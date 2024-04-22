Dive into the allure of Mykonos, a Greek island nestled in the Aegean Sea. It showcases stunning beaches, crystal clear waters, and a party scene fused with glitz and glamour.

Venture beyond the vibrant Super Paradise Beach and discover the serenity of Greek villages adorned with traditional taverns, fascinating history, and natural coves in their raw beauty.

Our guide helps you navigate the extensive selection of the best hotels in Mykonos. Our top choice for the best overall hotel in Mykonos is Amazon Mykonos Resort & Spa. The exceptional hotel personnel provide unparalleled service, leaving guests feeling valued and pampered.

Top 12 Best Hotels in Mykonos

Best Hotels in Mykonos

1. Best Overall – Amazon Mykonos Resort & Spa

Lounge view of Amazon Mykonos Resort & Spa

Amazon Mykonos occupies a hillside paradise on the peninsula at Agios Ioannis Bay. It offers warm and genuine Greek hospitality, conveniently located close to town.

Amazon Suites features accommodation overlooking the tiny island of Delo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Greek God Apollo. Rooms are in soothing whites and soft neutral hues, creating a comforting ambiance.

The sparkling infinity pool is a hotel highlight. It exudes a magical charm reminiscent of a fairytale, a place to marvel at the jaw-dropping views and mesmerizing sunsets. It allows guests to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Mykonos.

To stimulate your senses further, unwind in the spa and wellness area. Skilled therapists will pamper you with revitalizing treatments, including a chance to cleanse your body and soul with a rejuvenating Hammam.

The hotel’s food is incredible. Breakfast is a culinary delight with many options. Dinner is an exquisite gourmet experience at the Sunset Greek restaurant. The chef frequently visits tables to add finishing touches.

2. Best Five-Star Hotel – Mykonos Grand Hotel and Resort

Lobby view of Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort

As one of the best luxury hotels in Mykonos, The Grand provides a wonderful getaway. Relax on the exclusive section of Agios Ioannis Beach, also known as Shirley Valentine Beach, following its appearance in the award-winning romance.

The Michelin Guide-featured hotel offers various dining options. Savor the flavors of contemporary Greek cuisine in the Nama restaurant, which takes its name from a sweet wine meaning ‘gift of God’.

Sample wines from the hotel’s wine cellar while indulging in a wine-tasting experience.

Cherish a romantic and intimate beach dinner at the gourmet restaurant, with spectacular views of the island of Delos.

Accommodation ranges from a room with a private balcony to rooms with private terraces boasting garden or sea views. For bigger groups, consider suites or a four-bedroom villa with modern Greek architecture reflecting the Cyclades culture.

Stay fit and active at the hotel’s fitness suite and tennis court. Or, indulge in the award-winning spa and unwind in style.

3. Best for Mykonos Town – Lovia Mykonos

Living room view of Lovia Mykonos

Step into Lovia Mykonos and be greeted by an incredible world of opulence. The marvelous hospitality sets the tone for a holiday of relaxation. It offers a sanctuary, somewhere to catch your breath immersed in the essence of Mykonos culture.

Mykonos town, with its restaurants and bars, is within walking distance of fewer than ten minutes. That’s if you can tear yourself away from the five-star luxury hotel’s hypnotic views from the pool and restaurant areas.

Experience the epitome of pampering at The Rockrose Spa, where staff customize your wellness journey. The spa’s natural surroundings inspire its distinctive cave design, offering a tranquil and secluded retreat for ultimate rejuvenation.

Fitness fanatics can maintain their workout regime in the state-of-the-art gym before guilt-free dining at the hotel’s Sunset Rock restaurant.

Lovia Mykonos features accommodation that includes modern and spacious suites with private balconies and a choice of hot tubs or private pools.

4. Best Luxury Hotel – Santa Marina, a Luxury Collection Resort

Surrounded by calm, Santa Marina oozes extravagance, with endless views of the Aegean Sea and luxury yachts. The location is perfect. Within ten minutes of arriving at the airport, unwind on the hotel’s beautiful private sandy beach.

The beach-chic accommodation is ideal for couples and families. The hotel has just a handful of rooms, family-friendly suites, and 13 villas with a partial or full sea view, including some with a private pool. A morning room service and a complimentary newspaper allow leisurely starts to the day.

