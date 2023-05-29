10 Best Things To Do In Port Aransas, Texas

If you find yourself longing for sun, sand, and surf, the Texas coastal town of Port Aransas should definitely be on your list! Located just south of Corpus Christi on Mustang Island, Port Aransas welcomes visitors of all ages year-round thanks to its beautiful beaches, tantalizing seafood, and amazing wildlife encounters.

Port Aransas is centered around the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico, allowing visitors endless opportunities to relax and connect with nature. Whether you want to build sandcastles on the beach or prefer a day of adrenaline-dumping deep-sea fishing, Port Aransas has you covered.

As a native Texan, I have visited Port Aransas my entire life. There are so many fun things to do in Port Aransas, Texas, that you will surely find something you love. That’s why I am so excited to share my list of the best things to do in Port Aransas, Texas, with you!

Sand dunes in Mustang Island on Texas’s Gulf Coast Photo credit: Gilbert Cantu / Shutterstock.com

1. Mustang Island State Park

Head just south of Port Aransas to the southern end of Mustang Island to find one of my favorite state parks in Texas, Mustang Island State Park.

The fact that Mustang Island State Park is located on a barrier island guarantees that you are in for a fun and unique experience when you visit. Take time to roam the beaches, combing for sand dollars before trying deep-sea fishing. I love that the size of Mustang Island State Park makes it easy to find a section of the beach all to yourself. Of course, the park is magical at sunrise and sunset, so find your favorite spot on the beach or sand dunes, and enjoy all that Mother Nature has to offer when you visit.

In addition to the fabulous surf and sand, the park also offers numerous amenities for guests to enjoy. The park’s campsites with electricity include a shade shelter, picnic table, outdoor grill, and water and electricity hookups. If you prefer a more primitive experience, Mustang Island State Park offers 50 campsites spread out over 1.5 miles of beach.

2. Aransas National Wildlife Refuge

If you enjoy bird watching, you will love visiting the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Best known as the winter refuge for the endangered whooping cranes, the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge provides a safe haven for numerous species of birds and reptiles.

The preservation boasts a diverse landscape that includes grasslands, sand dunes, and beaches. This diverse terrain makes the refuge a great place to see waterfowl, alligators, lizards, turtles, and more. In addition to wildlife viewing, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge visitors can enjoy hiking and fishing on the property.

Port Aransas Beach Photo credit: Carolyn Lazarde / Shutterstock.com

3. Port Aransas Beach

Port Aransas Beach is one of my favorite beaches in Texas. This 6-mile stretch of sand lasts forever and is the perfect place to enjoy a day at the beach while visiting the Texas Gulf Coast.

While at Port Aransas Beach, I prefer to just relax in a beach chair while watching the waves roll in. If you prefer a more active day at the beach, you can enjoy windsurfing, boogie boarding, fishing, or riding Jet Skis during your visit.

One of my favorite things about Port Aransas Beach is that you can drive your vehicle onto the sand! After purchasing a beach parking permit from City Hall, beachgoers can drive onto the sand and park their vehicles between markers 0 and 62. There is a small amount of free beach parking between Pier 52 and 58.

4. Texas Sandfest

The Texas Sandfest is an annual sandcastle-building competition on Port Aransas Beach. This fun festival welcomes guests and artists to the sunny shores of Port Aransas. The 3-day competition includes both amateur and master sand sculptors, all showcasing their skills and artistry for the live crowd.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a festival without great live music and delicious fair-style food; luckily, the Texas Sandfest includes all that. See the sculptors crafting their sand creations before visiting the many food and merchandise vendors and checking out the live music.

The Texas Sandfest closes on Sunday afternoon with a fun award ceremony celebrating the artists’ works. I am always so amazed at the talent of the artists during the Texas Sandfest. We have seen sand sculptures depicting everything from incredibly detailed castles to fun and quirky animals. Every year, the artists at the Texas Sandfest deliver unique, quality sand art pieces, making this festival one of my favorite things to do in Port Aransas, Texas.

Fishing rods and reels in Port Aransas Photo credit: Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com

5. Deep-Sea Fishing

Anglers love to hit the waters of the Gulf of Mexico while visiting Port Aransas, thanks to the abundance of marine life that calls the area home. Numerous group and private charters are available for the perfect day of fishing on the Gulf’s waters. To top off your fishing adventure, take your catch of the day to one of the many restaurants in town that are happy to cook it for you. You get to enjoy a fun day of fishing and you might catch yourself some dinner as well.

Snowy egret at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center Photo credit: Wildnerdpix / Shutterstock.com

6. Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center

The Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center is an incredible place to spend time bird watching during your visit to Port Aransas. Every year, numerous species of migrating birds go to the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center to rest in the incredible marshland found there. Some species that birders enjoy spotting here include osprey, peregrine falcons, and spoonbills, making the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center a great place to spend a quiet afternoon.

7. Port Aransas Museum

A visit to the Port Aransas Museum should be on everyone’s list of things to do in Port Aransas, Texas. Not only can you learn about the island’s history, but you can also see a building that was listed as one of the most endangered structures in the state. The Port Aransas Museum is housed in a 20th-century kit house that was listed as endangered due to the low number of these buildings still intact. The structure was donated to the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Society in 2007 and turned into the Port Aransas Museum.

Inside, you will find photographs, artifacts, and documents that tell the story of this small Texas town. The museum is relatively small and doesn’t take very long to visit, so don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about the Port Aransas community during your time here.

Roseate spoonbill at the Port Aransas Nature Preserve Photo credit: Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com

8. Port Aransas Nature Preserve

Photographers will love visiting the Port Aransas Nature Preserve thanks to the beautiful boardwalk that lets you get up close and personal with the area’s nature and wildlife. The Port Aransas Nature Preserve boardwalk was carefully constructed over a wetland preserve that welcomes birds and reptiles throughout the year.

9. Port Aransas Community Theatre

Port Aransas is more than just a beach town; it is also a great place to enjoy some live theater during your vacation, thanks to the Port Aransas Community Theatre.

Created over 25 years ago, the Port Aransas Community Theatre offers live performances in this beachside town. These performances include everything from live theater to nights of music. During the summer, they are even known to offer interactive performances that allow the audience to become part of the show.

10. The University Of Texas Marine Science Institute

The University of Texas Marine Science Institute was founded in 1892 and is considered one of the most prestigious marine research facilities in the United States. During your time in Port Aransas, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the institute to learn more about the important research conducted here.

During your time at the Texas Marine Science Institute, you can learn about the history of the institute and its research by visiting the property’s public museum. In addition, there are also numerous aquarium exhibits highlighting marine life from many different ecosystems.

