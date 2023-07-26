9 Best All Inclusive Resorts In Puerto Vallarta

I’ve been vacationing at all-inclusive resorts in Mexico for more than 20 years. For romantic getaways and family trips, all-inclusive resorts are a convenient way to make memories with loved ones because they’re such hassle-free ways to vacation. After all, at all-inclusive properties, all meals, drinks, entertainment, and other amenities and services are included in the room rate.

Puerto Vallarta is home to a variety of adults-only and family-friendly all-inclusive resorts. Not all are created equal: Some focus on laid-back luxury, while others are lively locales with loads of opportunities for activity. Here, in no particular order, are the best all-inclusive resorts in Puerto Vallarta.

I was hosted at some of the resorts listed below. As always, all opinions are my own.

Balcony view at Velas Vallarta Photo credit: Velas Vallarta

1. Velas Vallarta

When I stepped on the grounds of Velas Vallarta for a recent media visit, I was flooded with memories of my children spending hours in the resort’s swimming pools connected by a lazy river. Back in 2014, my family enjoyed a memorable spring break at this 345-room resort on Banderas Bay, less than 2 miles from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport. I was delighted to see that the landscaped grounds — filled with bougainvillea, palm trees, and koi ponds — were just as pretty as ever.

Indeed, Velas Vallarta is fabulous for families with its recently refreshed kids’ club, themed dinners that offer both à la carte and buffet items, and activities ranging from beach volleyball and ping-pong competitions to casino nights and circus shows. Accommodations include multi-bedroom suites.

Pro Tip: While all food is included in the room rate at Velas Vallarta, if you’re looking to sample a local meal, walk 10 minutes to the marina lined with several restaurants.

Ground-floor Grand Class Plus Suite at Casa Velas Photo credit: Casa Velas

2. Casa Velas

For a quiet, romantic Mexico getaway, consider Casa Velas, the adults-only sister property of Velas Vallarta. Just 80 roomy suites are located in two-story buildings that front the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, making for a peaceful setting. You won’t find raucous water volleyball games here, rather a spacious pool area with a mellow swim-up bar and plenty of private poolside Bali beds for lounging. Dining takes place at the elegant Emiliano restaurant and Casa Velas guests can eat at any of the restaurants at Velas Vallarta — accessible via a 5-minute private shuttle ride.

Casa Velas is not a beachfront hotel. However, guests have easy access to the ocean at Táu Beach Club, also just a short shuttle ride away. Here, Casa Velas guests can dine as part of the all-inclusive meal plan (don’t miss the fish tacos!), use the infinity pool and hot tub, have drinks served on the beach, and watch the sunset over the Pacific.

Pro Tip: Make time for the sublime hydrotherapy circuit — steam, sauna, shower, and soak — before your reserved treatment at ABJA Spa.

Hilton Vallarta Riviera has a great beach area for small children. Photo credit: Hilton Vallarta Riviera

3. Hilton Vallarta Riviera

The towers at the 14-story Hilton Vallarta Riviera are constructed so that each of the 444 rooms has an oceanfront balcony, offering spectacular views of the vast Pacific Ocean, as well as the pool area below. The way the property is laid out, you’re never far from the beach or the calm bay ideal for young swimmers. It’s the perfect spot to sample kayaking and paddle boarding; as is common at most all-inclusive resorts, use of non-motorized watercraft is included in the room rate.

This property caters to families with its toddler pool and kids’ club, as well as couples and groups of friends as it features a wing of adults-only rooms and an adults-only swimming pool with swim-up bar. The casual buffet restaurants can be quite busy at times, so consider the specialty à la carte restaurants or reservation-only steakhouse. If you hit Maxal, order the Texcoco Tlacoyos and the Chicken Poblano Mole — your taste buds will thank you.

Pro Tip: Upgrade to an Enclave room for access to an uncrowded club-level lounge with daily breakfast (I loved the chilaquiles), as well as a happy hour with generous snack offerings that could double for dinner if you’re not too hungry.

