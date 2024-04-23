The Ultimate Guide of Things to Do in Cancun, Mexico

Welcome, amigos, to the ultimate guide on all things to do in Cancun! If visiting this awesome city is on your bucket list, then you’re in the right place. Cancun is so much more than just a typical beach vacation spot or a cruise port––it’s a whole experience waiting to be explored.

And trust me, this is one adventure you won’t want to miss out on.

Whether you’re seeking ultimate relaxation on the white sand beaches of Cancun’s all-inclusive resorts or channeling your inner Indiana Jones zip-lining through the jungle, this guide has got you covered. Whatever your travel style, there really is something for everyone in Cancun Mexico.

Drawing from personal experience, we’ll provide an insider’s look at the diverse range of activities awaiting you on your vacation to Cancun, Mexico. From snapping a selfie at the iconic colorful Cancun sign to exploring local culture in Mexico City’s ancient ruins, there’s something for every type of traveler.

So grab your sunscreen, pack your sense of adventure, and get ready to dive headfirst into the magic of Cancun Mexico. With our guide in hand, you’ll create memories that will last a lifetime. Trust us, this is one journey you won’t want to miss!

12 Things to Do in Cancun, Mexico

Of all the places to visit in Mexico , Cancun stands out as one of the most popular––and for a very good reason. When you visit Cancun, you might just assume it’s all about the spring break party life, live music, or maybe just the beaches. But believe it or not, there’s so much more!

We’ve collected a range of things to do in the vibrant atmosphere of Cancun to suit every type of traveler. Let’s get to it!

1. Explore Downtown Cancun

Hard Rock Cafe in Cancun | Photo Credit: FOTOS593

Whether you’re taking a cruise to Cancun or flying in, downtown Cancun is the spot to hit if you’re trying to get away from the beachfront resorts and explore the local culture. Stroll through bustling streets lined with colorful markets, lively street performers, and bustling crowds.

Don’t forget to try all the street food you can eat! Tacos, tamales, and empanadas–yum! Afterwards, wash it down with some Mexico City spirit by taking part in a tequila tasting. Not only can you sample a variety of tequilas, but you can also learn about the distillation process from experts.

You can even watch traditional music and dance performances, a great opportunity to hang out with the locals if you’re craving the opportunity to really dip your feet into Cancun’s heritage.

2. Go Scuba Diving

If you’re seeking the sea life, then Cancun is the place for you. There’s a whole underwater world right off the shore. The area’s warm waters make it an ideal spot for scuba divers seeking to explore the Mexican coast and the Caribbean ocean.

Off the coast of Cancun and extending along the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, you’ll find the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. This spot is the second-largest coral reef system in the world, making it one of the best to spot tropical fish and sea turtles.

If you’re nervous about water sports, don’t worry. Guided dives can take you to underwater caves, coral gardens, and ancient shipwrecks. Whether you’re an experienced diver or slippin’ on those fins for the first time, this is the spot for you!

3. Visit Isla Mujeres

Beach in Cancun | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Isla Mujeres is a small island located just off the coast of Cancun, in the Caribbean Sea. You can take a ferry from Cancun in about 20 minutes. So what do you do there? A LOT!

Oh, the beaches!

Isla Mujeres is renowned for its powdery white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Playa Norte (North Beach) is super popular for its calm, shallow waters, making it an ideal spot for swimming and snorkeling. And on that note!

Snorkeling and Diving

The waters around Isla Mujeres are full of marine life and gorgeous coral reefs. This is one of the top spots for snorkeling and scuba diving, so if you’re ready to dive beneath the surface, add this spot to your list.

Golf Cart Rentals

However, if you’re the kind of traveler who would prefer to stay on land, don’t worry, Isla Mujeres is still for you. Explore Isla Mujeres by renting a golf cart and cruising around at your own pace. Definitely check out Punta Sur, where cliffs jut out over the Caribbean on the southernmost point of the island.

Isla Mujeres Turtle Farm

If you’re eager to see a cute little seat turtle up close and personal, then make sure you visit the Isla Mujeres turtle farm! Here you can learn about these fascinating creatures and how to help keep them safe!

Swim with Whale Sharks

Yep! You read that right! Swimming with whale sharks is a popular attraction here. The waters near Isla Mujeres are part of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System and every year from May to September, these gentle giants migrate to the warm waters to feed on plankton.

If swimming with whale sharks has always been on your bucket list, then this is the spot to do it. Just make sure you book your guided tour with a reputable tour company to ensure not only your safety, but the safety of the whale sharks!

4.Visit Puerto Morelos

Cenote Diving

Take a day trip about twenty miles south of Cancun to Puerto Morelos, an awesome destination if you’re a nature lover or adventure seeker. The quaint little seaside town lines the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, making it great for snorkeling or diving.

It’s also known for its cenotes, natural sinkholes filled with crystal-clear freshwater. You can even take a guided tour to swim in these unique geological formations. Puerto Morelos has a long history as a fishing village, making it great if you want to test out your skills.

5. Take a Trip to Cancun’s Hotel Zone

Cancun Hotel Zone

Cancun Hotel Zone is a long, narrow strip of land full of all-inclusive resorts . It’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico, known for its beautiful beaches and world-class resorts. You can also explore outdoor shopping malls, dine at waterfront restaurants, and party at nightclubs.

Here’s a list of just a few things you can do around the Cancun Hotel Zone.

Playa Delfines (Delfines Beach)

Playa Delfines is an exceptional spot for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports. Even better, it’s one of the few public beaches in the Hotel Zone, offering free access for visitors.

Cancun Interactive Aquarium

This family-friendly spot lets guests get up close with marine life. Feed stingrays, swim with dolphins, and even snorkel in the aquarium’s tanks. The aquarium offers an interactive approach to marine conservation.

La Isla Shopping Village

La Isla shopping village is a sprawling outdoor complex with a range of shops, restaurants, and entertainment spots. Stroll along the canals, shop for souvenirs, dine at waterfront restaurants, or even take a boat tour of the lagoon.

Cancun Wax Museum

Check out this unique museum and get close to lifelike wax figures of celebrities, historical figures, and pop culture icons. Take selfies with your favorite stars and learn about their contributions to art, culture, and history.

Coco Bongo

Coco Bongo is a world-famous nightclub and entertainment venue, making it the spot to be if you want to hear live music, DJ sets, or even acrobatic performances. It’s a lively atmosphere, making it the place to stop if you’re ready to dance the night away.

Maya Cancun Museum

Another awesome museum, make sure you swing by if you want to learn all about the rich history and culture of the Mayan civilization. See exhibits of artifacts, artworks, and archaeological findings and learn how the ancient Mayan civilization contributed to Mesoamerican culture.

Parasailing

A must for any beach vacation, try your hand at parasailing, a popular activity in Cancun’s Hotel Zone. Soar high above the turquoise waters and enjoy panoramic views of the coastline.

El Rey Ruins

The El Rey Ruins are a smaller archaeological site located within the Cancun Hotel Zone and offers visitors the opportunity to explore ancient Mayan ruins in a more accessible location than other ruins like Chichen Itza.

6. Explore Ancient Maya Ruins

Pyramid at Chichen Itza

Who needs adventure parks when you have ancient Mayan ruins to explore? There are several nearby archaeological spots that are listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Among them is the ancient Mayan city of Chichen Itza, located several hours west of Cancun.

Chichen Itza is known for its well-preserved ruins and is close enough that you can make it a day trip to see all the sights. El Rey ruins is also a famous archaeological site, making it one of those Mayan ruins you won’t want to miss.

