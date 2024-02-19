Sun, sea, and spianata: Sardinia is as idyllic as it is full of cultural wonders and delicious food. With a wealth of luxury hotels, paradisiacal beach resorts, and family-focused accommodations, there’s something for every kind of holiday-maker on the Italian island.

Whether you’re looking for an activity-filled family resort, or want to feel like a celebrity on a private beach, you’ll be able to do so here. The only problem is deciding what accommodation to stay in. Luckily, we’ve trawled the Mediterranean island to find the 9 best resorts in Sardinia, so you can plan your perfect trip without any worries about where you’ll be staying.

Top 9 Best Resorts in Sardinia

Best Resorts in Sardinia

1. Best Overall Resort – Hotel Cala di Volpe

Bedroom view of Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Costa Smeralda Photo credit: Leonardo

With its own private beach area and rooms overlooking the famous Costa Smeralda, you’ll be in heaven at this Sardinian outpost of the Marriott Luxury Collection.

Rooms at the Hotel Cala di Volpe are bright, airy, and feature splashes of color that pay homage to the island’s unique style. You’ll also be able to feel the breeze from the comfort of your lodgings, as all rooms are equipped with balconies or terraces that are blessed with sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea. If you want a truly luxurious experience, then upgrading to one of the suites means you’ll have extra rooms for entertaining, or simply to relax in.

If you can bring yourself to leave your incredible room, you’ll be able to explore the restaurants and bars in the resort. There’s also an outdoor saltwater pool if you want to take a dip, as well as a wellness center to help you further unwind. And, if you’re with the family, the kid’s club will keep your little ones active and engaged so you can focus on lounging by the waterside or exploring the island’s many treasures.

2. Best Resort for Families – Hotel Club Saraceno

Pool view of Hotel Club Saraceno Photo credit: Expedia

Swimming pools, tennis courts, and unfettered views of the gorgeous turquoise waters that surround Italy’s second largest island: Hotel Club Saraceno is the perfect place to keep the kids active while you relax in paradise.

Located a few minutes away from some beautiful beaches, including Spiaggia Foxilioni, this handily placed hotel has a rustic but comfortable feel. All rooms are air-conditioned so you won’t suffer under the scorching Sardinian sun, and there’s also Wi-Fi for the kids to connect to if they want to be distracted by their favorite show.

Whether you’re planning a big day of sightseeing or a relaxing one by the swimming pool, you’ll be able to start your day with a delicious breakfast. You can also enjoy all kinds of pursuits with your family, from renting bikes to watching the little ones have a blast in the play areas around the resort. Everything your family could want is here, just waiting for you to enjoy it.

3. Best Adults-Only Resort – La Villa del Re Hotel

Living room view of La Villa Del Re – Adults Only Photo credit: Leonardo

If you want to be a stone’s throw from the white sand beaches of Costa Rei, then the elegant La Villa del Re Hotel should be on your radar. The rural setting contrasts stunningly with the flawless decor, and its proximity to the Southeast coast means easy access to fun activities like horseback riding along the beach and scuba diving.

To wake up here is to start your day in one of the best beach resorts on the island. The rooms have an understated chic, and the wealth of amenities includes an infinity pool and a small private beach. Peace and quiet are easily achieved no matter where you are on the complex, but there are also bars if you want to let loose.

Most importantly, the guests at the resort will all be on your level, with no excited kids running around the poolside. A perfect spot to unwind.

4. Best Luxury Resort – L’ea Bianca

Bedroom view of L’Ea Bianca Luxury Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Although it’s just a 15-minute drive from Port Cervo airport, once you enter the walls of L’ea Bianca the tranquility will make you feel like you’re a million miles from a terminal. The resort’s private cove beach is something special, and even walking there is an idyllic experience thanks to the lush surroundings.

If you’ve come on holiday to switch off then this hotel is perfect. Attentive staff will have you feeling like a VIP, and even if you’re in the self-catered villas you’ll be swaddled in luxury. Suites are on another level, offering fireplaces, gardens, and sea views for those who want that extra touch of class.

If you’re not a sea swimmer but are still keen for a dip, there’s an outdoor pool to dive into. A complimentary breakfast means you can start your day of sightseeing right, but if you’re more of a laze-around kind of traveler, you’ll be able to relax in the garden. Add a gym, spa, hot tub, and sauna, and it’s easy to see why this is considered one of the most luxurious beach resorts in Sardinia.

