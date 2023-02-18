7 Cozy Inns And Resorts You’ll Love In The Northeastern U.S.

Whether you’re going for a couples retreat, a girlfriends getaway, a mother-daughter escape, or a solo sojourn, these extraordinary inns and resorts in the Northeast bring the hygge, or, roughly translated, ensure you’ll enjoy the good things in life. Each promises luxurious bedding, unrivaled dining menus centered around comfort food, crackling fireplaces, and at-your-leisure outdoor activities.

1. Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa

Whitefield, New Hampshire

With floor-to-ceiling views of the snow-capped White Mountains and reminiscent of the bygone era of old-world charm, the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is a magnet for travelers looking to hunker down and stay a while. Welcoming guests since 1865, this resort checks all the boxes, whether you’re a family looking to do “all the winter things,” a two-some seeking a romantic getaway, or a solo traveler pursuing a self-care sojourn without skipping on the luxury.

In a corner of the country just begging for outdoor wintertime pursuits, adventurists can strap on a pair of snowshoes or cross-country skis (rentals available or bring your own) and get their hearts pumping while traipsing the snow-blanketed trails across the resort’s 400 acres.

Wildlife enthusiasts, don’t leave your camera behind, as North Country locals include deer, moose, turkeys, beavers, and maybe even a bear or two! Channel your inner Dorothy Hamill at the outdoor ice rink, or make multi-generational memories by snow-tubing down the resort’s snowy hills.

The Mrs. Agassiz room at Castle Hill Inn Photo credit: Castle Hill Inn

2. Castle Hill Inn

Newport, Rhode Island

History, charm, and quintessential coastal New England comfort are stalwarts at Castle Hill Inn, a regal compound perched on a hilltop overlooking where Narragansett Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean.

An air of exclusivity sweeps over you when you turn from famed Ocean Avenue onto the winding road leading to this private peninsula, where a 40-acre estate awaits. With a trio of lodging options, the flagship property is the towering Agassiz Mansion, built in 1875. Here you’ll find seven characterful guest rooms with gas-jet fireplaces, hardwood flooring, and antique furnishings. The premier spot in the house is undoubtedly the bi-level Turret Suite, with its soaking tub overlooking the picture-perfect Castle Hill Lighthouse, but its location on the third floor involves ascending a winding staircase, that, while whimsical, is also steep and narrow.

For accommodations that are both easier to navigate and dripping in contemporary coastal luxury, the beach cottages on the sand dunes of the inn’s private beach are your best bet. (Aspiring novelists — this is the inspiring writing nook you’ve been looking for!). Brush off the seasonal chill by warming up by the fireplace watching the waves roll in or embrace the elements with winter strolls along the beach. Whether beachcombing, indulging in boutique spa treatments, or exploring the compound’s coastal trails, this is a winter retreat worth the wait.

Peaceful moments at The Sagamore Photo credit: The Sagamore Resort

3. The Sagamore

Bolton Landing, New York

It’s hard to imagine ever upstaging The Sagamore, the jewel of Lake George’s crown. The oft-photographed resort in upstate New York’s Adirondacks is nestled amongst the tony turn-of-the-century mansions along Lake George’s western shore which, in its heyday, was known as Millionaire’s Row. Today, the ritzy resort sells out throughout its summertime splendor, but it equally excels as a wintertime respite.

From the moment you cross the causeway onto the private island compound, there’s an immediate sense of the property’s 140-year history. Lodging options range from the original 1883 hotel to various lodges and bi-level luxury suites located in a former 19th-century carriage house. It’s hard to beat the rooms and suites in the main hotel, though, with their unparalleled views of glacier-formed Lake George, which is typically covered with a glistening layer of solid ice in winter.

Pro Tips: The Sagamore’s Winter Getaway package, valid through mid-April, includes early check-in and late check-out so you can make the most of your Adirondack getaway. Go in January, and you might make it for the annual Glacier Ice Bar — 18,000 pounds of ice transformed into a full bar and high-top tables where you can enjoy warm cocktails, food, and evening fireworks.

All rooms and suites at Pelham House Resort feature private ocean-view decks. Photo credit: Andrea E. McHugh

4. Pelham House Resort

Dennis Port, Massachusetts

While typically synonymous with summertime, Pelham House Resort has reinvented off-season swagger on “the Cape.” This Dennis Port resort on Nantucket Sound recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation, elevating it from its humble beginnings as a family vacation stalwart to a bonafide beachfront destination that errs more on the side of fun than frivolous.

Here’s the best part: All rooms and suites feature private ocean-view decks, so it really comes down to how much space you’re looking for. Even better, first-floor rooms are easily accessible without a long walk from parking, dining, or the property’s amenities.

Pelham House proves that the off-season is on at Après Sea Lodge, which through the end of March, is home to the Cape’s only indoor curling experience, plus outdoor fire pits overlooking the tranquil sea.

Upstairs you’ll find the hearted rooftop restaurant, which takes full advantage of its enviable perch. While the made-from-scratch lunch and dinner specialties here are beyond satisfying, it’s the place to be for weekend brunch (Saturdays and Sundays). The “sweater weather” winter cocktail menu is top-notch (think: toasted coconut hot chocolate with Bacardi Coconut and Frangelico), and the Make Your Own Mimosa Kit, complete with a bottle of Chandon Brut and a trio of juice mixers, is a surefire way to beat the winter blues!

Pro Tip: Pelham House offers 50 percent off your second night for select winter and early spring dates.

The Relaxation Room at THE WELL at Mayflower Inn & Spa Photo credit: Auberge Resorts Collection

5. Mayflower Inn & Spa

Washington, Connecticut

Tucked along quiet country roads in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains, the Mayflower Inn & Spa, a 35-room retreat-style hotel, has carved out a name for itself as a wellness destination. Set on 58 private acres, the cornerstone of Mayflower experiences is THE WELL, a 20,000-square-foot spa sanctuary featuring an all-season pool house with a traditional hammam and biophilic thermal pool surrounded by cascading plantlife. Guests can also luxuriate in the resort’s outdoor cedar sauna, then get settled by the roaring fire, snuggled in blankets while sipping seasonal teas.

Pro Tip: The resort’s Winter Wellness Escape for two includes daily fitness classes, a 90-minute bodywork treatment, and a 60-minute hyper-customized facial. Between treatments, guests can graze on a charcuterie board and sip wellness tea in THE WELL, and at day’s end, enjoy a special turndown amenity — soothing CBD chocolate bars and a bottle of champagne — for a restful and restorative night’s rest.

Winter nights at The Lodge at Woodloch Photo credit: The Lodge at Woodlock / Andrea Killam Photography

6. The Lodge At Woodloch

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Although the adults-only Lodge at Woodloch in the Poconos Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania is a nod to the spoils of the great outdoors, the sprawling woodsy resort makes it equally enticing to stay in. Equidistant from New York City and Philadelphia, the schedule of activities here is unparalleled, from the zen (chakra yoga, gong therapy, t’ai chi, meditation, and journaling for self-discovery) to the hard core (kettlebell workouts, spinning, TRX, P90X, barre, and boxing) — and that barely scratches the surface.

There are also free-range at-your-own-pace experiences, including mountain biking, birding, hiking, and ice fishing.

With more than 500 acres of woodland surroundings, there’s much to explore, but make it a point to take the short, relatively easy hike to Blackmore Farm, the lodge’s working organic farm. Here you’ll be inspired by the bounty of cold hardy crops currently being grown in three high tunnels.

All rooms in the lodge are newly refreshed and include a private veranda overlooking either the rock garden waterfall or private wooded lake, and the resort’s dining program is next level. With cooking demonstrations offered twice daily, there’s no doubt you’ll depart with some new recipes in your collection, while sommelier-led wine and cocktail tasting take a deeper look at specifically selected varietals and seasonal cocktails.

The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge Photo credit: Main Street Hospitality

7. The Red Lion Inn

Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Nestled deep in the bucolic Berkshires of western Massachusetts, The Red Lion Inn celebrates its rich history while meeting contemporary needs. The property has welcomed travelers since 1773, and it’s an iconic landmark in the charming town of Stockbridge, best known as the longtime home of American painter and illustrator Norman Rockwell.

Rockwell depicted The Red Lion Inn in his painting Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas. Today, the inn is peppered with reproductions of Rockwell’s famous paintings, some even signed and personalized by the artist himself.

In winter, the quiet, snowy, sleepy surroundings of The Red Lion Inn invite guests to make comfort a priority and embrace the splendor of the unhurried season.

With a somewhat sprawling campus and a handful of lodging options, it’s best for visitors to carefully consider the best fit for their needs and mobility capabilities. If traveling with a group — a girls’ getaway or retreat, for example — look no further than the private turn-of-the-century firehouse, but if you want to avoid a brisk walk to the dining room and pub, the main inn should be your first choice.

History buffs will love this flagship property, a time capsule of sorts, full of original architectural details, antiques, original art, and period furnishings.

Want more luxury? Don’t miss Why Blackberry Farm Is The Ultimate Relaxing Weekend Getaway Destination or these five reasons the Blackberry Farm tell-all is your next vacation read.