7. Visit the Underwater Museum

Museo Subacuático de Arte | Courtesy of MUSA

The underwater museum, known as the Museo Subacuático de Arte (MUSA), is located near Cancun, Mexico off the coast of Isla Mujeres and Punta Nizuc. It’s one of the world’s most unique attractions, featuring a collection of over 500 sculptures submerged in the crystal-clear waters.

You can visit the museum by snorkeling, diving, or even taking glass-bottom boat tours. The sculptures, made from specialized materials designed to promote coral growth, serve as artificial reefs and provide habitats for marine life.

8. Take a trip to the Riviera Maya

Akumal, Riviera Maya

So what’s the difference between the Riviera Maya and Cancun? The Riviera Maya is a stunning stretch of coastline along the Yucatan Peninsula stretching from Cancun to the town of Tulum. The coastline is popular for swimming and diving, but is also home to many Mayan ruins like Chichen Itza.

If visiting an archaeological site is already crossed off your list, then check out the eco-parks for zip-lining, river tubing, and jungle treks. Visit traditional Mayan villages, attend cultural festivals, and eat some of that yummy Mexican food.

9. Make it a Beach Vacation

While most tourists are hitting Cancun for the beaches, it’s important to note that not all are the same. Playa del Carmen and Playa Norte are top choices if you’re seeking to relax along the Yucatan Peninsula in the Riviera Maya.

Playa del Carmen is an awesome public beach if you want to test your skills at water sports like snorkeling, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

On the northern tip of Isla Mujeres you’ll find Playa Norte, a picture-perfect public beach, ideal for a day trip by the sea. For those seeking a quieter and more secluded beach experience, check out Chac Mool in the Hotel Zone of Cancun.

10. Visit a National Park

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Who needs theme parks when you’re surrounded by so much nature? There are several remarkable natural reserves and protected areas in the surrounding area around Cancun that are definitely worth exploring:

Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve

Located south of Tulum, Sian Ka’an is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the largest protected areas in Mexico. This vast biosphere reserve includes wetlands, mangroves, forests, and coral reefs. Take a guided boat tour through the wetlands and go bird-watching!

Isla Contoy National Park

Situated off the Caribbean waters of Cancun, Isla Contoy is a small uninhabited island that serves as a crucial nesting site for seabirds and marine turtles. This is one of the best spots if you want to observe wildlife in its natural environment.

Rio Secreto Natural Reserve

If you want to spend time in nature, then definitely check this spot out. Rio Secreto is a unique underground river system where you can explore subterranean cave networks on guided tours.

11. Take Part in a Temazcal Ceremony

Photo Credit: Getty Images

If you’re hoping to spend time in Cancun learning about culture, then there’s no better experience than a Temazcal Ceremony. This traditional Mayan ritual dates back thousands of years and is better known as a sweat lodge ceremony.

The experience, conducted by a shaman, involves a spiritual cleansing and purification process where participants gather inside a small, dome-shaped structure made of stone or clay. The shaman leads you through a series of rituals, prayers, and chants, all with the goal of spiritual and physical healing.

The shaman pours water infused with medicinal herbs onto heated volcanic stones, creating steam, a sweat lodge, where you’re encouraged to reflect, meditate, and connect with yourself and the natural world by detoxifying your body.

12. Go to a Mexican Wrestling Event

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mexican wrestling, also known as Lucha Libre, is a type of professional wrestling that has deep cultural roots in Mexico. Lucha Libre features high-flying acrobatics, colorful masks, and theatrical performances that captivate audiences of all ages.

Of all the fun activities in Cancun, this is one of the more unique. These matches are popular in Mexican Caribbean culture and offer an entertaining glimpse into Mexican culture and tradition.

Conclusion

So there you have it! Proof that Cancun is so much more than a party town. From scuba diving with tropical fish and sea turtles in the natural beauty of the Caribbean sea to exploring Chichen Itza, there’s something for everyone.

Visit Cancun for a day trip or spend time to make this a fun experience you won’t soon forget.