8 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In St. Lucia 

There’s something special about St. Lucia and it’s the Pitons. The dormant volcanoes are two marvels of nature on the island’s southwestern coast. Gros Piton is more than 2,500 feet high and Petit Piton is over 2,400 feet high. They are part of the magic, along with the bluest of seas, white sand, and exotic greenery. As for where to stay on St. Lucia, choose among the many all-inclusive options. Here are some of the best on the island.

Serenity at Coconut Bay is a couple’s paradise. Photo credit: Serenity at Coconut Bay

1. Serenity At Coconut Bay

Eau Piquant

This adults-only, 5-star resort has honeymoon and anniversary celebration written all over it. I’ve been there and, unequivocally, this is romance central. With just 36 plunge-pool suites, there are no crowds. Enjoy the coziness of lavish amenities like the private “backyard” patio with a plunge pool, waterfall, hammock, outdoor shower, and wet bar. This is uber luxe; I felt like royalty.

The spacious suite was plush; think vaulted ceilings, four-poster, king-sized mahogany bed, oversized soaker tub, and shower with plenty of room for two. Your butler will take care of anything. The Grand Romance Package includes poolside and beach cabanas, an in-suite couple’s tranquility massage, a champagne and jazz sunset catamaran cruise, a private beach picnic, a candlelit pool cabana dinner, and a chauffeured island tour. Serenity is part of the larger Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa next door, which gives you access to amenities like restaurants and a waterpark.

The Windjammer is a family-friendly resort. Photo credit: Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

2. Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

Labrelotte Bay, Castries

This family-friendly resort is set along the hillside on 65 acres with private beach access that boasts more than 60,000 square feet of white sand and views of Labrelotte Bay. Choose among rooms, suites, and two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas with large kitchens; most with private plunge pools.

With snorkeling, windsurfing, pedal boating, paddle boarding, kayaking, and diving, there’s something for everyone. It’s a toss-up as to who will be happiest — the parents or children — about the VIP Kids program for children 4–12. Mascot Jacquot the Parrot hosts storytelling evenings on the beach, movie nights on the beach, and more. The resort ups the ante with additional VIP services for kids, like a special turndown service that includes warm milk and cookies, a teddy bear to take home, and a goodnight story read by Jacquot. Teens have their own themed onsite and offsite events. Babysitting is available when parents need couple time.

Pro Tip: For pampering, spa treatments like a magnesium massage and the Soufriere volcanic mud body wrap are among your options.

Calabash Cove is beloved for its sunsets. Photo credit: Calabash Cove Resort & Spa

3. Calabash Cove Resort & Spa

Gros Islet

This playground for adults only is a walk on the quiet side with only 26 suites and a secluded beach. Decide what you’re in the mood for, a swim-up junior suite with a Jacuzzi; a Balinese mahogany cottage with a private plunge pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor rain shower, and hammock; or a sunset oceanview junior suite.

Find peace on nature hikes, doing yoga, a relaxing massage in the gazebo, or a candlelit dinner for two under the stars. Paddleboard, kayak, or drink up at C-Bar which overlooks the infinity pool. Do spend time in the Cove Gardens. Exhale as you listen to the birds and the wind chimes that are placed throughout.

4. The BodyHoliday

Cap Estate

The BodyHoliday makes a bold promise, “Give us your body for a week, and we’ll give you back your mind.” This resort is for those looking for a wellness-focused vacay. You’ll love included perks like a 1-hour therapeutic treatment daily, meditation, Tai chi, and yoga. You can get add-ons like acupuncture Bhutanese treatments or a wellness clinic with weight management, detox, and destress programs among others. Then there’s fencing, archery, tennis, kayaking, wakeboarding, diving, sailing, and much more.

Timing is everything. Nine months out of the year, the resort hosts professional practitioners, athletes, dancers, sports stars, and others for special-themed programs for guests. Come nightfall, the health benefits continue as you choose from a pillow menu that suits you. Rest soundly with noise-cancellation walls and a specially designed air-control system.

At Sandals, it’s all about the over-the-water bungalows. Photo credit: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

5. Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Gros Islet

The Grande St. Lucian is on Rodney Bay, which is said to have some of the island’s calmest waters, and is on its own peninsula. Take in views of volcanic mountains, Pigeon Island, as well as the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. The water fun is plentiful offering tubing, aqua trikes, kneeboarding, Hobie cat sailing, glass-bottom boats, kayaking, scuba diving, windsurfing, five swimming pools, and more.

Hop on the shuttle to nearby golf courses as well as two Sandals properties where you can enjoy other amenities. As for your room, go hard or stay home. Why settle for a suite? Go for an over-the-water bungalow or a beachfront grande rondoval butler suite with a private pool sanctuary.

Snorkel the coral reefs just off the beach at Anse Chastanet. Photo credit: Anse Chastanet Resort

6. Anse Chastanet Resort

Mamin

You know it’s going to be a good vacay when your resort is in a tropical rainforest and the rooms have views of the Pitons, the sea, and two bays with an explorable marine reserve just off the beach. The art collection — wooden sculptures, plaques, and paintings — is nearly as captivating as the surrounding nature. The resort includes the former plantation of Anse Mamin and Emerald Estate, including the farm that grows the resort’s organic produce.

The rooms are nothing ordinary. One suite has a balcony built around a red gommier tree and other suites have the fourth wall open to vistas while retaining privacy. Kai Belte spa sits atop coral reefs and Anse Chastanet Bay, with views of the Caribbean Sea; for sure an idyllic spot for a Swedish massage. You can go high-octane — snorkeling, windsurfing, sunfish sailing, and kayaking — or quiet with a candlelit dinner in a treehouse, yoga, a complimentary or private art class, or simply a sway in a hammock.

7. Jade Mountain

Mamin

Jade Mountain is the stuff of fantasies. There are bridges leading to “sanctuaries” also known as your suite. Each suite has three walls, an infinity pool, and an open view of the Pitons and Caribbean Sea. The Jade Mountain Club wraps around an infinity pool and is where you’ll be served cuisine designed by James Beard-award-winning Chef Allen Susser.

From jazz to classical acoustic guitar, some nights, there is music to enhance the vibe and complement the meals that are said to be as awesome as the breathtaking views. It’s no wonder Jade Mountain soaks up all the island’s buzz. When you’ve had a day of tennis, kayaking, and windsurfing, finish it off with the Jazzy Sunset Cruise on the resort’s 60-foot catamaran.

Part of the magic at the Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton is Rodney Bay. Photo credit: Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton

8. Mystique St. Lucia By Royalton

Gros Islet

The Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton on lovely Rodney Bay is proof that bigger isn’t necessarily better. This boutique hotel on Reduit Beach overlooks Rodney Bay. Consider a premium junior suite overlooking the bay and watch the sunset on a lounger on your terrace. L’Epicure & Terrace is the open-air restaurant with beach and bay views that serves traditional Creole and international cuisine. Celebrate with one of the resort’s signature Mystique Rum Coolers as you chill at La Mirage, the swim-up bar. To find your Zen, make your way to the Serenity Spa.