The Elais Restaurant offers a stylish Greek culinary journey, while the Asian-fused Buddha Bar raises the energy with exotic vibes. Both provide spellbinding settings with views across to Ornos Beach and the shimmering lights of anchored boats in Ornos Bay.

Soothe your mind and soul at the spa, gym, and adults-only Oasis Infinity Pool, which features four private cabanas that appear immersed in water.

Meanwhile, children can have a blast in the shaded outdoor playground, while the sea’s calm and shallow waters are delightful for paddling.

5. Best Seaview – Almyra Guest Houses

Pool view of the Almyra Guest Houses

Nestled on a hillside, the family-owned Almyra Guest Houses offer pretty whitewashed rooms. Each has a bedroom facing Paraga Beach, only 250 meters from the veranda or Agia Anna Beach, a mere 150 meters away.

Admire the crystal-clear waters from your spacious terrace, ideal for families and groups. Within walking distance is Paraga Beach, home to Scorpios Beach Club, famed for its perfect Greek sunset rituals and bohemian vibe. For those wanting a party atmosphere, try the nearby Paradise Beach and Mykonos Town, a short bus hop away.

On-site breakfast is available, and a restaurant serves meals prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. If you can break away from the seasonal outdoor swimming pool and bar, explore numerous coves with traditional tavernas serving fresh farm-to-table dishes.

6. The Best for Romance – Petasos Beach Resort

Other view of Petasos Beach Resort And Spa

Standing majestically on a private peninsula between Psarou Beach and Platis Yialos, the Petasos is part of the same luxury hotel group as the Mykonos Grand.

The luxury hotel maximizes its exclusive private position, perfect for special occasions and romantic getaways. Luxury accommodation includes rooms, suites, and villas including a rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking views.

Pestasos is a place to relax, sipping cocktails by the two-level pool featuring a waterfall. For a taste of the island’s party scene, located next to the private sandy beach, water taxis can whisk you away to neighboring beaches.

Indulge in the ultimate pampering experience in the hotel’s Spa. Professional therapists provide up to 60 treatments, including couples sessions.

Create unforgettable moments with a candlelit dinner at the VIP restaurant, savoring contemporary Mediterranean cuisine. Take a thrilling helicopter ride to discover nearby islands or exhilarate in a picnic speed boat to a secluded beach.

7. Best Boutique Hotel – Mykonos Ammos Hotel

Pool view of Mykonos Ammos Hotel

Mykonos Ammos is a small luxury hotel where your day naturally gravitates around the gorgeous Ornos Beach. Far from the bustle of Mykonos Town, the private beach heightens the sense of luxury.

The boutique hotel crafts itself on the Cyclade’s understated elegance and minimalist ambiance. A starlit heart-shaped pool, a heavenly spa, private yoga classes, several dining options, and a boutique selling handmade fashion combine to create an exquisite stay.

At Mykonos Ammos, the team goes above and beyond. They are friendly, attentive, and knowledgeable about the area. They assist with planning your daily itinerary, including organizing tours. This personalized service adds a special touch, elevating your experience at the Ornos Bay resort.

Lounge view of Hippie Chic Hotel

Hippie Chic boutique hotel is about embracing the sensation of sand between your toes and joyful smiles. The luxury hotel on the island’s southwest coast harmoniously fuses tranquillity, vibrant nightlife, simplicity, and comfort, forging an equilibrium for unforgettable summer adventures.

With just 32 rooms and suites, this intimate hotel offers an exclusive experience. The private beach is a tranquil oasis, providing ample room to relax and enjoy the stunning vistas.

Additional amenities to make your holiday enjoyable include a generous buffet breakfast, a Sushi Bar, a Hip Mixology Bar, and the Hippie Fish Restaurant.

The Hippie Fish has been serving fresh fish since 1978 and appeared in Shirley Valentine. It has since undergone extensive renovation. The three-story restaurant provides excellent food, great vibes, and superb sunset panoramas from the rooftop terrace.

The hotel’s team is helpful and welcoming. They offer car and bike rental services, sightseeing recommendations, transfers, laundry, massage, aromatherapy, and beauty treatments. Additionally, they organize weddings and events.

9. Best for Panoramic Views – The Summit Mykonos

Pool view of The Summit of Mykonos

A small, intimate luxury hotel with just ten rooms and suites that hang over the sea, flaunting spectacular views across Kalo Livadi beach. The hotel’s location on the tranquil side of the island provides a peaceful haven for guests seeking escapism.

