How To Spend A Perfect Long Weekend In Beautiful Loreto, Mexico 

Sharon Kurtz
Feb.15.2023
Loreto sign on the Malecon
The Loreto sign on the Malecon is a popular selfie spot.
Photo credit: Visit Baja California Sur
    Loreto, Mexico, is a hidden gem on the Baja Peninsula, with an authentic charm and dazzling landscape. Situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, the climate is perfect for fishing, boating, surfing, and diving, making the destination an adventurer and thrill-seeker’s dream. The first capital of the Californias, it offers a rich tapestry of Old Mission traditions and a wealth of Mexican culture. It’s where you can discover tranquility and the ambiance of a sleepy fishing village the way Mexico used to be. 

    One of the designated Pueblo Magicos (Magic Towns), it has a rich cultural heritage featuring many accessible historical landmarks and museums dating back to the 17th century — inviting you to slow down, commune with nature, and relax. Wander the cobblestone streets surrounded by local cuisine, arts and crafts, and colonial architecture. 

    I was a guest of Visit Baja California Sur, but all opinions are my own. 

    The Mission of Our Lady of Loreto in the early morning
    The Mission of Our Lady of Loreto in the early morning
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    Things To Do In Loreto 

    1. Visit Downtown

    Downtown Loreto is tiny, it’s walkable and feels very safe. Most buildings are single-story tiendas (shops) and restaurants serving locals and visitors. I loved the colorful paper Picado strung above the cobblestone street leading to the waterfront. 

    The Mission of Our Lady of Loreto is the most notable of the many things to enjoy downtown. Founded in 1697 by the Jesuits, it is the first mission created by Father Junipero Serra and is still a working church. The connecting museum teaches about the missionaries who helped develop the town in the 1700s. 

    Most of the shopping can be found along Salvatierra Street, with incredible arts and crafts. The area is well known for ironwood carvings and I got the cutest red embroidered dress for my new granddaughter. There is a farmers market held in the arroyo to the north of downtown on Sunday. 

    Loreto waterfront Malecon
    The stone arch and bell leads to the waterfront Malecon — a favorite feature of Loreto.
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    2. Sunrise Walk On The Malecon

    The Malecon stretches over a mile along the waterfront. Dog walkers and joggers were already on the esplanade when I arrived early the first morning. The sun rose slowly over the bay, illuminating the fishing boats bobbing in it, preparing to head out for their daily catch. In the evening, couples and families stroll in the cool air while children ride on bicycles and eat ice cream. 

    San Javier Mission
    San Javier Mission was founded by the Jesuits.
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    3. San Javier Mission 

    San Javier Mission is one of the best-preserved missions founded by the Jesuits in the colonization of California. As the crow flies, San Javier Mission is about sixteen miles from Loreto, through the colossal Sierra de la Giganta Mountains and picturesque canyons. 

    Built around 1699, the mission was abandoned because of a threatened Native American revolt, then later re-established. In 1710 it was moved a little over a mile south to its present location, which offered a dependable water source from a spring. Still, by 1817, the San Javier Mission was deserted. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History restored and maintained the church. 

    Pro Tip: Don’t miss the olive tree at the end of a small hike down a hill just behind the mission. Tour the church, visit the museum, and stroll the ancient orchards. 

    The marine rock formations in Loreto Bay
    The marine rock formations in Loreto Bay were amazing.
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    4. Catamaran In Loreto Bay

    Just 30 minutes drive from Loreto, Marina Puerto Escondido is the place to head for a relaxing day of catamaran sailing. We met the Bel Gato crew and enjoyed a fantastic day navigating the sparkling and serene Bay of Loreto. 

    After sailing away from the marina and toward the aquamarine open waters, we dropped anchor in a secluded beach cove, watching myriads of colorful fish swim below us in the crystal-clear water. We enjoyed hybrid paddle boards, snorkeling, and hunting for shells along the shore. After a delicious lunch aboard, I had a prime spot on the deck when we spotted humpback whales breaching in the distance. We were a little early in the season for the blue whales, which was another reason to come back. 

    Guided hike at Los Parras Canyon in the La Giganta mountain foothills
    Guided hike at Los Parras Canyon in the La Giganta mountain foothills
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    5. Desert Hike In Las Parras Canyon

    A fun excursion was a guided hike through the Las Parras Canyon in the nearby foothills of the La Giganta mountains. The terrain is a picturesque high desert landscape. Starting in the Arroyo, the canyon was dotted with Cardon Cacti up and down the slopes. Palm trees lined a surprising oasis near the river.” Jesuit explorers found this oasis, calling the area the “Canyon of the Vines” for all the wild grapevines they found. 

    We scrambled around boulders, jumped over rippling streams and gurgling spring waters, and stopped to admire the desert vistas on rocky outcrops. Our guide taught us about the plants that had medicinal properties and how to steer clear of the long, red-colored spines projecting from the small “Cats Claws” Cactus. 

