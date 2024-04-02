First of all, congrats on your engagement and decision to tie the knot! We know wedding planning can be quite the hassle, so that’s why we’ve rounded up a list for you of the best all-inclusive wedding resorts from around the world.

We appreciate that having your wedding at an all-inclusive resort takes a lot of the stress and planning off your plate, because all-inclusive means the rooms are covered for all your guests, as well as the food, drinks and any special amenities.

What’s even sweeter? A lot of these resorts have wedding planners on site to help you organize all the details of your big day, like helping with the marriage certificate or even an officiant for your ceremony. Another bonus? All of these resorts offer enticing wedding packages that cover almost everything you could ever need.

Our favorite is Sandals Emerald Bay because of its unlimited dining, and unforgettable activities—like scuba diving excursions, and a rock star wedding planning team that handles all of the details.

From the Florida Keys to the Caribbean, here are the top all-inclusive resorts where you can say “I do” in paradise.

Top 10 Best All Inclusive Wedding Resorts

1. Best Overall – Sandals Emerald Bay, Bahamas

Pool view of Sandals Emerald Bay Golf

Sandals Emerald Bay is a secluded spot tucked away in the Exumas of the Bahamas. This all-you-need resort spreads over 500 acres of true tropical paradise, with a mile of beachfront.

Mix alone time and comfort in island rooms, each made for a dreamy getaway. Cool off in three swimming pools, including an amazing infinity pool with a swim-up bar, indulge your taste buds at eleven specialty restaurants, play a round at the highly rated golf course, and cozy up by the fire pit.

Not surprisingly, Sandals snags the top spot, as they really know how to plan a wedding. The crew gives exceptional wedding assistance, letting couples pick every detail from the flowers to the food. The experience kicks off with a virtual chat, then skilled planning, making sure the big day goes off without a hitch.

The resort has plenty of on site activities as well, great for keeping guests happy before and after tying the knot.

Building view of Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen

An adult-only sanctuary just outside of Playa del Carmen, Secrets Moxché is a tranquil escape for couples who desire a more mature retreat. With 485 luxurious suites, more than a dozen dining options, and the exclusive Unlimited-Luxury® experience, this resort ensures an unforgettable trip.

Secrets Moxché specializes in crafting a special, personal wedding that is tailored specifically to you. Private cocktail hours, personalized wedding favors, and live music are all provided in their wedding packages.

The resort is meticulous in every little detail like flowers and decorations to the perfect cake and champagne for toasting. They even throw themed welcome parties, serve up rehearsal dinners beneath the stars, and offer farewell brunches.

3. Best All Inclusive Family Resort – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dominican Republic

Building view of Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Punta Cana

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana is one of the best family resorts, with fun for all ages. This huge resort has 1,775 rooms and a plethora of kid friendly features like a kids club and water slide area, while the adults can hang back at the casino, ensuring the entire family has a great time.

The Hard Rock Hotel offers a diverse range of wedding packages tailored just for you. You can choose from the ‘Modern Enchantment’ for a fresh, island feel, or the ‘Lavish Daydream’ if you desire a big, fancy event. Each option includes unique touches like custom-designed wedding attire services, themed decorations, and signature Hard Rock memorabilia to take home.

The resort can even arrange for celebrity performance appearances and provide VIP concert tickets as part of your wedding celebration!

4. Best For Eloping – Bungalows Key Largo, Florida

Building view of Bungalows Key Largo

Couples looking for a more discreet, romantic setting can find it at Bungalows Key Largo. This adults-only, all-inclusive resort is a boutique spot with standalone bungalows and plenty of amenities to enjoy, perfect for a laid-back wedding getaway.

Bungalows Key Largo specializes in creating intimate wedding experiences. Their packages are ideal for smaller gatherings and elopements, keeping the focus all on you. You can enjoy beachfront dinners lit by tiki torches, private sunset sailing trips, and couples spa treatments.

