9 Texas Hotels Perfect For Your Last Minute Winter Getaway

Whether you’re a northerner seeking to escape the cold and snow or an in-state staycationer looking to take advantage of some winter downtime, these nine Texas hotels are worth checking out if you’re looking for a winter getaway in the Lone Star State.

Although it does get cold and sometimes even snow, especially in the northern part of the state, Texas winters are generally pretty mild. While you might not find perfect pool or beach weather (that’s relative because I’ve seen some cold-loving Canadians brave the pools in January), outdoor activities in Texas (golf, tennis, hiking) are enjoyed pretty much year-round.

If “where to stay” is your big trip planning suggestion, I have suggestions for you. These are all higher-end properties designed for you to enjoy the stay and the hotel’s amenities just as much, if not more, than exploring the various Texas cities and towns they’re in.

I’ve been a guest of the JW Marriott Resort and Spa, the Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, and Hyatt Lost Pines, which are all mentioned below.

1. JW Marriott Resort And Spa San Antonio

San Antonio

Although the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa is within an easy driving distance of downtown San Antonio, this luxury property located in Northeast San Antonio is a place to visit when you want to luxuriate in all the onsite amenities offered. This sprawling golf-style resort property has 917 guest rooms and 85 suites. The second-floor lobby has two staircases leading down to a cozy great room with roaring fireplaces, game tables, and a walkout patio leading to the pool and grounds. The centrally located Crooked Branch bar offers drinks, small bites, and lots of comfortable seating. There’s also an elevator if you need one.

The guest rooms are consistent with Marriott’s luxury branding, offering amenities such as 65-inch flat-screen TVs, luxury toiletries, and Juliet or walkout balconies. My husband and I stayed in a king executive suite with an extended balcony overlooking the patio described above. In addition to our bedroom and large bathroom, we had a separate living area with a pull-out couch, a work area, and an additional TV. Our room also came with a fuzzy plaid blanket to be used outdoors. There’s lots of outdoor seating and the blanket was great for the chill in the early December air. The double queen rooms start at $303 and suites start at about $800.

The JW Marriott Resort and Spa San Antonio have three restaurants plus a Starbucks, which also serves food. Cibolo Moon is a casual American eatery specializing in San Antonio-style cuisine and tequila. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The High Velocity sports bar has a Texas-sized sports screen and virtual golf and zombie dodgeball. If you want to elevate your dining experience and still keep things fairly casual, I recommend 18 Oaks, which overlooks the golf course. The fresh, locally sourced cuisine includes delights such as seared scallops with jalapeño honey and a pork chop porterhouse encrusted with smoked blueberry bourbon glaze. They also have a killer bread service.

This is a golfer’s paradise. There are two on-site championship golf courses and the cooler winter weather is usually conducive to comfortable playing conditions. If golf isn’t your thing, Lantana Spa with its infinity-edge pool and onsite bistro is a great place to hang out. This resort has a luxe, upscale feel yet maintains a casual atmosphere. It is very popular with families.

Favorite Amenities

Fire pits and cozy outdoor nooks

Pool & lazy river

The pool and lazy river will close when temperatures drop below 55 degrees Fahrenheit but San Antonio's winter weather is both mild and unpredictable so swimming may be possible.

2. Hotel Valencia Riverwalk

San Antonio

This upscale boutique hotel in downtown San Antonio has 213 guest rooms and five suites. Enter the hotel on Houston Street and walk up the staircase to a warm and inviting second-floor lobby with cozy spots to have a drink or just sit and people-watch. There’s also an elevator if you can’t or don’t want to take the stairs. If you’re in town to explore the San Antonio Riverwalk and the downtown area, this location, which includes direct river access from the hotel, is prime.

Although Hotel Valencia is just steps from several downtown San Antonio dining options, including upscale steakhouse Bohanan’s, there’s an Argentinian-inspired restaurant on site called Dorrego’s. Dorrego’s offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has inside, outside, and bar area seating. I recommend making a reservation, especially for dinner. Hotel Valencia is also home to the only tequila and mezcal bar on the Riverwalk. Naranja, which is the Spanish word for orange, is located behind the reception desk and is open Thursday through Saturday.

The rooms at Hotel Valencia are surprisingly affordable considering the luxe feel and amenities the room offers (waffle weave robes, extra large plush bath towels, complimentary valet parking). King rooms start at $175. Riverwalk view balconies as well as interior balconies that overlook the courtyard are available.

The hotel’s proximity to the Majestic and Empire Theaters makes this an ideal spot for visitors in town for a show. Both venues are mere steps away. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always a special package designed for staycationers or short-stay guests. Winter visitors can enjoy the Light up the Night package (guests get complimentary riverboat passes to see the holiday lights on the Riverwalk) and spring and fall visitors can check out “Tango in the Courtyard,” a show featuring timeless Argentinian dances paired with wine and cheese. See all packages here.

Favorite Amenities

Large luxurious bath towels

Provoleta appetizer (skillet of flaming cheese)

You can get provoleta from Dorrego's restaurant.

3. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort And Spa

Bastrop (Austin Area)

The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa is nestled on the banks of the Colorado River, just outside of Bastrop. Bastrop is technically part of the Austin metro area but has a very un-Austinlike vibe if you fancy leaving the resort to explore a bit, which you might not. There’s so much to do in this luxurious property with the secluded feel (even though it’s not at all far from town) that might make you hesitant to leave. The resort has 461 guest rooms, including 58 suites, and a seemingly endless array of activities that are included in the $40 per day resort fee.

Although nearby Bastrop has some great places to nosh, the resort also has many dining choices from casual dining at Barrelhouse Bar, breakfast at Firewheel Café, or dinner at Stories, the resort’s signature restaurant. There’s also a sushi place, a grab-and-go emporium, and a small bites bar menu. If you visit during summer, there’s a poolside grill where you can get quick-service eats.

Prices range from $419 for a room that sleeps four to $1,300+ for a two-bedroom suite that can work for larger or multifamily groups. Things to do included in the resort fee are a lazy river, a separate adult pool area, a corral with friendly farm animals, sports courts, outdoor games, loaner bikes, and more. There’s also an onsite golf course and spa. Check the resort calendar for other special events or activities that incur an additional charge, such as horseback riding or ziplining.

Favorite Amenities

Spa Django

Stories restaurant (signature dining)

Spa Django is great for the tranquil setting and feeling of being tucked away in the wilderness. Stories restaurant is where to go for a splurge-worthy meal. Seasonal fish and vegan options are available but the star of the menu is beef.

4. Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Austin

This luxury hotel in downtown Austin has 294 rooms and suites. The downtown location puts guests near Austin’s food scene but there are options for dining at the hotel if you want to stay put. Two on-site restaurants, Ciclo and Live Oak, serve a variety of Texas-inspired dishes. They serve foods such as a rack of lamb and chicken tenders. Ciclo offers more elevated dining and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as brunch on weekends. Live Oak has a smaller food menu and serves a variety of inventive cocktails. In-room dining is also available.

City-view rooms start at $755 and prices increase with lake views and the addition of a balcony. Suites begin at $1,900. The rooms are loaded with amenities like luxury bath products, a pillow menu, 55-65 inch smart TVs, twice daily housekeeping, and more. Check the special offers section of the website for deals and packages.

Reasons to visit in winter (besides the warmer temperatures) — The Four Seasons Ice Rodeo is happening through January 8, 2023. Enjoy an outdoor rink overlooking beautiful Lady Bird Lake, fire pits for roasting gourmet s’mores, and cozy cabins where you can gather with friends and family.

Favorite Amenities

Welcome gifts, kid-sized bathrobes, pet beds, and food and water bowls.

On-demand margarita cart

The Four Seasons motto of “We’ll arrange virtually anything.”

There are plenty of amenities for kids and pets. There is also a margarita cart that will pass by your room on-demand. The Four Seasons' motto means that they can accommodate almost anything for their guests.

5. Gaylord Texan Resort And Convention Center

Grapevine

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine (part of the Dallas Fort Worth metro area) is synonymous with Texas Christmas Hotels. Their extravagant holiday celebration, which includes ice slides, ice sculptures, snow tubing, and other fun activities is something Texans put on their calendar months in advance. Although these festivities end on January 1, there is still plenty left to do and this hotel’s year-round amenities do not disappoint.

This property offers a high-end feel at a moderate price. Standard double queen rooms start at just over $300. There are over 1,500 guest rooms to choose from. The Gaylord Texan is home to a conference center/meeting event space. This large property offers tons of dining options to keep up with the number of guests it can accommodate, including the Texan Sports Bar and Grill, the more elegant Glass Cactus, a pool bar, a coffee shop serving Starbucks coffee, a marketplace, in-room dining, and more.

Gaylord properties are now a part of the Marriott/Bonvoy family.

Favorite Amenities

Indoor and outdoor pools

Relâche Spa & Salon

Live Entertainment

Paradise Springs Water Park

The Paradise Springs Water Park is open from April through September.

6. The Ritz-Carlton Dallas

Dallas

Located in the heart of uptown Dallas, the Ritz-Carlton is where to go if you want to enjoy your city break in style. This property has 218 luxurious guest rooms that come with luxurious price tags, so be prepared to splurge. Standard room rates begin at $700+ and suites start at $1,129 and go all the way up to the Ritz-Carlton Suite, which goes for around $8,000 per night.

Check the calendar of events for other offerings or for-a-fee activities, such as fitness classes. Upgrade to club level and enjoy perks like wine flights, hors d’oeuvres, afternoon tea, and concierge assistance. If you want to use the Ritz-Carlton Dallas as a jumping-off place to explore the city, the McKinney Avenue Trolley stops in front of the hotel to deliver guests to nearby shopping, dining, and attractions.

Fearings serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner if you want to dine onsite. Their dinner menu includes delights such as chicken fried lobster peppercorn-soaked buffalo steak. They also have a separate vegetarian menu. The Rattlesnake Bar serves a variety of cocktails, beers, wines, and bar food. The lobby lounge offers pastry, coffee, and gelato.

The Ritz-Carlton is a part of the Marriott/Bonvoy family. To get the best deals, click on the “deals/packages” tab when making your reservations. Your mileage will vary but you’ll typically see deals like included meals or extra Bonvoy points.

Favorite Amenities

Luxury spa

Fresh-squeezed juice and freshly-made guacamole

Frette linens

Marble bathrooms with separate soaking tub

Nespresso machine

Turndown service.

The luxury spa treatments are priced between $350-400. The fresh-squeezed juice can be found in the lobby each morning while the freshly-made guacamole can be found each evening.

7. Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown Dallas

If you like your hotels just a little on the quirky side, Hotel ZaZa in uptown Dallas just might be the ticket. Hotel ZaZa has 164 guest rooms, custom-designed concept suites, and the Magnificent Seven Suites.

Magnificent Seven suites are larger, exquisitely themed suites with bespoke furnishings and decor. The Rock Star Suite has 2010 square feet, two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a well-stocked private bar. Ozzy Osborne slept here and you can, too… for $1,600+ per night. The concept suites are beautifully decorated but a little less outrageous, smaller, and less expensive. Concept suites run $500-$600. Regular guest rooms have luxury linens and unique artwork and run $305-$400.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas is ideal for anyone wanting to explore the surrounding area. The hotel has a fantastic atmosphere and charm aside from the restaurant and spa. Although, it’s a bit light on amenities. Hotel ZaZa also has locations in Austin and Houston.

Favorite Amenities

Onsite eatery

Onsite spa

Bespoke themed suites and quirky, eclectic decor

The onsite eatery, Dragonfly, serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch, offering a little bit of everything. Adults-only after 10 p.m. The onsite spa, ZaSpa, offers a variety of massage and facial treatments.

8. The Houstonian Hotel, Club, And Spa

Houston

The Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa is the former home of President George H.W. Bush. The 27-acre resort, located near Houston’s Memorial Park boasts amenities such as onsite Trellis Spa, a luxury health and fitness club featuring three pools, sports courts, and fitness classes.

The most popular activity at Houstonian is enjoying the spa. Guests who book a spa treatment receive complimentary access to separate men’s and women’s whirlpool and steam rooms, the Reflection Pool, and Soaking Pools and Garden on the day of treatment. Day passes are also available.

The Houstonian has two restaurants, Tribute, and The Kitchen. Tributes’ menu is inspired by Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico flavors. It is dubbed Tex-Lex. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Tribute features cuisine such as black Angus filet mignon, agave-wrapped lamb shank, and bacon-wrapped Bandera quail. The Saturday and Sunday brunch menus serve fresh salads, eggs benedict, and banana foster french toast. The patio bar also has a food menu.

The Houstonian has 294 guest rooms and suites. Rooms run about $400 and suites range from $800-$1,200. Check the website for available specials, like stay-and-dine packages.

Favorite Amenity

Texas’ largest spa

The spa offers multiple treatments (hair, makeup, waxing), soaking pool and garden, spa dining, and more.

9. Grand Galvez

Galveston

The Grand Galvez in Galveston has been in operation for more than a century. The only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez is a beloved destination, event, space, and brunch spot for many Texans. Galveston is a big cruise ship port, so if you’re considering taking a cruise sailing from Galveston, staying a little longer in Galveston to enjoy this property may be an option.

The full-service spa offers various facial and massage treatments and also includes a separate fitness center, relaxation room, salon, and eucalyptus steam rooms. The onsite casual restaurant, the Galvez Bar & Grill serves Texas specialty cuisine and freshly caught Gulf Coast seafood.

The Grand Galvez has 220 rooms and suites. The rates vary based on season but are relatively reasonable, ranging from $170 for a midweek stay during January and February to nearly $400 for a July weekend. Check out their specials before booking. Also, the Grand Galvez offers a 10 percent discount off of the best available rate for 60+ travelers.

Favorite Amenity

Sunday brunch

Sunday brunch is legendary among Texas residents. Enjoy an array of fresh fruits, cheeses, and bread. There is also a waffle station, pasta station, carving station, and a variety of desserts. Make reservations through Open Table.