Heading to Mexico? You Need to Fill Out an FMM Form

It’s been a busy year for travel news for Americans.

In case you’ve missed out, here’s a quick catch-up:

The US has issued travel bans for certain countries and tightened its entry protocols. On the flip side, some countries have listed travel advisories for citizens heading to the US. Meanwhile, the European Union’s attempts at launching ETIAS forms have hit another major delay—but not in the UK, which now has a new entry form for visitors.

Then, there’s Mexico.

As one of the most popular destinations for Americans heading out on vacations and visiting family, movement between the US and Mexico has always been pretty seamless for decades. (For the average traveler, at least.)

As ongoing economic and political events shift the relationship between the US and Mexico, traveling to our southern neighbor is changing.

Already, there’s one major update: Mexico is now enforcing its FMM requirements at multiple entry points for travelers heading into the country.

Never heard of the FMM? Let’s explore.

What is the FMM?

The FMM is Mexico’s official tourist permit, which stands for Forma Migratoria Mulitple. That’s Spanish for multiple immigration form.

Forms like these are a common requirement for crossing borders around the world and are similar to the ETIAS program that Europe is trying to implement and the ETA that the UK just rolled out.

The FMM is often called a tourist card. It’s free, you can fill out the FMM form online, and all you need to do is present proof of completion when you’re preparing to cross the border. In some cases, you might need to print your FMM.

The FMM has been around since 2015, but it wasn’t actually enforced for American travelers. As of February 2025, Mexican border authorities have been requiring US travelers to have their FMM ready upon arrival.

How can you make sure your FMM ducks are all in a row?

Heading to Mexico anytime soon? Fill out your FMM form online, first and foremost—but don’t fill it out too early. FMM applications are valid for 30 days after the date of issue and allow you to stay in the country for up to 180 days.

Regardless of whether you arrive via land or air, you must present a valid FMM form.

The best way to obtain your FMM form is to wait until you’re within 30 days of your arrival. Once you’ve filled out the form, I highly suggest printing your application.

Though most airports and offices accept digital FMM forms, some require printed copies. And, again, FMM requirements still aren’t consistent across the board. Some entry points might be stricter than others.

You can, of course, wait to fill out your form online once you arrive—but you could be in store for long waits. Though the FMM has been around for a decade, its recent enforcement has caused delays and confusion at airports.

Are there any other changes travelers should know about?

There is one huge caveat that travelers heading into Mexico from the US should know: the FMM isn’t required in Cancun.

To minimize confusion and waits, Cancun Airport nixed the requirement a few years ago. It looks like that ruling is still in place.

If you’re heading to Cancun, I recommend calling ahead to ask whether the form is required. As per the website, it looks like you can fill out a shorter online form rather than the traditional FMM.