer

Celebrate the 140th birthday of Niagara State Park

People gather at Niagara Falls State Park ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America, in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Niagara Falls State Park is celebrating its 140th birthday, handing you the perfect opportunity to get to know the US’s oldest state park.

Best of all, there’s a brand-new Welcome Center, which includes the Crow’s Nest. The Crow’s Nest is a climb that showcases the American side of the Falls.

It’s one of many reasons to visit. If the Crow’s Nest doesn’t pique your interest, check out the observation tower or the aquarium. Personally, I’d probably go with one of the park’s official tours and tour partners. There’s the Cave of the Winds, which takes you up close to the Falls, along with the Maid of the Mist boat tour.

And the 200th birthday of the Erie Canal

A large boat is piloted out of lock 5 and towards lock 4 on the Erie Canal on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 (Photo by Paul Buckowski/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Let’s put aside the Falls for a second. You can also explore the Erie Canal, which is celebrating its 200th birthday.

When it was opened back in 1825, the canal provided a much-needed connection between major hubs along the Hudson River, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, and Lake Champlain.

Today, you can explore the Erie Canal in a range of ways. If you want to explore the historic and economic angles, check out the Erie Canal Flight of Five Lock Tender Tour.

If you want a similar historical tour but on water, go for the Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruise. Or if you’re just in it for scenic byways, go on the Niagara Outfitters Erie Canal Tour; you might even spot some wildlife!

The Maid of the Mist cruise ship in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Above, I mentioned two popular activities that take place in Niagara Falls State Park: the Maid of the Mist boat tour and the Cave of the Winds walkway.

The former is a boat tour that gets you close enough to the Falls to get drenched, while the latter is a self-guided walking tour that lets you get close and observe the falls for as long as your poncho allows.

But let’s not forget about exploring the Falls by air. There are two ways for you to get up close and personal to Niagara from the skies: the Rainbow Air Helicopter Tour and the Live on Air Fallsview Balloon Ride.

Go on the Niagara Wine Trail

Inniskillin Winery (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Niagara Falls’ cool climate and rolling hills bode well for grape-growing, meaning you can add a vineyard trip (or two) on your visit. For twenty years, the Niagara area has been an official American Viticultural Area. Since then, breweries and cideries have also popped up around the city.

Personally, I’d head across the border on the hunt for some of Canada’s famous ice wines. Inniskillin and Trius Winery are famous Canadian wineries that are within reach of Niagara.

Attend one of the top events

Summertime is the busy season for Niagara Falls, USA. Though you might notice added crowds, you’ll also notice that the events calendar fills up. You can explore annual events, along with one-time festivals, workshops, and shows. They’re affordable, family-friendly, and designed to be accessible for visitors.

