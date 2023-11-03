TravelAwaits

12 U.S. Roadside Attractions Worth Pulling Over For

Kara Williams
Nov.3.2023
Buffalo Canals Shark Girl
Traipse around the Buffalo Canals to snap a photo with Shark Girl.
Photo credit: Shark Girl Statue
    Kara Williams
    Nov.3.2023

    Pulling off the highway to check out a random roadside attraction can add entertainment to any road trip. From unusual to quirky to downright weird, giant sculptures and other oddities make for great spots not only to stretch road-weary bodies but also to take fun photos. Most wacky attractions — which also include castles, caves, and collections — have gift shops so you can pick up a souvenir to remember your peculiar pit stop. 

    Thousands of roadside attractions dot the U.S., so it’s impossible to list them all (though Roadside America does a great job of cataloging many in both the U.S. and Canada). If your next vacation by car takes you nearby, consider these spots worth pulling over for.

    Teapot Building in Zillah, Washington
    The Teapot Building in Zillah, Washington, was originally constructed in 1922.
    Photo credit: Yakima Valley Tourism

    1. Teapot Building

    Zillah, Washington

    The Teapot Dome scandal of 1921, which involved misconduct in transferring oil leases to a government entity under President Warren Harding’s administration, prompted a builder to create a whimsical 15-foot-tall teapot complete with a cement handle and a spout doubling as a stove chimney. Today, the Teapot Building houses a visitor center just off I-82 in Zillah, Washington.

    Casa Grande’s Neon Sign Park
    Stop at Casa Grande’s Neon Sign Park at dusk to see the signs lit up.
    Photo credit: Oscar Perez

    2. Neon Sign Park

    Casa Grande, Arizona

    Detour off I-10 or I-8 between Phoenix and Tucson and dip into Casa Grande to visit the beautifully colored and vibrant lights in the outdoor Neon Sign Park on the town’s Main Street. Spend some time on the benches enjoying the 14 vintage mid-century neon signs or walk along the landscaped paths. Lights are typically turned on at dusk and off at 11 p.m.

    Aliens take on dinosaurs at The Thing?
    Aliens take on dinosaurs at The Thing?
    Photo credit: Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc

    3. The Thing?

    Benson, Arizona

    For hundreds of miles in either direction from Phoenix to El Paso along I-10, giant billboards ask “What Is It?” and announce how far you are from “The Thing? — The Mystery of the Desert.” Originally a tourist stop with a collection of oddities created in 1965, today, The Thing? is owned and operated by Bowlin Travel Centers and features an additional gas station, Dairy Queen, and Aliens vs. Dinosaurs exhibit.

    4. Gravity Hill

    Bedford County, Pennsylvania

    Two hours southeast of Pittsburgh, not too far from the junction of I-76 and I-99, is a mysterious road that defies gravity. When you get to the top of Gravity Hill in Bedford County, put your car in neutral and prepare to get spooked. Instead of your car rolling backward down the hill, your car will start to move forward up the hill.

    Giant Paul Bunyan in Bangor, Maine
    Giant Paul Bunyan in Bangor, Maine
    Photo credit: Justin Russell Photography

    5. Giant Paul Bunyan 

    Bangor, Maine

    While there’s some controversy as to exactly where the folklore hero Paul Bunyan was born — Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin also make claims — Bangor, Maine, celebrates the lumberjack icon with a larger-than-life statue in front of the Cross Insurance Center arena, just off I-395. The giant Paul Bunyan is 31 feet tall and weighs 3,700 pounds.

    6. Bishop Castle

    Rye, Colorado

    Since 1969, just one man, Jim Bishop, has built with his own hands a three-story stone and iron castle in southwestern Colorado. It costs nothing to tour the magnificent site that includes turrets, bridges, and even a fire-breathing dragon. Find Bishop Castle along State Highway 165, about 24 miles from the Colorado City exit at I-25.

    Rex the orange dinosaur in Jacksonville, Florida
    Rex the orange dinosaur in Jacksonville, Florida
    Photo credit: Eric McClure

    7. Rex, The Orange Dinosaur

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Rex, The Orange Dinosaur in Jacksonville, Florida, originally welcomed guests to a 1960s miniature golf course on busy Beach Boulevard. While the golf course was demolished to make room for a strip mall, Rex still stands tall.

    8. Shark Girl At Canalside

    Buffalo, New York

    Canalside, at the junction of I-190 and the Buffalo Parkway, is a formerly deserted waterfront in Upstate New York that now buzzes with activity. The odd (to put it mildly) Shark Girl, who’s perched on rocks at the top of Immigrant Steps at the Replica Canals, is a popular photo opp.

    The Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum
    Some of the thousands of shakers on display at The Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum
    Photo credit: The Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum

    9. The Salt And Pepper Shaker Museum

    Gatlinburg, Tennessee

    Just off U.S. Route 321 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, stands The Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum with more than 20,000 sets of salt and pepper shakers from around the world and a huge pepper mill collection. There’s a small fee to enter, but it can be applied to a gift shop purchase.

    Bell Witch Cave
    Listen to ghost stories at Bell Witch Cave in Adams, Tennessee.
    Photo credit: Bell Witch Cave

    10. Bell Witch Cave

    Adams, Tennessee

    Swing off U.S. Highway 41 in Adams, Tennessee, and you’ll find Bell Witch Cave — thought to be haunted since the early 1800s. According to one legend, John Bell and his family lived in a nearby cabin. The Bell Witch, who tortured the family for years, was the spirit of an unfriendly neighbor who thought John cheated her in a land purchase. Today, visitors can tour the cave and the reconstructed cabin while listening to haunting tales.

    11. World’s Largest Fork (By Mass)

    Springfield, Missouri

    For an unusual selfie, if you can fit it all in your frame, visit the world’s largest fork in southwest Missouri. The 35-foot, 11-ton structure was originally built to help promote a local restaurant. It later moved to its permanent spot not far from the junction of U.S. Route 60 and Highway 13 in Springfield — which is also home to a giant macaroni noodle and enormous golf club. Other “world’s largest forks” in the U.S. are taller, but this one weighs more.

    orange fiberglass moose Black River Falls, Wisconsin
    A massive orange fiberglass moose stands guard in Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
    Photo credit: Kara Williams

    12. Big Orange Moose

    Black River Falls, Wisconsin

    Veer from I-94 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, to snap your photo of the big orange moose standing next to a pond in a grassy area that’s great for kids to run around and burn off energy. It’s also near the SureStay Plus by Best Western Black River Falls, which has a bar named (you guessed it) The Orange Moose Lounge. For a second fun photo, walk over to the giant sculpture of the moose with a big block of Swiss cheese.

    The Bottom Line

    Keep an eye out for signs advertising roadside attractions on your next U.S. road trip. A pit stop for an entertaining picture or random experience can be an ideal way to break up a long stretch of driving and add a little entertainment to your trip.

    If you don’t want to miss any roadside oddities, consider downloading the fee-based Roadside America app for iPhones or iPads.

    Kara Williams

      In her editorial career spanning more than 30 years, Kara Williams has served as a magazine editor, newspaper reporter, corporate copy editor, and proofreader. Currently, as a freelance writer, Kara focuses on all things travel, from sublime spas and upscale hotels to RV camping and outdoor adventures. National parks, romantic escapes, and tropical destinations are other favorite travel topics she covers. Kara has won Lowell Thomas, SATW Western Chapter, and NATJA awards for her work. An empty nester, she makes her home in the Colorado mountains with her husband and writes about her travels at her blog, Life Here & There. Learn more about Kara on her portfolio website.

