Mexico stands out as a premiere destination for family-oriented resorts. There’s the sand and shores, water sports, and adventure – always fun for a family vacation, plus the added benefit that many resorts are all-inclusive and tailor activities and amenities for families.

Hacienda del Mar stands out as our pick for best overall for best Mexican resorts for families because of its supervised kids’ clubs, cultural experiences, water sports, and their attention to every family member, creating unforgettable memories the entire family will enjoy.

Top 8 Best Mexican Resorts for Families

Best Mexican Resorts for Families

1. Best Overall – Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort

Pool view of Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection Photo credit: Ice Portal

Our top choice for the best Mexican resorts for families is Hacienda del Mar, located in Los Cabos. With the Sea of Cortez as a backdrop, a premium location just steps from the renowned Cabo del Sol golf course, and a Kids’ Club that ensures plenty of fun and entertainment for the little ones, there’s something for everyone.

Luxury abounds in the villas where the entire family will experience the resort’s amenities, designed to cater to all ages. Spend your days lounging by one of the various pools, indulging in delectable tacos, or unwinding at the Cactus SPA for a renewing massage (or book a massage inside your room for the ultimate indulgence).

While the adults are taking in the nightly entertainment or having some adult time on the water, the Kids Club provides endless entertainment for the younger family members with a full calendar of activities that include tie-dying classes, music trivia, painting, bracelet-making, and more.

It’s a true authentic Los Cabos getaway that the entire family will enjoy, making it our top pick for best overall family resorts.

2. Best All-Inclusive – Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa

Bedroom view of Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa Photo credit: Booking.com

The ultimate all-inclusive getaway awaits in the heart of Ixtapa at Sunscape Dorado Pacifico. With 285 oceanfront rooms and the Unlimited Fun promise, each day will be filled with daily entertainment such as beachfront movies, X-game competitions, rock climbing, and even guided bike tours.

There’s truly something for everyone at this all-inclusive family resort. There’ll be plenty of aquatic adventures at the outdoor pool which comes complete with two waterslides and a splash park.

While the kids are enjoying one of the kids clubs, whether the Explorer’s Club (children ages 3-12) or the Core Zone Teen’s Club (children ages 13-17), parents can relax at The Sunscape Spa by Pevonia for a spa treatment.

Their Unlimited Fun package includes unlimited food, unlimited drinks, and endless entertainment, the array of amenities, and the vibrant atmosphere make Sunscape Dorado Pacifico our pick for the best all-inclusive resorts for families.

3. Best for Activities – Hotel Xcaret Mexico Playa del Carmen

Bedroom view of Hotel Xcaret Mexico – All Parks / All Fun Inclusive Photo credit: Ice Portal

The Caribbean Sea and the lush rainforests of Playa del Carmen are home to Hotel Xcaret Mexico and its abundance of family activities.

With 900 suites and AAA Five Diamond status, this inclusive resort, a family vacation gem, offers culture, nature, and adventure.

The entire family will enjoy relaxing on the beautiful beaches, watersports such as kayaking and paddleboarding, and the excitement of the resort’s winding rivers, caves, and trails.

The Xiquillos Kids Club will keep the younger family members happy with watery playgrounds and age-specific activities such as octopus-shaped slides, a waterfall, and a small rock climbing wall. In addition, the Family Club offers plenty of time for bonding through play, whether it’s billiards, air hockey, or mini soccer.

There are restaurants for every appetite with 12 distinct dining venues at this family-friendly resort.

The All-Fun Inclusive program, which grants unlimited access to Grupo Xcaret’s renowned parks and tours is why it’s our pick for the best for activities at an all-inclusive vacation.

4. Best Family Pool – Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort

Pool view of Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe Photo credit: Expedia

There are activities galore for the entire family at Hilton Cancun, whether it’s relaxing on the beautiful white sand beaches, swimming in one of the multiple swimming pools, or enjoying an area that’s just for kids.

