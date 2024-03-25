8 Best All-Inclusive Resorts: Puerto Vallarta (Adults Only)

When it’s time for an adults-only luxury escape, Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta in particular, has some of the best all-inclusive resorts from which to choose. Whether you prefer a coastal resort, or would rather stay in a boutique hotel within walking distance of the city sights, these resorts have it all.

With so many stellar options, it was a tough decision for the best overall resort in Puerto Vallarta. Still, Casa Velas emerged as our top pick for the best overall all-inclusive adults-only resort in Puerto Vallarta because this adults-only golf resort includes gourmet cuisine, spa treatments, and an all-inclusive package that will provide the ultimate adults-only getaway.

Top 8 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Puerto Vallarta (Adults Only)

1. Best Overall – Casa Velas

Pool view of Casa Velas Photo credit: Booking.com

For an all-inclusive resort designed specifically for adults only, Casa Velas is the place to experience Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

This gorgeous boutique, located along the Pacifica Riviera coast, is settled in a luxurious setting of palm trees, Koi ponds, and even resident peacocks.

There are organic gardens onsite, and the herbs are used in their restaurants, bars, and the spa. Some of the suites offer private plunge pools. The dining package includes one dinner at a sister property, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, awarded with 5 AAA Diamonds.

Casa Velas’ all-inclusive options in an adults-only paradise setting, plus the golf course, the spa, and gourmet dining options all led to our choice as the best all-inclusive hotel.

2. Best Food & Drinks – Hilton Vallarta Riviera

Restaurant view of Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort,Puerto Vallarta Photo credit: Ice Portal

The oceanfront all-inclusive resort at Hilton Puerto Vallarta Riviera Resort blends luxury with leisure and fine dining.

With two infinity pools, a full-service spa, and the Hilton quality of food and drinks, it’s an adults-only all-inclusive paradise retreat.

Their all-inclusive package provides an array of indulgences including welcome drinks, daily breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, unlimited drinks and cocktails in the restaurants, along with access to daily activities, nightly entertainment, a fitness center, and attentive pool and beach service—making it our top pick for food and drinks.

3. Best Private Infinity Pools – Villa Lala Boutique Hotel

Other view of Villa Lala Boutique Hotel Adults Only Photo credit: Expedia

At Villa Lala, this adults-only boutique hotel features 12 exclusive suites set amidst expansive gardens with mountain and oceanfront views.

Enjoy swimming and kayaking, dinner under the stars with the Bay of Banderas as a backdrop, impeccable service, and delicious food and drinks made from locally sourced ingredients. Choose from carefully selected romantic spots for a special dinner to remember.

With a private infinity pool in each suite – there are even tree-top and treehouse suites with private infinity pools – Villa Lala is our top pick for the best private infinity pools.

4. Best Adults-Only Boutique – Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel

Outdoor view of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel provides a romantic Puerto Vallarta getaway, a friends’ reunion, or a destination wedding at an adults-only resort in Mexico.

Experience traditional Mexican cuisine as well as international specialties in one of their three restaurants for exclusive fine dining options.

This beachfront gem offers luxury and serenity in a paradise setting making it our top choice as the best adults-only boutique.

5. Best All-Inclusive Luxury – Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort

Pool view of Secrets Bahia Mita Surf and Spa Photo credit: Expedia

All-inclusive luxury awaits at Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. An adults-only haven, you’ll enjoy mountain, ocean, and garden views from every luxury suite. The resort caters to surfing enthusiasts, spa aficionados, or anyone seeking a unique rooftop infinity pool experience.

If looking for designer hotels, the original design by Sordo Madaleno provides natural elements that elevate the luxury.

The entire experience is imbued with luxury, and the “limitless” gourmet dining, top-shelf spirits, live entertainment, beautiful beaches, and daily activities make Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort our top pick for the best all-inclusive luxury resort.

6. Best Location – Hotel Casa Dona Susana

Pool view of Casa Dona Susana Photo credit: Tripadvisor

What makes for a great location? At Casa Dona Susan Hotel, it means being located in the coveted Zona Romantica area and just steps away from the boardwalk, beach, pier, renowned restaurants, and the city’s prime attractions.

You’ll enjoy access to their sister property, Playa Los Arcos Beach Resort & Spa, offering additional dining, beach, and spa services.

The close location to the city’s vibrant gems makes Casa Dona Susana our top pick for the best location of adults-only resorts.

7. Best Rooftop Bar – Hotel Amaca Puerto Vallarta

Rooftop view of Hotel Amaca Puerto Vallarta Photo credit: Tripadvisor

Hotel Amaca offers an authentic immersion into Puerta Vallarta’s vibrant Romantic Zone, and it’s just a brief walk to the iconic Los Muertos Beach.

With only 25 rooms, the architectural charm and minimalist designs create a unique Mexico vacation experience.

The breathtaking bay views and sunsets seen from the rooftop terrace, rooftop bar, and rooftop pool, make Hotel Amaca our pick for the best rooftop bar. Step up to the bar, high above the city, and relax as you savor one of their specialty margaritas — with a view.

8. Best Romance – Casa Kimberly

Bedroom view of Casa Kimberly Photo credit: Expedia

Although Casa Kimberly is not an all-inclusive resort, it deserves mention for its Hollywood glamour, luxurious setting, and romantic appeal.

Once the homes of both Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Casa Kimberly encompasses nine suites, a spa, pool, tequila bar, open-air dining, and the preserved Puente Del Amor (Bridge of Love).

