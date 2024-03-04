7 Best Hotels in Manuel Antonio

Costa Rica is home to some of the most stunning natural beauty in the world and nowhere typifies this more than Manuel Antonio National Park.

Home to thick, lush rainforest, panoramic views of sparkling seas, and bone-white sandy beaches, the landscape is as heavenly as it is varied, and best of all the region is packed full of excellent accommodation options.

From luxury hotels with a private beach area to more affordable spots that overlook the Pacific Ocean, there’s a hotel here for all kinds of travelers. If you’re heading to this idyllic slice of Costa Rica and want to know the best place to rest your head (and more), then check out our list of the best hotels in Manuel Antonio!

Best Hotels in Manuel Antonio

1. Best Overall – Hotel Si Como No

Bedroom view of Si Como No Resort & Wildlife Refuge Photo credit: Expedia

There are few spots in the world where you get both sweeping views of a verdant rainforest and the vast Pacific Ocean, but at Hotel Si Como No in Manuel Antonio, you’re blessed with this and more.

The hotel offers luxurious suites, but even their standard room options are an absolute dream, replete with high-quality linens and beautiful decor to match the heavenly surroundings.

Friendly staff and a wealth of activities are available through the hotel. Amenities like an outdoor swimming pool and luxury spa add further to the experience of staying here. Plus, it’s only a ten-minute drive to Manuel Antonio National Park, meaning you’re never too far from the action.

Both solo travelers and those looking for a more family-friendly experience will find it at Hotel Si Como No, as there are separate adult-only sections and activities for younger ones. Add in the establishment’s sustainability credentials and its great location, and you have one of the best Manuel Antonio luxury hotels.

2. Best Eco-friendly Hotel – Gaia Hotel and Reserve

Bedroom view of Gaia Hotel And Reserve – Adults Only Photo credit: Expedia

Gaia Hotel and Reserve is the sort of accommodation people dream about on their dreary commute. Located on a private nature reserve, the hotel is just a short drive from Manuel Antonio National Park and is blessed with sweeping views of the lush rainforest.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Gaia Hotel and Reserve does, so much so that they’ve won multiple World Travel Awards for being the World’s Leading Green Hotel.

Designed to be in harmony with its surroundings, the buildings in this resort have natural stone and wood floors, and the rooms are all bright and airy. There’s also an on-site restaurant that serves cuisine from around the world, and they will happily cater to dietary restrictions.

This luxury hotel features amenities you’d expect like free wifi and room service, as well as some extras such as a complimentary shuttle to the nearby national park. And that’s not mentioning the spa or outdoor swimming pool.

Add in the wealth of activities available for guests, and you have one of the best luxury hotels in the Manuel Antonio region without any of the guilt!

3. Best Boutique Hotel – La Vela Boutique Hotel

Bedroom view of La Vela Boutique Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

If you’re looking for a luxurious Costa Rica experience, then La Vela will deliver your ideal vacation.

This boutique hotel is within walking distance of Manuel Antonio National Park as well as Playa Espadilla, a paradisiacal Manuel Antonio beach. It’s also handily located for more adventurous activities, like ziplining and animal watching, yet remains a perfect spot for those who want to relax with an ocean view.

The grounds of the resort are as beautiful as the natural surroundings, with an outdoor pool, tropical gardens to explore, as well as bright and colorful rooms that match the vibrant nature of the location.

In terms of amenities, La Vela Boutique Hotel is second to none. There’s free wifi, a top-quality pizza restaurant and tiki bar, and delicious, freshly brewed local coffee on tap.

If you want a personalized experience in aesthetically pleasing surroundings, there really is nowhere better than La Vela Boutique Hotel.

4. Best Budget Hotel – Hotel Plaza Yara

Bedroom view of Hotel Plaza Yara Photo credit: Expedia

Yes, you can do paradise on a budget. Hotel Plaza Yara is a little more casual than some entries on this list but still delivers spacious suites, air conditioning to cool you after a day in the tropical sun, and impeccable customer service.

Situated in close proximity to Manuel Antonio National Park, the suites here feature custom-made furniture and a fully equipped kitchen, alongside jungle views. Cool animals like sloths roam freely around the grounds, so you can watch them all from the comfort of your accommodation. There’s also a year-round outdoor pool to relax in, and plenty of day tours to indulge in.

If you’re here primarily to explore Manuel Antonio and don’t want to break the bank, there are few hotels that are better than Hotel Plaza Yara.

5. Best Hotel for Beach Access – Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort

Room amenity view of Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

There’s nothing quite like being by the water, and this is especially true in Costa Rica, with its stunning shoreline and cerulean seas. Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort is one of the best luxury hotels in Manuel Antonio, and aside from its incredible natural setting also delivers on ocean access, with its two beaches.

Oh, and did we mention it has an infinity pool?

Other benefits include easy access to Manuel Antonio National Park, free private parking, and full bar and restaurant service, plus attentive staff and elegant furnishings that combine to create a stylish Spanish Mediterranean design. Air-conditioned rooms, spa treatments, and ocean views complete the opulent experience.

6. Best Hotel for National Park Access – Hotel Costa Verde

Bedroom view of Hotel Costa Verde Photo credit: Expedia

Although Manuel Antonio National Park is relatively accessible from all of the hotels on this list, at Hotel Costa Verde you can see over the vast expanse of green from your accommodation.

An upscale resort that’s famous for its hospitality, the hotel is perfect whether you want to get the blood pumping with adventure activities or lounge around in paradise. It also helps that the rooms are gorgeous, with either a rainforest or ocean view.

Hotel Costa Verde is ideal for families, couples, and friends, as well as for hosting big events thanks to their spacious complex and the beautiful views available from all areas of the complex.