Younger family members can choose from a Kids Club with arts and crafts and property-led experiences, Teen Clubs with video games and bumper pool, or the Family Room for movies, board games, and story time.

While the younger guests are enjoying their on-site activities, there’s plenty for the parents to do. There’s live music, dancing, and a DJ-curated playlist that rotates throughout the week for late-night fun.

Adults can spend renewal time in one of the three pools, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, cabanas, and a hydrotherapy circuit. Or book a treatment at the spa while the kids are entertained in the kid’s club.

The whole family will enjoy water adventures. Check out snorkeling gear, or reserve a sailboat or kayak, and explore the Nichupté Lagoon by the property.

With water slides and plenty of water fun for kids of all ages, it makes our pick as the best family pool.

5. Best for a Slower Pace – The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta

Living room view of The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta Photo credit: Leonardo

Families wanting to escape the hectic pace of everyday life find a slower pace at The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta, where serenity and relaxation await amidst lush surroundings.

Formerly a palm tree farm, the property boasts over 600 trees, creating a tranquil oasis for families seeking respite. Indulge in healthy, vegan-friendly dining options, including a healthy menu for kids.

The younger family members can engage in enriching activities at the kids’ club which offers everything from Spanish classes to eco-hikes along the beach.

Discover holistic experiences like seaside meditations and boho picnics by the sea, or unwind in “temper tents” designed as chill-out zones for children.

The family-friendly resort is situated on 14 acres with a 410-foot private beach, this retreat is just minutes away from the airport and downtown Puerto Vallarta.

Immerse yourself in relaxation with beachfront lounging, poolside serenity, or rejuvenating spa treatments. With ocean-view rooms featuring private balconies and Westin’s signature Heavenly® amenities, The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta is our pick as the ‘best for a slower pace’ Mexican resort for families, offering a harmonious blend of tranquility and luxury.

6. Best Sustainable Vacation – Sandos Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Bedroom view of Sandos Caracol Eco Experience Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Along the pristine shores of the Riviera Maya, the Sandos Caracol Eco Resort stands out as the ideal sustainable family vacation destination in Mexico.

You’ll enjoy a myriad of eco-friendly activities and amenities at this all-inclusive resort. There’s something for every member of the family, whether it’s the crystal clear cenotes and mangrove-lined rivers, or a thrilling 29-slide waterpark. No matter your preference, both children and parents will enjoy unforgettable memories at this family resort.

There’s a fully equipped kids club and water sports center where the young ones can enjoy video games, trampolines, a mini disco, and movie screenings. There’s also a water sports center for sailing, kayaking, snorkeling, and, introductory scuba diving. Or enjoy a guided nature experience led by a professional naturalist.

The brand-new Signature Eco Suite collection provides a haven of comfort and relaxation, complete with private plunge pools and bunk beds for the young ones. Meanwhile, Sandos Playacar offers a more secluded escape within a gated community, ensuring peace and tranquility for families seeking a serene beach getaway.

With its commitment to sustainability and abundance of family-friendly amenities, Sandos Caracol Eco Resort reigns as our choice for the best sustainable vacation, promising both excitement and harmony with nature.

7. Best for Pets – Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen

Pool view of Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

When a family vacation just isn’t complete without the entire family – pets included – choose the pet-friendly Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen.

The resort offers all-inclusive comfort with 314 guest rooms, including 36 luxe suites with the option of swim-up or private plunge pools.

The whole family will enjoy amenities that include three infinity pools, onsite cooking classes, a scenic bike tour, and more. After a dip in the infinity pool, choose between two restaurants, a sushi bar, coffee bar, or room service. There’s even an all-inclusive dining plan with Kosher options.

Kids will enjoy the Tortuguita kids club and Hashtag teens club. There are also plenty of family fun such as fitness classes, poolside dance lessons, kayaking, and more.

Pets feel right at home as well and enjoy walking trails and open spaces to get in some playtime. Your cat or dog will receive a bed and bowl inside your room. There’s even a special menu, making this our choice for the best pet-friendly family resort.

8. Best for Swimming – Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

Pool view of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Photo credit: Expedia

Mexico is renowned for its beaches and swimming pools and Hyatt Ziva Cancun is no exception.

This all-inclusive family resort is home to nine outdoor swimming pools offering something for the whole family. There’s a dedicated kids pool with a waterslide, or choose one of the other sparkling pools and settle in for a day of swimming – and soaking in the Caribbean Sea’s stunning scenery and ocean views poolside.

Take the family to the family-friendly water park where there are slides for all ages.

The 438-room luxury resort comes with outstanding amenities, everything from water and beach sports to gourmet dining at eight restaurants.

Adults will enjoy renewing at a spa treatment, taking a cooking class, or sampling craft brews at the microbrewery while the kids are enjoying the kid’s club.

The combination of nine outdoor swimming pools and the water park makes Hyatt Ziva Cancun our pick for the best family resort for swimming.

Best Mexican Resorts for Families Guide

Selecting the perfect resort for a family vacation can be daunting. This guide breaks down considerations for a family vacation in Mexico. Topics such as family-friendly amenities, safety considerations, dining choices, and accommodation options are covered to help you make your selection with ease.

Family-Friendly Amenities

Seek out resorts that offer a wide range of amenities designed especially for families. These often include kids’ clubs, water parks, age-appropriate activities, and supervised childcare services.

These special amenities ensure that children and engaged and entertained, allowing parents the opportunity to relax with more adult activities such as spa treatments, live music, or other activities not suitable for young children.

Safety and Security

Prioritize resorts that ensure the safety of guests and take security measures. Check out whether they offer gated entrances, lifeguards at pools and beaches, and a well-trained staff. Also, take into consideration the resort’s location and if the surrounding area is a safe environment for families to explore.

Accommodation Options

Choose a resort that offers a variety of accommodation options that fit your family’s needs. Do you prefer a suite, connecting rooms, or a villa? Consider the factors about your accommodations such as proximity to amenities, views, and privacy.

Dining Options

Research resorts that offer multiple dining options with something for everyone’s preferences.

Family-friendly menus will cater to different tastes and preferences. If the resort is all-inclusive, make sure the dining options fit your family’s needs. Unlimited dining options and specialty restaurants offer added benefits to families with different preferences or dietary restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What family-friendly amenities does the resort offer?

The family-friendly amenities offered at Mexican resorts can vary, but some common ones include offering a kids’ club with supervised programs and activities designed for children.

There are also often water parks and pools, outdoor playgrounds, babysitting services, sports and recreation, family entertainment, special dining options, and some convenience amenities such as stroller rentals and more.

Are there family-friendly accommodations, such as suites or connecting rooms?

Yes, many family-friendly resorts offer various accommodations to meet the needs of families traveling together. Some of these include suites with separate living areas or multiple bedrooms, connecting rooms, and villas or condos. Consider your family’s needs before deciding on which is best for your family.

What nearby attractions or excursions are suitable for families?

Most resorts are centrally located and near attractions or excursions suitable for families. Some options generally include beach activities such as snorkeling, water parks, eco-parks to explore while learning about nature and local wildlife, cultural tours such as archaeological sites, boat trips, adventure activities, and theme parks.

Be sure any activity is suitable for your family members’ ages, interests, and abilities before making a reservation.

Conclusion

With so many exciting options for best family resorts in Mexico, your only limitations may be deciding when and choosing a resort.

Consider all the factors when deciding, including the availability of family-friendly amenities, accommodations, nearby attractions, and safety measures in place. If you research ahead of time you can relax and enjoy once the vacation arrives.

While many resorts in Mexico cater to families, our top pick for the best overall Mexican resort for families is Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort because the resort blends luxury with a thrilling list of cultural experiences, water sports, expansive pools, and supervised kids’ clubs. Every family member’s needs are considered, allowing everyone an unforgettable vacation.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK and Booking.com