The setting is as unique as the Hollywood actors who lived – and loved – at this Puerto Vallarta resort. Among the suites is the Elizabeth Taylor Suite, her personal living space. Many of the hotel rooms feature stunning ocean views of Banderas Bay, the cityscape, and the Sierra Madre Mountains. Most of the suites have private jacuzzi tubs located on the private terrace.

It’s a legendary love nest and a luxurious resort, making it our pick as the best resort for romance.

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Puerto Vallarta (Adults Only) Guide

There are four factors you may want to consider when selecting your ideal adults-only all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta. This guide includes such factors as choosing a resort that has the luxury accommodations and amenities you seek. It also looks at what’s included in all-inclusive packages, the importance of location and scenery, and the adults-only atmosphere.

All-Inclusive Amenities

Study the resort’s all-inclusive packages before reserving your stay. This ensures that the package provides good value for your money.

Determine if the amenities most important to you are included, whether that includes meals, snacks, beverages, or activities. This will help minimize unexpected expenses during your vacation.

Take a look at special promotions or discounts as well, as you’ll sometimes find honeymoon or romance packages to enhance your stay. By considering all of the inclusions in an all-inclusive package, you can make an informed decision that takes your most important needs in mind.

Location and Scenery

Decide in advance what location is most important to you. Do you prefer a city’s nightlife and shopping? Consider a resort located in the city center. If a beachfront resort is more your speed, seek out resorts that are located close to the best beaches.

For those wanting the recreation and scenery the coast offers, Hilton Vallarta Riviera has stunning views of both the mountains and Banderas Bay. To stay in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Casa Kimberly may be a better option for its central location and unique architecture and backstory.

Adults-Only Atmosphere

If it’s important to have an adults-only environment in Puerto Vallarta, check with the resort beforehand to ensure that all guests are over a certain age. This offers a more tranquil, and sometimes sophisticated environment than resorts that cater to families and offer kids clubs and activities.

Look for resorts that enforce the age limits to ensure your stay fits your desired adults-only status and activities tailored to your interests.

Once you’ve found an adults-only resort in Mexico, check out some of the extra activities and amenities tailored specifically toward adult interests.

Luxurious Accommodations

Read reviews and check out the resort’s website and photos to choose a resort with high-quality accommodations and luxury amenities. Seek out rooms and suites that are spacious and functional, provide gourmet dining options, and premium liquor and beverage selections if it’s an all-inclusive stay, depending on your needs and interests.

Also look for other important amenities and activities such as spa facilities, and any recreational activities you may enjoy such as yoga classes, water activities, or live entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities are included in an all-inclusive package?

The amenities included in an all-inclusive package in Puerto Vallarta can vary by resort or destination. Most typically include the cost of your room or suite, meals, beverages, activities, entertainment, and resort facilities. Check in advance whether gratuities are included in the package.

Since each resort varies, check in advance whether the resort covers top-shelf alcohol, or beer and wine at meals. Also check that desired activities such as spa treatments, snorkeling, or a guided day of fishing are included in your particular package.

Always check for additional fees or limitations, and whether there are optional upgrades.

Are alcoholic beverages included in the all-inclusive package?

Yes, alcoholic beverages are typically included in the all-inclusive packages at resorts. Each resort may have stipulations, so check in advance to make sure a specific selection is included in the package. There may be an additional charge for certain spirits.

In most cases, the all-inclusive package includes a range of domestic and international alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, cocktails, and spirits.

How far is the resort from the airport and downtown Puerto Vallarta?

The distance between a resort in Puerto Vallarta and the airport can vary, depending if the resort is downtown or located along the beachfront.

For example, our best overall pick of Casa Velas is just 1.2 miles from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport to the resort. In comparison, Villa Lala’s beachfront location is 16 miles from the airport to the resort.

Since distances may vary, be sure and inquire about transportation options. Does the resort offer a shuttle? Are there rideshare options available?

What dining options are available at the resort, and are reservations required?

Each resort or property will have its specific dining options. Generally, though, you can often expect to find these options at an all-inclusive resort: buffet restaurants, a la carte restaurants, snack bars, poolside bars and grills, and room service. Check out the restaurant options in advance to be sure you’ll find the cuisine you crave.

For reservations, it depends on the resort and its dining venues. For example, buffet restaurants, bars and grills, and room service don’t require reservations, but some of the restaurant venues might. Check with the resort beforehand so there aren’t any surprises regarding policies for reservations.

Are there dress codes for the restaurants or evening entertainment?

Many resorts in Puerto Vallarta have dress codes for their restaurants and evening entertainment venues. Inquire in advance so you know what level of dress to pack for your vacation.

Generally, most buffet restaurants, snack bars, and casual dining venues allow for comfortable, casual attire. Others may require “resort casual,” which may be appropriate for some evening entertainment or restaurants. It’s a bit dressier than casual, but not quite formal or elegant. Some of the upscale restaurants or evening entertainment may have a formal dress code.

Since dress codes vary by resort, be sure and inquire in advance.

Conclusion

When looking for hotels in Puerto Vallarta, you’ll find the ideal destination for luxury, relaxation, and all-inclusive resorts experiences designed for the adult traveler.

With its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-notch hospitality, you’ll find an array of exceptional adults-only resorts. All of the resorts mentioned offer lavish accommodations, gourmet dining, and exciting activities and entertainment to make your trip complete.

Our top choice, Casa Velas stands out for its luxurious suites with elegant décor, premium amenities, gourmet dining options, exclusive golf experience, world-class spa facilities, and impeccable service and hospitality. It provides every aspect of the perfect all-inclusive adults-only getaway in a stunning setting.