5. Best Resort for Getting Away From It All – Is Perdas Rural Retreat & Spa

Patio view of Is Perdas Rural Retreat & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

Most resorts in Sardinia are beach-focused, but if you really want to escape the crowds and find tranquility, then Is Perdas Rural Retreat & Spa is your dream destination.

As you approach the resort, the magnificent stone building juts out from its green surroundings, reminiscent of the ancient ruins that make Italy such a fascinating place to visit. But this hotel is anything but outdated: air conditioning and the mountain breeze keep you cool throughout the day and night, and only the highest quality furnishings have been used to decorate.

You can still get to the beach through excursions or if you rent a car. However, being here gives you the opportunity to explore some of the island’s most gorgeous hikes, and that kind of privilege demands to be taken advantage of. The owners are phenomenal, and during a stay here you can feel the love they’ve put into making this one of the best resorts in Sardinia.

6. Best Resort for Beach Access – Villas Resort Hotel

Restaurant view of Hotel Villas Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Sometimes swimming pools aren’t enough. If you need panoramic views of the Mediterranean and to hear the gentle lap of waves on the shore, then Villas Resort Hotel will be your dream resort.

With multiple beaches within a short walk, you’re never too far from the sparkling sea when you’re staying here. Large, airy rooms keep you cool at night, and there are even some suites with their own hot tubs if you’re keen on a truly opulent experience.

Other amenities inside the hotel include a spa, a kid’s club, and an outdoor pool. With that said, the beach access makes Villa Resort Hotel an ideal choice for those who like to spend their vacations surrounded by sand and sea. Babysitting services are also available, so serenity is never more than a few minutes away with a stay here.

7. Best In-City Resort – Locanda del Buongustaio, Cagliari

Bedroom view of Locanda del Buongustaio Photo credit: Booking.com

Sardinia’s beaches and mountains are a huge part of its charm, but its capital Cagliari is also well worth exploring. With a stay at Locanda del Buongustaio, you can enjoy a memorable trip that’s full of gorgeous architecture, bustling squares, and busy marketplaces.

The beautiful guesthouse sits right in the heart of the city but is also only a short drive from some of the southeast coast’s finest beaches. Foodies will be in heaven, too, as the accommodation has one of the island’s finest seafood restaurants as part of the complex.

Despite being in the center of Sardinia’s thrumming capital, comfortable, stylish furnishings and a tranquil environment make it easy to relax while staying at Locanda del Buongustaio.

8. Best Spa Resort – Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & Spa

Balcony view of Resort Valle dell’Eica Talasso & Spa Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Holidays are about shedding your worries. In heavenly Sardinia that’s easy to accomplish anywhere, but at Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & Spa, it’s practically impossible to not feel like you’re floating on a cloud.

There are actually two hotels in this resort: one more modern and high-end, and the other more in a traditional style. Both ooze luxury, and are within close walking distance of some of Sardinia’s most gorgeous coastline.

Despite the resort’s beautiful design and surroundings, the spa is the star of the show here. There’s a Turkish bath, fitness center, sauna, and 4 saltwater pools, as well as a wealth of massage options.

While letting your worries melt away is a great way to spend your holiday, there are plenty of active pursuits available to guests here, including windsurfing in Porto Pollo and some of the island’s best golf courses in close proximity. Those who want to learn about Sardinia’s history will also only have to take a short journey to the Giant’s grave archaeological site. There really is something for everyone.

9. Best Resort for Breathtaking Views – Hotel Pitrizza, Costa Smeralda

Pool view of Hotel Pitrizza, Costa Smeralda Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Great views aren’t exactly hard to come by in Sardinia, but there are some so stunning that they blow the others out of the water. Hotel Pitrizza on the Costa Smeralda is one of those blessed places.

A short drive from the northern city of Olbia, the resort is conveniently located but feels like its own private island. Rooms offer the chance to unwind with stunning sea views, and even bathing feels like a hedonistic delight thanks to rainfall showers.

The great views aren’t just limited to rooms, with the pool and outdoor seating in the on-site restaurant also being blessed with gorgeous vistas.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Resorts in Sardinia Guide

There are plenty of factors to consider while booking your Sardinia vacation, but some aspects of your upcoming holiday are more important than others when it comes to ensuring you have a good time. In this short guide, we’ll give you a list of the most vital things to think about, and how to look out for them.