    Pro Tip: Plan your hike at the end of the day and admire the setting sun over the Sierra La Giganta mountains, the majestic Cardon Cacti standing sentinel watch, stretching to the sky. 

    Best Restaurants In Loreto 

    From family-oriented casual eateries to fine dining, and small taco stands, you’ll find a little of everything in this tiny Mexican town. The climate is perfect for outdoor dining. Most restaurants in the area are open for breakfast and lunch, and all are open for dinner. The hard part is which one to choose!

    The margaritas at Claudia's
    The margaritas were cold and refreshing at Claudia’s.
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    Claudia’s Restaurant

    Claudia’s Restaurant was a welcome sight when we arrived downtown. We spied the wooden sign boasting the best margaritas in town and that sign turned out to be true! The small café with outdoor tables facing the square was dog-friendly and laid-back; no one was hurrying to leave. The guacamole, chips, and salsa were fresh and tasty. 

    Mi Loreto 

    Mi Loreto has one of the best grilled seafood cuisines that fuses authentic Mexican food with the freshest Sea of Cortez fish caught by local fishermen. Located in front of the Mission de Nuestra Señora de Loreto, our outdoor table had a perfect view. Moles are a specialty and there are several types to choose from. I had the mixed plate, which was a little bit of everything. Though my eyes proved to be bigger than my stomach, my favorite on the plate was the sizzling beef fajitas rolled in homemade flour tortillas. Still, I had a little room saved for a creamy traditional Mexican flan.

    Orlando's authentic Mexican breakfast
    Orlando’s serves an authentic Mexican breakfast with ambiance.
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    Orlando’s Restaurant

    Looking for an authentic Mexican breakfast with ambiance? Orlando’s Restaurant is for you. The food is made to order and the staff is attentive. The colorful décor, handblown glassware, and festive patio seating set the mood. 

    Huevos rancheros with fried eggs and corn tortillas, topped with salsa, were accompanied by frijoles (beans), avocado slices, and rice. I had Jilly’s Chilis — a favorite on the menu. The pepper was prepared perfectly and swam in a flavorful red chili sauce, topped with scrambled eggs. 

    The Zopilote Brewing Company 

    Zopilote Brewing Company is a craft brewery and restaurant with a wide variety of everyday items on the menu. I enjoyed a blood orange ale with a delicious orange aroma and flavor. I also enjoyed the fish tacos, which were crunchy outside; the white flesh was tender and flaky. My colleagues shared a mozzarella pizza enhanced with a spicy tomato sauce. 

    The outdoor ambiance at The Oasis Hotel
    The outdoor ambiance at The Oasis Hotel was magical.
    Photo credit: Sharon Kurtz

    Del Carmen Restaurant 

    Located in Hotel Oasis, this restaurant’s location couldn’t be better. The waterfront on the southern end of Malecon is a perfect refuge for a quiet evening. Outdoor seating under large trees was strung with fairy lights and the ambiance was magical. An extensive buffet featured local seafood; the chocolate clams are their specialty on the Baja peninsula. Prepared by digging a hole in the sand, the clams are carefully arranged in it and then buried. The cooks light a fire of dry sticks on top and the clams are steamed in their juices while the heat from the fire cooks the clams. 

    Best Hotels In Loreto

    Visitors can enjoy a peaceful retreat with many small boutique hotels. Our small group split up to experience three different properties. 

    Hotel La Mision

    Centrally located, Hotel La Mision provides an upscale hotel experience with fabulous views of the Bay of Loreto, a courtyard pool, and delicious dining. Set along the Malecon, guests can stroll and take in the spectacular sunsets or walk in the fresh morning air. 

    Hotel 1697

    In the center of town, Hotel 1697 has an authentic feel, only minutes away from the town’s attractions. With only eight guest rooms, it has a central pool and a communal outdoor kitchen. 

    Posada Del Cortes

    Posada del Cortes is conveniently located in Loreto’s Historical Center, surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping. The Colonial Hotel includes a terrace and a garden, and breakfast is served in the central courtyard. The seven guest rooms are comfortable with a charming atmosphere. 

    One of the best reasons to travel to Loreto, Mexico, is its warm hospitality. It’s the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway, with direct flights from Los Angeles and Phoenix.

    • Image of Sharon Kurtz Sharon Kurtz View Full Profile

      Sharon Kurtz is a freelance writer who shares her love for travel and food by exploring unique customs, cultures, and flavors at home and around the globe. While she calls Dallas, Texas, home with her husband and three spoiled dogs, her carry-on is always packed, ready for the next adventure.

      At 12 years old, she traveled by train with her Dad to Montreal for Expo '67, inspiring her wanderlust. The colorful pavilions of the 62 participating nations made a strong impression on her, and she vowed to get to each of them someday. She is methodically working through the list.

      Sharon pairs her zeal for travel writing with the side hustle of leading small-group womens tours. She is always looking for that unique angle to bring a fresh perspective to a story. Enjoy more of Sharon’s writing on her website, or follow her on Instagram.

