Mexico is a tried-and-true destination for millions of Americans.

Hyper-popular spots like Tijuana, Cozumel, Cabo, and Cancun aren’t the only mainstays anymore. Tourists are also eager to explore places like Tulum, Mexico City, and Oaxaca City on the hunt for unspoiled nature, metropolitan trends, and unique cultural experiences.

That being said, the added action from American tourists might have you feeling overwhelmed and crowded in a once-calming destination.

If you like to avoid crowds while on vacation, you might want to avoid the hotspots listed above. In 2025, you have the option to visit unexpected and drool-worthy destinations in Mexico that offer a balance of culture, history, and gorgeous views.

I’m counting down five top suggestions from Lonely Planet’s Brekke Fletcher, an expert traveler who knows where to go for a pleasant surprise in Mexico.

5 under-the-radar destinations in Mexico for 2025

The Riviera Maya like never before: Bacalar, Quintana Roo

Welcome to Bacalar (Getty)

You might not have heard of Bacalar before. This coastal town, located near Belize, has a long history that’s similar to Tulum’s; both locations served as Mayan settlements before Spanish colonization.

Today, Bacalar remains one of Mexico’s ‘Magic Towns’ thanks to its unique blend of history, culture, and natural wonders.

The top destination for visitors is the Lake of Seven Colors, the second-largest freshwater lake in the nation. But with lush jungles surrounding the coastal town and crystal-clear Caribbean beaches, the Lake of Seven Colors is just the start of an adventurous trip in Bacalar.

Natural tranquility on the west coast: Costa Careyes, Jalisco

Costa Careyes architecture (Getty)

This isn’t quite like the other destinations on this list—Costa Careyes isn’t a city but a private community that’s located near Puerto Vallarta. Founded back in 1968, the enclave is dotted with bungalows, small houses, and even castles in an iconic local style.

And yes, you can rent a place to stay in Costa Careyes.

You’ll have full access to the beach, plus great views. In fact, the Costa Careyes community spans over 35,000 acres of protected coastlands—which includes a sea turtle preserve. From unexpected tropical gardens to world-class wellness programs to water sport adventures, it’s an unexpectedly awesome find.

Skip the bustle in Mexico City: Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla

Santuario de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios (Getty)

Mexico City isn’t just the nation’s capital—it’s also one of the largest cities in the world based on metro population.

Though it isn’t as dense as New York City, the urban sprawl shouldn’t be underestimated by travelers. For that reason, you might do better in Puebla de Zaragoza, usually just called Puebla.

As the fourth-largest city in Mexico, you’ll get all that big-city bustle—from architecture that stretches back to the Spanish colonial period to famous dishes like mole poblano to modern art museums to solid public transportation. The adventures never end in Puebla.

Surfer vibes in Oaxaca: Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

Puerto Escondido (Getty)

To be fair, Puerto Escondido isn’t so escondido after all. (Escondido is Spanish for ‘hidden’.)

If you’ve been following the rise of Oaxacan tourism, then you might have this beach town on your radar. It’s known for its laidback surfer lifestyle, which bodes well for sleepy artists, backpackers, and other eclectic types.

As you might have guessed, the beaches are renowned in the pro surfing world—so you can catch competitions along Zicatela Beach, if that’s your thing. Or if you’d rather rub elbows with the animal kingdom, you can go on whale-watching tours on the coast or head inland to a lagoon that’s popular with birdwatchers.

Close to Home: La Paz, Baja California Sur

Puerto Balandra, Baja California Sur Mexico (Getty)

If you enjoy tropical beaches, then plan your trip to La Paz—a coastal town in Baja Sur that Jacques Cousteau once dubbed ‘the aquarium of the world’. While many people know La Paz as the jump-off point for Cabo San Lucas, its stunning waters and walkable promenades are worth a separate visit.

Getting out on the water should be your focus. Visitors have multiple beaches to explore, along with islands that you can explore via private boat tours.

Scuba divers will have access to some of the world’s most vibrant reefs—while snorkelers have international art galleries to explore when their time in the water comes to an end.