There are also four different restaurants, so you can spend your entire day exploring the national park instead of having to head into town for food and drink, knowing you’ll be fed and watered when you return.

7. Best Luxury Hotel – Los Altos Beach Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Los Altos Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Elegant suites adorned with stunning artwork, rainforest and ocean views, and excellent service that wouldn’t be out of place on a super yacht: Los Altos Beach Resort & Spa is one of the best hotels in Manuel Antonio, and probably in all of Costa Rica.

Everything you could want is at your fingertips in this stunning resort, from Michelin-star-level meals to a world-class luxury spa. Add in an infinity pool, a secluded private beach area, and hiking trails that feel wild but keep you in the safety of the resort area, and it’s no wonder why so many people fall in love with this Manuel Antonio hotel.

Accommodation options include luxury villas and townhouses, treetop suites, and rooms that deliver sweeping ocean views, all filled with top-quality furnishings and complimentary luxury bath products.

There are also adult-only and family sections, so every kind of traveler can indulge. Without a doubt the best luxury Manuel Antonio experience.

Manuel Antonio is one of the most popular destinations in all of Costa Rica, so there are tonnes of hotel options. This can be a bit overwhelming when you’re trying to book your trip to paradise, but we’ve used our expertise to help you find your ideal accommodation.

If you focus on the factors below, you’re sure to find a hotel that enhances your Manuel Antonio trip in every way possible and fulfills all of your vacation needs, whether you’re looking to unwind in the lap of luxury, spend some quality time with the family, or take an intrepid tour of the region’s natural beauty.

Price

Manuel Antonio has all excellent accommodation options at every price point, so if you’re more bothered about the basics rather than getting a full luxury experience, you can indulge in the nearby natural delights without breaking the bank.

After all, you don’t need a swim-up bar, hot tub, and staff at your bec and call to have an unforgettable time in this paradisical spot.

There are also lots of higher-end locations that will offer deals at certain times of the year, most often during the rainy season, when fewer tourists are visiting the region. No matter what your ideal price point is, you’ll find your ideal room here.

Location

Manuel Antonio isn’t the largest town but there is no reliable public transport, so you should take care when booking your accommodation as there are plenty of hotels that aren’t ideally placed for certain activities.

If the main purpose of your trip is to enjoy the stunning Manuel Antonio National Park, then choosing an option nearer to the reserve (or at least one with a free and regular shuttle) will make everything much easier for you.

If you’re planning on only visiting the national park once or twice during your trip and are more focused on hitting the beach, then picking somewhere that’s a short walk to the shore is a must. With that all said most hotels have free private parking, so you could easily just rent a vehicle, although that would be an additional cost.

Activities and Amenities

Given the wide range of hotel options available in Manuel Antonio, it’s also no surprise that the activities and amenities in each accommodation option also vary wildly. Higher-end resorts will have on-site restaurants, private beach access, and other amenities associated with a luxury stay.

However, even more budget options will have things like a pool area to relax in, and free wifi in the rooms or public areas. Basically, you won’t ever be left to fend for yourself.

While only some hotels will offer on-site activities, the town of Manuel Antonio has plenty going on, so even if your accommodation isn’t as buzzing as some others, you’ll still have plenty to see and do.

Safety

As far as issues with other people go, Manuel Antonio is an incredibly safe town and area. However, the nature around the region is full of wild animals, and flora that can be very dangerous. If you’re planning on trekking through the park or visiting with younger kids, ensure that your hotel has all the right safety procedures to keep everyone secure.

There are a few things you can look out for. Does your resort have higher walls to keep animals out, and a lifeguard on call at all times? Can you ask someone which beaches have the calmest waters? Does your accommodation provide a handy guide to local plants that identify any potential problem areas?

This might all seem overkill, and frankly, it’s unlikely that anything will harm you, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the best time to visit Manuel Antonio?

Manuel Antonio has a rainy and dry season, with the dry season generally being a better time to visit. This takes place roughly between December and April, and vacationing during this time allows tourists to take full advantage of the region’s natural beauty and its wild highlights.

However, coming during the wet season doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll spend your days watching raindrops race down your accommodation windows. There is still plenty to do, from hikes to exploring the town itself.

Plus, the rain doesn’t tend to be constant and the temperatures are still very pleasant, so you will still be able to hit the beach (just with a little more pre-planning!)

Is it safe to walk around Manuel Antonio?

The town of Manuel Antonio is very safe, with engaged local police and a lot of locals who want to ensure tourists continue to come in. With that said, you should still take the normal precautions you would in any public place, which means no flashing large amounts of cash, and keeping valuables hidden.

Manuel Antonio National Park is also incredibly safe as long as you stick to paths, or follow a guide. However, if you get off the beaten track and into the rainforest, there are plenty of animals, insects, and plants that might not be so pleased to see you.

While you’re unlikely to get lost in the bush, it’s better to stick to the preapproved hiking routes, even for experienced ramblers.

How many days do you need in Manuel Antonio?

This really depends on what you want to do, but we would recommend at least four days in Manuel Antonio if you want to really get the most out of your vacation here. There are a number of beaches to explore, from popular tourist spots to hidden coves, and the town itself is small but dense with wonderful bars and restaurants to indulge in.

The national park takes at least two full days to really see everything, and even that might not be enough time. If you’re an animal lover looking to sight some rare breeds, then there are few better places in Costa Rica, so you should take your time.

Conclusion

With its wealth of excellent hotels, idyllic surroundings, and well-maintained infrastructure, Manuel Antonio is a truly phenomenal destination for sun-seekers, nature lovers, and those who just want to get away from it all.

Rooms and suites come in all shapes and sizes, but no matter where you end up during your stay in this idyllic slice of Costa Rica, you’re sure to have the trip of a lifetime – especially if you choose the right accommodation for your needs.