Hotel Amenities

Sardinian summer can get quite hot, so a room with great ventilation or air conditioning is a must. The vast majority of resorts on the island will be built so the rooms stay cool, but it never hurts to check!

Sometimes it’s nice to spend the day lounging around your resort, so ensuring the in-house restaurants are of a high standard can be useful. With that said, Sardinia is known for its wonderful food culture, and even in the island’s most rugged regions you’re never too far from a great place to eat some of the great local grub.

With so much sea access, the quality of a resort’s swimming pools might not be at the top of your list of things to consider. However, a well-maintained pool set at a comfortable temperature shows that the hotel takes great care of the little things, which can be an indicator of the overall quality of your lodgings.

With that said, beaches on Sardinia can get busy in the summer thanks to the tourists who flock to the island. Hotels with private beaches mean you won’t have to fight for space, so if that’s your priority, make sure you book a resort with that amenity.

Hotel Activities

We’d always recommend exploring Sardinia while you’re on holiday here, but equally, if you are paying for a luxury space, you might be more inclined to spend more time in your resort. Most will put on a wealth of activities, but if there’s something you really want to try, like scuba diving, you should make sure your accommodation provides this opportunity.

Additionally, if you’re traveling with kids, you should check to see if there are amenities like tennis courts they can spend their time on. Younger children can also join kids’ clubs during the vacation, and some resorts even offer babysitting services for adults who want to engage in activities that aren’t so child-friendly.

Most hotels will offer beach excursions and the opportunity to try water sports, but those located in the mountainous interior may only provide things like hiking maps or olive grove tours. Check what’s on offer so you’re not left scrambling while organizing your ideal holiday activities.

Location

Sardinia might be an island, but the roads that connect it can be narrow, mountainous, and windy. As a result, what might normally be a ninety-minute journey on a highway will take almost double that time here. For example, the distance between the two major cities, Olbia and Cagliari, can take almost three hours to drive despite being just over a hundred miles long.

If there are certain beaches or sites you want to visit, you need to make sure they are easily accessible from your accommodation, or you will spend half your day traveling. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the island is incredibly beautiful, but it also isn’t the most efficient use of your time. This is especially pressing if you are traveling as a family, as many stretches of road here are relatively barren of amenities.

Budget

Although the stunning surroundings of the island might make Sardinia seem like a paradise that’s only accessible to the ultra-wealthy, it has a plethora of reasonably priced options with great amenities. While you shouldn’t expect a high-end spa and idyllic private beach in a mid-range resort, that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank for a dream holiday.

If you do spot a deal that seems too good to be true, check how well the resort measures up in the above categories. You might have been lucky enough to find a great deal, but more often than not you’ll be sacrificing some other element of your holiday for cost. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it is something to take into account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where is the best place to stay in Sardinia?

This really depends on what you want. If you’re a beach person, then the southern and northeastern coasts are the best. If you want isolation, the center of the island or the west coast will be better.

Do I need a car in Sardinia?

To get the most out of Sardinia a car is probably needed. However, there are countless beach tours, guided hikes, and sightseeing group trips available on the island, so a car-free vacation can still be filled with excitement.

Is Sardinia family-friendly?

Yes! Italian culture is big on family, and the country’s second-largest island is no different. With that said, there are some beaches and attractions that aren’t very easy to navigate with a buggy, so keep that in mind.

Is Sardinia accessible for those with disabilities?

Generally speaking, Sardinia has plenty of accessible activities and highlights, and most of the higher-end resorts will be able to make the needed accommodations for those with disabilities. However, wheelchair users may struggle with uneven pavements and narrow roads that aren’t so accommodating to vehicles equipped with the necessary equipment. Make sure to do your due diligence if you have accessibility needs.

Do you need to speak Italian in Sardinia?

Speaking the local language is always a bonus when visiting a country, but Sardinia is very well developed from a tourism standpoint, and most people you interact with will have a good level of English. Plus, many residents prefer to speak Sardinian (or Sard), the local language, over Italian.

Conclusion

No matter whether you’re looking for a beach escape, an active trip to the mountains, or to feed your inner culture vulture, you’ll be able to do so in Sardinia. However, the island’s size and diversity mean that you need to pick a resort that will cater to your needs, otherwise, the time you should be spending relaxing might get eaten up by organizing your days.

Thankfully, Sardinia offers everything from your dream family resort to hotels that feel like desert island getaways. All you need to do is pick the right one, and you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation on this truly beautiful island.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK