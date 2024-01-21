Europe’s Best Islands for a Low-Key Beach Getaway

Europe has no shortage of beautiful island destinations. While Spanish islands that attract the party crowd might come to mind when considering where to go for a European beach vacation, Tenerife and Ibiza don’t exactly vibe with the low-key beach getaway you might be craving. If partying until the wee hours isn’t for you, but you still want to bask in the sun on a European beach, these island destinations are what you’ve been waiting for.

Travelers have different reasons for seeking a low-key beach break. You might want that perfect, romantic spot, or you might want to relax with family and friends in a location not wholly dominated by crowds.

No matter your reason, get your bathing suit and your passport ready. Here are eight of Europe’s best islands where you can satisfy your low-key beach fix.

1. Malta

Hondoq Bay on Gozo, Malta Photo credit: Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock.com

This island country in southern Europe will forever stand out in my mind as a destination with some of the prettiest beaches I’ve ever seen. My first experience exploring Malta was part of a brief stop as a cruise ship passenger, and that was enough to inspire a dedicated trip the following year. Although I’ve never seen a direct flight from North America to Malta, it’s easy to get there from major European cities, making this a gem to tack onto a mainland trip. My daughter and I flew from London’s Stansted Airport, which offers many routes with budget carriers like Ryanair and easyJet. Our nonstop flight was a little over three hours.

Ramla Bay in Gozo offers the best of both worlds—a beach with the feeling of undeveloped seclusion with services like public toilets and food trucks just a short walk away. The small island of Comino—yes, an island on an island—is one of the most popular spots for beachgoers. The Blue Lagoon, a sheltered inlet with clear turquoise water and soft white sand, is one of Malta’s most famous beach spots for tourists and day visitors from cruise ship excursions. Going in the spring and fall and/or going early in the day can lessen your exposure to crowds, but despite its popularity, it’s still very much worth carving out time for.

2. Terceira (Azores)

Lagoa do Fogo on Sao Miguel Island in The Azores Photo credit: DaLiu / Shutterstock.com

The Azores beaches aren’t the tropical beaches you see on vacation postcards, but they’ve got their own unique energy and rugged natural beauty. The Azores is an archipelago of nine volcanic islands off the coast of Portugal. The islands belong to Portugal, but there’s a unique Azorean culture, as well as more specific culture and traditions on each island. I lived on the island of Terceira and came to favor a couple of beaches and swimming spots that are quite literally off the beaten path.

Prainha Beach in Angra do Heroismo has golden sand and calm waters. The city stands behind the beach, adding an interesting element for views and photos. Another beautiful and scenic place to swim is Biscoitos. While it isn’t a beach, these natural pools are embedded in lava and have been augmented with manufactured concrete patios and stairs in a way that doesn’t detract from the beauty of the sea against the black rock.

The Azores do draw their share of tourists, but they’re not primarily a beach-seeker’s destination, so you’ll have the pleasure of encountering friendly and probably curious local residents when you visit the beaches.

The easiest way to reach the Azores is via a flight from mainland Portugal. Summer travelers may snag the occasional flight from the United States’ East Coast, but there are typically several flights daily from Lisbon, as well as a smattering of inter-island commuter flights and ferries. The Azores has a mild year-round climate, but the winters are incredibly windy, so if you want to get to know the beaches, plan your visit during summer.

3. Corsica

Ota on the island of Corisca, France Photo credit: Kai Pilger

This French-owned island of Corsica in the Mediterranean offers quiet, rustic beaches, lively towns, and mountains. Corsica is 114 miles long and boasts over 200 beaches across 600 miles of coastline. Direct flights to Corsica from London and mainland France, as well as a smattering of other European cities, make this a great destination to consider as an add-on to a broader European trip.

If you’re looking for a remote beach spot, Saleccia Beach is a hidden gem known for its pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters. The beach is accessible by a 4×4 journey or a boat taxi, which helps keep the crowds at bay. If a beach with amenities is more your jam, check out Calvi Beach or Rondinara Beach.

4. Sardinia

Sardinia Photo credit: Ivan Ragozin

Italy-owned Sardinia is Corsica’s neighbor to the south. The two islands’ nearest points are only 11 miles apart, but the mood on Sardinia is much different. Corsica is greener and has a wilder, more undeveloped center, while Sardinia looks like something out of a yachting magazine, emphasizing chic and upscale. Sardinia is also nearly three times as large as Corsica.

Sardinia’s beaches boast white, pebbly sand and vibrant turquoise waters reminiscent of the Caribbean. Sardinia’s most popular beaches, where visitors can enjoy scenery and amenities, are Costa Verde and Costa del Sud. There’s also no shortage of glitzy resorts on Sardinia that sit along private stretches of beach.

Sardinia has three airports, with Caligari’s airport being the largest. Flying to Sardinia from Italy’s mainland is the easiest way to get there, although travelers exploring Italy by car may choose to take the ferry.

5. Vis Island

Vis Island Photo credit: Arno Senoner

Croatia’s beaches definitely fly under the radar. Vis Island has minimal hotel facilities, but it’s an easy and popular day trip from Split. A hidden cove on Vis Island, Stiniva Beach is surrounded by high cliffs, accessible only by a narrow inlet by boat or a steep trail on foot, making it a peaceful sanctuary.

In addition to relaxing on Stiniva Beach, most tour operators offer tours to Croatia’s Blue Cave as an add-on for travelers exploring Vis Island.

6. Lastovo

Access the Croatian island of Lastova via ferry from Dubrovnik, Split, or Korcula, making Lastovo a great choice for a low-key beach break after exploring mainland Croatia. The vibe is remote and rugged, so if you’re seeking a quiet place, this is worth consideration. There are adequate services—hotels, Airbnbs, and restaurants—to accommodate travelers who aren’t into roughing it.

The beaches in Lastovo feature white rocky shores lined with pine trees and clear, blue-green water, so bring water shoes or sandals to protect your feet. From beaches to secluded coves, there’s a piece of Lastovo coastline to make everyone feel like they’ve found their own little slice of paradise. Popular beaches with some amenities include Mihajla Beach and Skrivena Luka. If you’re looking for seclusion, check out Kručica Bay or Zace Cove.

7. Menorca

Ciutadella de Menorca, Spain Photo credit: Juliana Chyzhova

You may have heard of Majorca and Ibiza, which are easily the most popular of the Spanish Balearic Islands. The islands have a bit of a reputation as a party haven, but chill seekers can find a more low-key beach experience on Menorca, which is far less crowded than its Balearic siblings. Cala Macarella Beach, with its soft sands and azure waters, is a perfect spot for those looking to avoid the masses. Visit during shoulder season, May-June or September-October, for fewer humans.

Some of the most popular beaches include not only Cala Macarella but also Cala en Turqueta and Son Bou. These beaches offer crystal-clear waters, soft white sand, and rocky cliffs. Beaches on Menorca’s north coast are the most secluded, but be prepared to do some trekking to get to them. An 18-kilometer walking path circles the island, so if you’re up for pairing some cardio time with relaxing beach time, you can get the best of both worlds.

You’ll see an occasional direct flight from New York City to Menorca during high season, July and August. Otherwise, a flight from mainland Spain or a ferry will get you there.

8. Oronsay Island

Bonnie Scotland might not leap to your mind when you’re considering island destinations, but the country has almost 800 islands, ranging from tiny, uninhabitable dots on the map to well-known destinations such as the Isle of Skye. Oronsay Island is about 200 miles south of Skye, nearly parallel to Glasgow.

How do you reach Oronsay Island? You walk. A tidal causeway that’s about 3 km each way leads you to Oronsay Island. Pay attention to timing and be clear on when the tides are set to come in and out; otherwise, you’ll be stranded.

There is no accommodation on Oronsay Island, but you can primitive camp on the island’s eastern side. This isn’t your typical beach getaway, but if you’re looking for something truly different, the ethereal scenery, paired with the novelty of going somewhere off the beaten path makes this bucket-list worthy for the intrepid traveler.