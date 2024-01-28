Best Places to Go in Texas for Spring Break 

The great state of Texas offers everything you need for a memorable spring break. Whether you’re looking for beachfront relaxation, time in nature, or some fun with the family, these spring break destinations offer unique experiences for all.

In Texas, spring is a beautiful time of the year, with bright sunny days and perfectly pleasant nights. From beach towns to Hill Country getaways, there’s always something new to discover.

Here are some of the best places to visit for spring break in Texas.

Port Aransas

Sunset in Port Aransas, Texas Photo credit: Ryan Conine / Shutterstock.com

A lively place to spend spring break, Port Aransas is the main city on Mustang Island, a barrier island that stretches for 19 miles along the Gulf of Mexico coastline. It boasts miles of sandy beaches, and Mustang Island State Park is a beautiful place to explore, with nature trails and campsites along the coast. In Port Aransas, enjoy great shopping with lots of boutiques and independent stores to browse, where you can purchase something unique from the island. The area is famed for its fresh seafood, so be sure to order a tasty fresh platter at one of the local restaurants.

Stay in a beachfront hotel or apartment on the Port Aransas Beach, a 6-mile-long stretch of white sand, and experience all that “Port A” has to offer. There is also excellent camping and RV facilities at the beach.

South Padre Island

South Padre Island in eastern Texas Photo credit: Devon S / Shutterstock.com

A few hours further south along the coastline lies the resort town of South Padre Island. A popular spring break destination, especially for beach lovers, South Padre Island offers plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. From dolphin-watching boat tours to seeing the coast from a zip line, there is something to do for all tastes and budgets. Spend a morning bird watching at the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Center before jet skiing along the coast in the afternoon. As night falls, live music and plenty of local dining options will keep you entertained as you discover this vibrant part of Texas.

Enjoy a stay at Margaritaville Padre Island. This large resort is a fun place to stay, with swim-up bars and a Caribbean-style vacation feel. Sip on a margarita with a view of the ocean from your balcony suite.

North Padre Island

Padre Island National Seashore, Texas Photo credit: Joshua J Cotten

On North Padre Island, explore the protected Padre Island National Seashore, which is a 70-mile-long narrow barrier island, home to one of the last intact coastal prairie habitats in America. You can go camping by the dunes or horse riding along the beach. The coastline is a little rockier further north, but it’s still a fascinating option if you’re considering exploring Padre Island a little more than the average visitor.

There are several hotels with pools, as well as vacation rentals, just steps away from the beach at North Padre Island.

Galveston Island

Pleasure Pier, Galveston Island Photo credit: Visit Galveston

Galveston Island is known as the “Playground of the Southwest,” and it offers plenty of choices for spring breakers. It’s a popular spot for college students during their time off school, but there’s plenty to do besides partying. Galveston Island has a long sandy beach, perfect for sunbathing.

Galveston Island is around 40 miles (64 km) from Houston, with a historic pleasure pier. Bike along the 10-mile (16 km) coastal path and see if you can spot any rare coastal wildlife. The waters on the Gulf of Mexico coast are warm, and it’s a popular spot for swimming and body-boarding in the warm spring months. If you do want to let your hair down, the island has lots of beach bars offering refreshing cocktails, or sample a flight of craft beers from the Galveston Island Brewing Company.

There are hotels, vacation rentals, and RV parks perfectly situated for a beach vacation.

Moody Gardens, Galveston Island

Moody Gardens is a resort and tourist attraction on Galveston Island. Surrounded by lush palm trees and tropical plants, the hotel and spa offers so much more than a regular hotel. It is situated right beside gorgeous beaches, with several swimming pools and water activities to enjoy. Started by the Moody family, who had a passion for the natural environment, it is also an educational tourist attraction with three main pyramid attractions to discover: The Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, and Discovery Museum. Each of the three pyramids offers a fascinating immersive experience, from marine life to the history of rainforests around the world. The resort also has a reputable 18-hole golf course for any avid golfers in your group.