If you want to experience the wild beauty of the Florida Keys, they can even set up customized excursions like snorkeling tours or helicopter rides. Each detail is put together to ensure a peaceful and memorable time for you and your partner.

Patio view of The Ritz-Carlton

Get ready to be pampered in the ultimate luxury at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Located on 22,000 acres of beautiful Hawaiian land, this resort provides stunning settings and excellent service for a seriously fancy wedding.

The Ritz-Carlton, Maui, Kapalua, offers several different wedding packages that blend the island’s natural beauty with the resort’s lavish facilities. Select from a classic Hawaiian ceremony with hula dancers and conch shell players, or a more modern celebration in one of their fancy ballrooms.

Customizable choices also include delicious food with local Hawaiian ingredients, special wine selections, and personalized cake designs. They also provide perks like a private helicopter tour for the wedding couple or a golf tournament for guests, making it a memorable visit for everyone.

6. Best Wedding and Honeymoon packages – The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, French Polynesia

Outdoors view view of The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

Who hasn’t wanted to stay in an overwater villa in Bora Bora? Well, now you can, at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. They have the largest overwater villas in the area and they offer top-notch service for an amazing stay.

Here, wedding packages are practically as breathtaking as the beautiful white sand beaches. You can pick from many stunning venues at the resort for your wedding, like a beach altar or an overwater pavilion with spectacular views.

Their Polynesian wedding package includes local traditions like a flower lei ceremony and a canoe entrance. For an even grander experience, opt for the Royal Bora Bora package. It includes a private jet ride, a villa for your stay, and a personalized fireworks show.

7. Best Unique Wedding Experience – The Caves, Jamaica

Outdoor view of The Caves, Jamaica

This exclusive resort features cliffside cottages and private caves, setting the stage for a super unique wedding. At The Caves, weddings are a testament to Jamaica’s natural beauty and local culture. Their packages include options for a cliffside ceremony, private dining in a candle-lit cave, and a reggae music serenade.

They offer premium services like a custom island excursion for the wedding party, Jamaican rum tastings, and waterfall tours. After the memorable ceremony, couples can enjoy a romantic moonlit swim or a couples’ spa treatment atop the cliffs, making for an unforgettable wedding experience.

8. Best Private Island Resort – Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Indian Ocean

Room view of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort

Escape to this secluded adults-only haven set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean— Anantara Veli Maldives Resort. Here, you’ll stay in luxurious overwater bungalows and indulge in tailor-made romantic activities.

Anantara Veli takes the concept of a destination wedding to new heights with its Maldives Wedding Packages. Couples can exchange vows on a secluded sandbank, arrive at the ceremony on a traditional dhoni boat, and celebrate with a beachside banquet under the stars.

The resort also offers exceptional wedding planning services, including underwater photography sessions and private yacht excursions.

9. Best Budget – Playabachata Spa Resort, Dominican Republic

Lobby view of Playabachata Resort

Playabachata Spa Resort is a lovely and affordable hotel by Maimon Beach in Puerto Plata. It’s close to popular spots like Ocean World Park and Puerto Plata harbor. The resort offers cozy rooms with TVs, Wi-Fi, and minibars. Upgraded rooms feature a private balcony with stellar ocean views, connecting rooms and extra seating areas.

Enjoy four restaurants and five bars, numerous outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, and activities like volleyball and water sports. There’s also a lively nightclub, a kids club, lush gardens to peruse, and a direct beach access.

Playabachata Spa Resort offers thoughtfully designed wedding packages, great for couples who want a beautiful and affordable celebration. Do you dream of a ceremony on the beach or in a garden, with everything taken care of, like flowers, cake, and photos? No problem—they’ll deliver.

Adding to the charm is a cocktail hour, live music, and delicious local cuisine. For the newlyweds, the honeymoon perks—like a room upgrade, spa discounts, and a couples massage—ensure a memorable and romantic start to your new life together.