Elegant Bordeaux restaurant at Secrets Vallarta Bay boasts a stellar wine cellar. Photo credit: World of Hyatt, The Inclusive Collection

4. Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta

This adults-only, 271-suite property is conveniently located just a 15-minute drive from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport. My Preferred Club Junior Suite was especially spacious, with a king-sized bed, sitting area, walk-in shower, and a whirlpool tub in the bathroom area as well as on the balcony. Swim-up pool suites are also available.

What’s neat about staying at Secrets Vallarta Bay is that it’s adjacent to family-friendly Dreams Vallarta Bay (see below). You could spend your entire vacation never seeing anyone under 18 years old, as Secrets is totally separate from the next-door property. But Secrets’ adult guests can also use any of the facilities or visit any of the 11 restaurants and bars at Dreams if they like. That said, I highly recommend a meal at Bordeaux on the Secrets side for phenomenal French food in a refined setting. (Opt for the six-course tasting menu if it’s offered!)

Pro Tip: Upgrade to a Preferred Club suite with its own check-in area, private lounge with snacks and drinks, and access to a personal butler who can make dinner reservations, arrange transportation, and generally help make your stay as smooth as possible.

Dreams and Secrets Vallarta Bay are adjacent to one another. Photo credit: World of Hyatt, The Inclusive Collection

5. Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa

The 327-suite Dreams Vallarta Bay has an especially impressive Explorers Club for children ages 3–12. It features a huge private backyard with a ball court, swing sets, and other fun outdoor stuff to play on, plus indoor games and activities. Dreams also has a main pool, an activity pool (where family-friendly water games take place daily), and a kids’ pool.

Pro Tip: Dreams Vallarta Bay and its sister property Secrets are part of the World of Hyatt, The Inclusive Collection, so if you collect Hyatt loyalty points, you may be able to use them here.

Opulent lobby at Hotel Mousai Photo credit: TAFER Hotels & Resorts

6. Hotel Mousai

The AAA Five-Diamond Hotel Mousai caters to adults with a glamorous vibe and bold, shiny décor. Two towers house 145 suites and penthouses with views of the ocean or surrounding jungle. Restaurants include two sleek rooftop areas that serve gourmet bites and cocktails next to infinity pools. This property is set inland (across the highway) from the beach, which is accessible to Hotel Mousai guests via its sister property — Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa.

Beach area at Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa Photo credit: TAFER Hotels & Resorts

7. Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa welcomes children with a Family Program that provides gear like baby bathtubs and bottle warmers, as well as take-home coloring books and toys for older kids. Accommodations at the 165-room property are varied, including 633-square-foot rooms with an ocean view and sprawling 4,214-square-foot three-bedroom suites. Dine at a Mexican restaurant, a steakhouse, or a casual poolside lounge; adult guests can also eat at the restaurants at nearby Hotel Mousai.

Deluxe Room with Jacuzzi at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway Photo credit: Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

8. Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

Adults-only Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway is ideal for visitors who want to easily explore Puerto Vallarta, as its 80 suites are surrounded by shops and restaurants. The property is also just a few blocks from the city’s famous Malecon boardwalk. Each room has an ocean view with a private balcony. Spa Suites have in-room Jacuzzis and include a 25-minute massage for each guest.

Some accommodations at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta have swim-up pool access. Photo credit: World of Hyatt, The Inclusive Collection

9. Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Family-friendly, 335-room Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta occupies a long stretch of beach south of Puerto Vallarta. With a kids’ club, five beachfront infinity pools (including two for adults only), daily outdoor activities, and use of non-motorized watercraft like paddleboards and kayaks, guests have loads of things to do here. Fun seasonal activities include whale watching and a turtle release program. Choose from among 10 restaurants, bars, and lounges for a variety of all-inclusive food and drink.

Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Nuevo Vallarta

Nuevo Vallarta is a planned resort development just north of Puerto Vallarta. All-inclusive resorts dot the beachfront here, and I’d be remiss not to mention some of the popular properties only a 20-minute drive from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport: