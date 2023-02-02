5 Best Places To See Tulips In Texas According To A Local

Tulips, oh, how I love thee. It’s amazing how something so simple can brighten someone’s day. Millions love these beautiful cup-style flowers and to take home an elegant bouquet of tulips. Over 100 types of tulips grow in Texas, where tulip season generally lasts from late February to early April.

Have you ever tried to grow tulips? It’s hard work. I tried one year — went all out and bought a bulb planting tool for that perfect hole in the ground, one after the other. After planting, my back hurt so bad that I promised myself I’d never plant tulips again. From now on, I tip-toe through the tulips at Texas-Tulips!

Tulips symbolize love for some, and for others, they are just pretty to look at, but whatever the reason, these spring bloomers are remarkably colorful and cheerful. Let’s dig in (pun intended) on where to see gorgeous tulips in Texas.

Tulips in a basket at Texas Tulips Photo credit: Kathy Condon

1. Texas-Tulips

Pilot Point

This well-known pick-your-own tulip field in North Texas is a short drive north of Dallas and about an hour’s drive straight south of the Texas-Oklahoma border. It’s where many of us flock to get those Instagram-worthy photos. Texas-Tulips is a 6-acre tulip farm in Pilot Point and the first-ever tulip field in the Lone Star State. Row after row of various tulips in every color is there for picking. Of course, it all depends on Mother Nature when the farm opens for tulip picking, but it’s usually open around mid to late February and stays open for about five to six weeks. Bring the kids for ice cream and sit at one of the picnic tables to enjoy.

Admission is $5 per person. Tulips are $2.50 each. Photographers will pay $25 for a day pass. No charge for parking.

If I can give one tip, wear shoes you don’t mind getting a little dirty (and please, no high heels), especially after a downpour as it gets quite muddy out there. Also, leave the bulbs in the ground. I wasn’t aware of this my first time out there, but the bulbs stay as it produces more tulips the next year.

Make a complete day in Pilot Point by strolling the antique shops and cafés and seeing the sites of old buildings on the historic town square. If there’s time in the day, drive to the next town, Sanger, Texas, where there are more boutiques and two popular restaurants — Babe’s Chicken, which serves family-style, and Miguelitos, which serves Tex-Mex food and outstanding margaritas.

Pro Tip: No pets are allowed in the field or the parking lot.

Tulips growing in Decatur next to the Whistle Stop Cafe Photo credit: Kathy Condon

2. US-287 Business

Decatur

Snuck in between the Whistle Stop Café and the historical petrified gas station on US- 287 Business in Decatur (both are amazing icons to visit in Decatur) is this beautiful collection of red tulips growing on the edges of old petrified buildings. It’s quite the show-stopper. Decatur, Texas, is located 30 miles west of Denton, 40 miles north of Fort Worth, and 66 miles northwest of Dallas. To get the exact location of these beauties, look up the directions of the Whistle Stop Café. The best time to see the tulips is in April.

We were there last year (in April) to have lunch at the restaurant and to see the old historical gas station. To our amazement, there were these beautiful patches of red tulips growing in the flower bed between the two. We were also surprised to see a few red poppies scattered throughout. You just don’t see tulips and poppies growing often in Texas. I could have skipped lunch altogether to stare at these flowers.

Speaking of the café, Whistle Stop Café serves large portions of down-home country meals for breakfast and lunch. It’s the only place I know of in North Texas where you can get a full meal for under ten bucks. The café is open Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. You could make a full day by having lunch, seeing the flowers, visiting the petrified wood gas station, and strolling the beautiful town square with lots of shops and an amazing courthouse.

Pro Tip: If going to the café for lunch, go early or late as it gets busy from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An older woman holding a beautiful pink tulip Photo credit: Kathy Condon

3. Dallas Arboretum And Botanical Garden

East Dallas

Each year, from the end of February through mid-April, Dallas Blooms, the long-running floral festival at the Dallas Arboretum, showcases beautiful tulip blooms where thousands of guests marvel over the outdoor floral landscape in just about every color imaginable. Tulips aren’t the only flower growing at the arboretum during spring. Thousands of other spring-blooming annuals and perennials, such as daffodils, azaleas, pansies, violas, Japanese cherry trees, poppies, and more, are also growing. You’ll for sure want to bring your camera along for family photos.

The Dallas Arboretum was named one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South” by Southern Living.

4. Poston Gardens

Waxahachie

Just a short drive south of downtown Dallas, Poston Gardens is a 2-acre field of over one million blooming tulips that sprouts red, all shades of pink, and the most beautiful variegated colors. This seasonal destination celebrates spring, beautiful blooms, and a chance to give to charity with its annual festival. Tulipalooza is a festival in March that lasts for two full weeks, starting the third weekend of the month. Waxahachie is a charming town with boutique shopping and eating on every corner of the downtown square. If you want to venture around town, you will find plenty to do, especially if you love Victorian-style homes — that’s what makes this charming town so sweet. Plan for an all-day visit.

Admission: $15 per adult ($20 on weekends); $5 per child under 5. Half of your ticket price will be donated to the organization of your choice when you purchase in advance.

Sweet Berry Farms sign in Marble Falls Photo credit: Kathy Condon

5. Sweet Berry Farms

Marble Falls

Sweet Berry Farms is a lovely farm in Marble Falls in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. I can attest to it because I’ve been there twice during the fall for zinnias and pumpkins. The farm depends on the weather when it opens to the public, so check their website. However, expect it to be the end of February or the first of March. Always check their website for opening days. I love visiting their website because they frequently give updates to let visitors know what’s going on at the farm, what they are planting, and how it’s all going according to the weather.

Their biggest season on the farm is fall when I would say to plan an all-day excursion as there are so many activities for the whole family — including the largest pumpkin patch you will ever see. But during tulip picking season, there are a few family activities, but no food is offered. Plan for at least a couple of hours out there. Kids love it out there any time of year. It’s free to park and enter the farm. Tulip field entry is $5, and each tulip picked is $2. Each activity charges a fee, but you can pet the animals for free.

Also, I’m not sure if the tulips and activities are on both sides of the road like it is in the fall, but if so, you could be walking around the farm quite a bit, so be sure to wear a good pair of walking shoes. The good part is that the terrain is dirt and has no hills. Strawberry picking season is after tulip season. To get the most from your trip, check out this article.

Pro Tip: Credit cards and cash are accepted. No pets allowed.