On-site, there is an inviting infinity pool and outdoor jacuzzi. Guests can start their day with a delicious breakfast, and the hotel provides packed lunches on request.

Summit is close enough to great beach clubs and restaurants yet far enough to be private and peaceful. Well-connected roads to the hotel make exploring the island a breeze.

Experience a peaceful afternoon immersed in Mykonos history and culture. Wander through Ano Mera, a typical Cycladic village centered around a tavern-lined square. Visit the charming Greek Orthodox church and Panagia Tourliani Monastery.

10. Best for Psarou Beach – Mykonos Blu Grecotel Boutique Resort

Pool view of Mykonos Blu, Grecotel Boutique Resort

Due to its prime location, Mykonos Blu is one of the island’s most popular luxury hotels. Inspired by small traditional villages, the resort’s Cycladic whitewashed cottage aesthetic appearance contrasts brightly against the dazzling blue sea and private swimming pools.

Nestled on the rocky shoreline are one to six-bedroom villas. The various-styled accommodations offer breathtaking views, including bungalows, apartments, suites, and rooms. Many have private pools, and free private parking is available.

Psarou Beach is on the doorstep, offering an excellent array of watersports and private yacht charters. Mykonos Old Town, Little Venice, and iconic windmills are a short bus ride away.

The hotel’s several dining options provide excellent breakfasts, delicious and refined cuisine, and sensational cocktails. A dietician designs children’s meals, and vegan and bio wines are available.

The resort strives to balance getting fit and feeling alive with a program of indoor and outdoor activities and arranges safari tours, diving, and horse riding.

11. Best for Private Pool – Myconian Naia

Bar view of Myconian Naia – Preferred Hotels & Resorts

The Myconian Naia, sitting quietly on a hillside, is a suites-only hotel overlooking Mykonos Town and the Aegean Sea. Despite its secluded location, it is within easy reach of the picturesque town and historic harbor.

The hotel features eye-catching accommodations decorated with ridiculously smooth Greek marble and quirky furniture. Several have private plunge pools.

Start the day with breakfast on the terrace. Indulge in the finest selection of fresh seafood at the Asian Fusion Sushi Bar, where every bite bursts with flavor. For a quick treat, Bracos Bar serves light snacks.

Mykonos Town has a variety of restaurants and nightlife to suit couples, families, and Mykonos party veterans alike. Alternatively, the imaginative culinary experience at the Gastronomy Project at Bill & Coo Coast Suites and Lounge is a stone’s throw away.

12. Best for Casual Chic – Boheme Mykonos Hotel

Pool view of Boheme Mykonos Town – Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Located a short stroll from the Windmills of Mykonos and Little Venice, this exquisite hotel embraces the belief that nature enhances life. It offers luxurious suites sleeping two to four with breathtaking sea views.

Open-air yoga and an outdoor gym encourage connecting with nature. The open-plan massage area is in the gardens, with views out to sea.

The Bilo Restaurant and the more decadent pool bar serve incredible food and cocktails. Every bite and sip takes you on a journey through the flavors of the hotel’s walled herb garden.

The hotel’s superb location caters to guests seeking close access to the town and Paralia Megali Ammos Beach while providing a tranquil sanctuary for relaxation.

Friendly staff quickly respond to queries, helping arrange transfers, trips, and cooking lessons at the restaurant.

What To Look For When Choosing the Best Luxury Hotels in Mykonos

Although Mykonos is a small island, about 10 km long, it packs a powerful punch with numerous luxury hotels. Selecting one that matches your wish list can be daunting.

Our guide can help you select the best luxury hotel in Mykonos to suit your preferences.

Location

The island’s capital, Mykonos Town, is the island’s epicenter of excitement. Renowned for its wild nightlife, visitors can enjoy restaurants, bars, and clubs that keep the party going until dawn.

On the southern coast, Paradise Beach and Ornos Beach are lively, delivering bucketfuls of beach vibes and energy. Meanwhile, the east provides the quieter side of the island.

Style and Ambiance

Mykonos is famous for its charming white-washed villages, traditional taverns, golden beaches, and crystal blue waters. Choosing a luxury hotel with a laid-back atmosphere that recreates this ambiance will enhance your experience.

Amenities

Amenities can make all the difference to your holiday. Whether it is free parking, swimming pools overlooking the sea, floating sun beds, complimentary breakfast, on-site restaurants, a spa, or a fitness room, the list can be endless to suit your specific requirements.