Schlitterbahn Water Park, New Braunfels

If you are traveling with the family this year, the Schlitterbahn Water Park near San Antonio offers another fabulous spring break option. Split into four sections, each corner of the waterpark has its own swim-up bar for ultimate relaxation. There’s something for all tastes, from thrill seekers to those looking for some well-deserved peace and quiet. Keep the kids entertained at the dedicated kids’ area, which is new for the 2024 season. Take day trips to the downtown area of New Braunfels to enjoy the historic town, and don’t forget to try some of the legendary Texas BBQ.

The accommodation choices range from condos and suites to cabins and lodges. The upscale Schlitterstein Lofts are quiet retreats close to the downtown area, or stay closer to the waterpark fun and book the River Bend Cabins.

Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Marina, Texas Photo credit: Joshua J Cotten

The capital of the Gulf Coast offers a unique option for spring breakers. There’s a chance to delve into the area’s history, with cultural attractions to discover. At the USS Lexington Museum, learn about the fascinating naval history inside a World War II aircraft carrier that’s been turned into a museum. Or, admire beautiful artwork at the Art Museum of South Texas. There are many bars and taprooms to enjoy a pint of local beer, including the Executive Surf Club. The dining scene has a little bit of everything, from great burgers to Italian food.

Stay in one of the accommodations across Harbor Bridge in the North Beach area, close to some of Corpus Christi’s top attractions. Combine a trip to Corpus Christi with a visit to Port Aransas and Mustang Island, only a short drive away.

Concan

Texas bluebonnets and other wildflowers cover the roadsides in the spring. Photo credit: Roxie Yonkey

Head to the Texas Hill Country for a spring break filled with wildflowers, hiking, and live music this year. A small town that sits on the Frio River, Concan offers a truly Texan experience. In the spring, it’s famous for its birdwatching, pleasant temperatures, and waterfront dining. Enjoy scenic hikes in Garner State Park or find a natural swimming hole for a refreshing dip. The Frio River Music Festival takes place in March every year, welcoming a range of talented local musicians—the perfect chance to discover your next favorite country music artist. Keep an eye out for wildflowers as you drive around; you’ll see swathes of beautiful bluebonnets cover the countryside across the Hill Country in the spring.

Book a lodge by the river and enjoy views of the Frio River from a hot tub, or enjoy drinks on an outdoor patio.

Marble Falls

Longhorn cattle in Marble Falls, Texas Hill Country Photo credit: Emily Marie Wilson / Shutterstock.com

On the banks of the Colorado River, the town of Marble Falls is an ideal spot for a countryside getaway. There is plenty to do in the friendly town, from fruit picking at Sweet Berry Farm to kayaking on the Highland Lakes. It’s a great place for golf, with several top golf courses to choose from within the area. There are also nine wineries, so you can discover the unique flavors of Texas wine.

Treat yourself to luxurious accommodation outside of town at the Horseshoe Bay Resort, a Curio Collection hotel. A resort with all the luxurious amenities, it offers unforgettable riverside luxury overlooking the Colorado River.

Georgetown

Georgetown is known to have the “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas.” Photo credit: Natalia Silyanov / Shutterstock.com

Situated 30 miles (48 km) north of Austin on the northeastern edge of Texas Hill Country, Georgetown is one of the most historical places in Texas. The history of the town dates back to 9,000 B.C. A preserved Victorian pre-World War I downtown district, Georgetown contains several buildings that were built as early as 1900.

It is also home to “The Most Beautiful Town Square” in the state, with bars, restaurants, and wineries to explore. It is a popular filming destination for Hollywood movie producers as well; films include Dazed and Confused (1993) and Varsity Blues (1999). From historical museums to charming shops, this town is a great base for exploring the heart of Texas.

If you want to stay in the town center, there are several cozy B&Bs to choose from. There’s also a selection of larger hotels for a more resort-style experience, including the new Sheraton Georgetown Texas Hotel & Conference Center.