10. Best All Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families – Generations Riviera Maya Resort, Mexico

Building view of Generations Riviera Maya By Karisma

If you’re considering the entire guest list, Generations Riviera Maya is an exceptional beachfront destination. This hotel is in the prime location of Riviera Maya, with direct views of the stunning Mexican Caribbean. It is conveniently located just 25 minutes south of Cancun International Airport and 20 minutes north of Playa del Carmen.

Generations Riviera Maya is one of the best family resorts in Mexico, with a vast array of amenities like a gym, full service spa (even offering special services for younger guests aged 4 to 12 years) with a sauna and steam room, and even babysitting services. With specialized kids and teen clubs, the whole family is guaranteed to find something enjoyable.

For dining and entertainment, the resort features five restaurants and three bars, ensuring everyone is satisfied. The guest rooms and suites, including the exclusive Pool Swim-Up Suites, provide comfortable and luxurious accommodations.

But that’s not all. This resort is home to 11 outdoor pools, including a kids’ pool, ensuring water fun for every age. For those looking to stay active, the resort offers yoga classes, tennis, and water sports such as paddle boarding.

What to Consider When Choosing an All-Inclusive Wedding Resort

Choosing the right all-inclusive wedding resort can make or break your special day, so we’ve provided a quick guide for you to make sure your dream resort checks all the boxes:

Location

Location, location, location. We can’t stress it enough! Spend time researching where you want to go before planning a destination wedding. Remember, planning a destination wedding should be fun and can even give you a reason to finally take that exotic and romantic dream trip.

Make sure to consider accessibility for guests, the natural beauty and attractions of the area, and the climate at the time of your wedding.

Budget

Establish your budget at the beginning of the planning process. Consider travel expenses, lodging, and additional activities or services not covered in the wedding package.

Compare different resorts to determine the most cost-effective option and ensure that your choice aligns with your budget— because not everyone can afford a Bora Bora destination wedding. Opt for all-inclusive wedding resorts during the off-peak season or limit the guest list to save money.

Wedding Packages

Review the details of each resort’s wedding packages. Look for what’s included, such as ceremony and reception venues, catering, photography, and additional services like spa treatments or excursions. Consider the level of customization allowed to ensure your day feels uniquely yours.

Reviews

We can’t stress enough how important it is to thoroughly research destination wedding resorts before making a reservation.

Check out feedback from couples who have married at the resorts you are interested in, and pay attention to their experiences with the planning process, the quality of service, and their overall satisfaction with the wedding and stay.

FAQ’s

What do all-inclusive wedding packages typically include?

All-inclusive wedding packages usually cover the ceremony and reception venues, food and drinks, a wedding planner, and sometimes extras like spa treatments and activities.

Where are the most popular locations for an all-inclusive wedding resort?

In the US, destinations like Florida, California and Hawaii are fairly popular. And if you’re willing to take a short flight— Mexico and the Caribbean are great, popular choices.

Can we customize our wedding package at an all-inclusive resort?

Yes! Lots of resorts allow customization to fit your unique preferences and needs. Be sure to discuss this with your wedding planner at the resort beforehand.

Are guests staying at a different hotel allowed to attend the wedding?

Usually, yes. But policies vary by resort, so check beforehand. There could be a fee for non-guests to attend.

How far in advance should we book our wedding?

We recommend booking as early as possible, typically a year in advance, especially if you’re planning a wedding during peak season!

Conclusion

Choosing the right all-inclusive wedding resort can make your special day unforgettable. From the beautiful beaches of Sandals Emerald Bay in the Bahamas to the luxurious overwater bungalows of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, each resort on our list promises unique experiences tailored to your dream wedding.

Remember to consider factors such as location, budget, wedding packages, and reviews before booking your stay.

While each resort offers something special, Sandals Emerald Bay stands out for its breathtaking location, comprehensive wedding packages, and stellar reviews, making it our top choice for an all-inclusive wedding destination.

Whatever you decide, an all-inclusive resort can provide the perfect backdrop for a magical and stress-free wedding.