Some hotels, like Hippie Chic, have a private beach, somewhere quiet and exclusive. Other hotels, such as Myconian Naia, offer accommodation with private plunge pools.

Budget

Mykonos can be expensive. The lavishness, seclusion, and quality of the 5-star luxury hotels attract wealthy travelers and celebrities.

If you have a budget, it is crucial to stick with it, ensuring you have budgeted for additional expenses. Opting for hotels further from town may cost €40 one way in taxis. Sunloungers on beaches can cost from €10 to €100 per day, depending on location.

Traveling in the shoulder months can save on hotel prices. The island might be less vibrant, but beaches will be less crowded.

Accessibility

If you’re planning on exploring the island, accessibility is key. Nearby bus stops will help. The public bus stops just outside the Mykonos Grand, and the hotel provides an evening shuttle bus to the old town.

Some hotels arrange car rentals, so select a hotel with free private parking.

Additional Services

Many popular luxury hotels provide additional services to improve your overall holiday satisfaction. Services such as airport transfers, laundry and room service add convenience.

Family-Friendly or Adult-Oriented

Different travel groups have different requirements for choosing luxury hotels. The Santa Marina, A Luxury Collection Resort, caters to both groups with an exclusive infinity pool for adults and a playground for children.

Room Options

Luxury Mykonos hotels provide a diverse range of room possibilities to meet your preferences in terms of size and amenities.

Choices include standard, premium, and deluxe. Other options are suites, apartments, and villas, some with a hot tub or a private pool with sea views.

Reviews and Recommendations

Reading reviews and recommendations can help you gain insight into a hotel’s offerings. It helps ascertain the hotel’s quality and cleanliness and what is available in the local vicinity.

FAQ

What is the best area to stay in Mykonos?

Head to Mykonos Town for clubs and a vibrant, energy-filled atmosphere. Kalafati, on the island’s east side, is the perfect destination for a secluded beach town. It’s ideal for finding hidden coves and secret swimming pools.

What Are the Top Luxury Hotels in Mykonos?

Mykonos is bursting with luxury hotels exquisitely designed to provide superior quality and service. Visitors can choose from intimate boutique hotels like the Mykonos Ammos Hotel to luxurious beach resorts such as the Hippie Chic.

Which Hotels Offer the Best Views of the Aegean Sea?

The design of Mykonos hotels aims to capture the essence of island life, reflecting the pristine blue waters of the surrounding Aegean Sea.

The elevated hillside position of The Santa Marina, a Luxury Collection Resort, makes it well-placed to offer spectacular views out to sea. Every room boasts panoramic vistas of the mesmerizing blue sea.

Are There Any Hotels With Traditional Cycladic Architecture?

Mykonos attracts numerous tourists searching for an authentic Cycladic experience. It includes staying in a traditionally styled hotel characterized by white-washed cube houses against a backdrop of stunning blue hues of the sky and sea.

The Mykonos Blu Grecotel Boutique Resort and the Mykonos Ammos Hotel are examples of Cycladic architecture.

What Hotels Are Popular for Destination Weddings and Honeymoons?

Mykonos stands out as a dreamy wedding location. Its combination of upscale hotels, relaxed vibes, exceptional hospitality, and meticulous planning makes it a perfect wedding destination.

The breathtaking scenery, picturesque villages, and light clarity create the perfect setting for capturing wedding memories.

The island’s lively energy and infectious spirit make it the ultimate venue for hen and stag parties. After your wedding, you can relax and begin your romantic honeymoon.

Many hotels offer wedding packages. The Mykonos Blu arranges informal beach weddings, civil wedding ceremonies, and Greek Orthodox weddings. Exchange vows on the Hippie Chic pool deck, or get married at the Mykonos Grand’s whitewashed chapel perched on the hillside.

Conclusion

Visitors head to Mykonos for sun, beaches, and nightlife, which the island delivers in spades. It seamlessly blends luxury and glamour with a combination of beach clubs, hidden coves, and high-end venues.

If you’re inspired to visit the island and need help figuring out where to stay, Our overall best hotel in Mykonos is the Amazon Mykonos Resort & Spa. Outstanding hospitality, dreamy infinity pool, gastronomical delights, and convenient location make it a winner.

The second is Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort. This excellent, traditionally styled five-star resort, featured in the Michelin Guide, offers sublime food and a heavenly spa, creating a luxurious place to stay.