17 Most Read Retirement Stories From 2022

A lot goes into deciding how to spend your golden years. Where will you live? What will you do? How will you afford all of the above? These are vital questions to consider before taking any steps toward a major life change. As a website focused on the needs of the 50+ traveler, it should come as no surprise that retirement is a topic we take seriously and are quite passionate about.

Many of our writers are either retired or semi-retired and share their wealth of experience with you. If you are contemplating retirement, make sure to connect with others who are in the same life stage through our private Facebook group, Retirement Awaits, where you can ask questions and get responses from like-minded people. Take a moment to experience just a small portion of the vast knowledge awaiting you with our most popular retirement articles from this past year.

Naples with Mount Vesuvius in the background on a summer day Photo credit: S-F / Shutterstock.com

1. Where You Should Travel As Soon As You Retire

If time, finances, or a combination of factors have kept you from taking your dream trip in the past, retirement might be the right time to stop putting it off. We polled our Facebook followers and asked them to share the one place they would recommend as the first trip for a new retiree. Discover the four places our readers picked as the best destinations to travel as soon as you retire to inspire your retirement journey.

2. The 5 Lessons I Learned During My First 5 Years Of Retirement

John Edwards spent the first 5 years of his retirement adjusting to the sudden change in his daily routine. He enjoyed the new freedoms with fewer obligations and he and his wife have adapted over the years and thrived because of it. With 5 years in the rear-view mirror, he took some time to reflect on his experience thus far to determine if there was anything that he would do differently moving forward. He shares five lessons he learned during his first 5 years of retirement as he makes changes for his next 5 and beyond.

Playa Quizales, Costa Rica Photo credit: nuriajudit / Shutterstock.com

3. Top 12 Countries To Retire Abroad (2022)

Each year International Living puts out its list of the top countries to retire. They take into consideration housing, climate, available healthcare, and cost of living, among other factors, when creating their index. As you look ahead to retirement, or if you are ready to make a move, consider one of these 12 ideal countries for starting the expat life. You might be surprised by which countries nabbed the top spots.

Boquete, Panama

4. How My Husband And I Found Our Retirement Happy Place

As they neared retirement age, Penny and Simon began the process of choosing where they wanted to spend their golden years. Seeking an escape from the city, and given their desire to be near the water, they set their eyes on two unique locations, each with its own list of pros and cons. After many false starts, missteps, and u-turns along the way, the two have finally found the place that they gladly call home many years after starting the process. Read along as Penny shares how she and her husband found their retirement happy place, and hopefully learn from their experience to arrive at yours more quickly.

Rehoboth Beach Photo credit: DEX SIGHTSEEING PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

5. Beautiful Beach Towns Perfect For Retirees

Many retirees find that being near the water is a real plus as they plan out where to stretch their newfound freedom from obligation. With a winning combination of pleasant weather and stunning views, it is no wonder that so many flock to the beach during retirement. Yet, not all beach towns, or the states where they can be found, are created equal. Tax rates, cost of living, and proximity to desired locations are all vital factors to consider. See why these nine beautiful beach towns happen to be perfect for retirees.

Real Estate Over Sarasota Bay Photo credit: Jeanine Consoli

6. Top Reasons I’m Renting My Florida Retirement Home Instead Of Buying

The decision to buy or rent when choosing a home is not one that should be taken lightly. This is even more true during retirement, when finances are changing and many are adjusting to living on savings as opposed to new earnings. While some will say that owning is the only way to go, there are several reasons this may not be the case in your specific situation. Consider Jeanine’s top reasons for renting her Florida retirement home instead of buying.

Cascais Marina Photo credit: Sue Reddel and Diana Laskaris

7. Why We Chose Portugal When Moving Abroad

Portugal is a beautiful country in southwestern Europe. Sue and Diana spent years deciding whether they were going to live abroad at all, and if so, where they would want to lay down their roots. They considered all of the most common concerns: weather, friendliness of locals, and visa requirements. But they also wanted to ensure that the location fit their vibe and personal needs as well. Sue and Diana share why they chose Portugal when they moved abroad.

Walk the red-brick Main Street of Mineola Photo credit: Mineola / Shutterstock.com

8. Small Towns In Texas Perfect For Retirees

Texas has a lot to offer retirees. Temperate weather, a lower cost of living than many states, and proximity to several big cities, mountains, and the Gulf of Mexico. With such a diverse backdrop, it is no wonder that the quaint small towns that litter the countryside of Texas are as diverse as the state they call home. If you are considering a move to Texas when you retire, consider one of these charming small towns that are perfect for retirees.

Sharon and her dog at Santa Barbara Harbor Photo credit: Sharon Odegaard

9. What I’m Loving About Retirement After 5 Years

The 5-year mark appears to be a common time for introspection on one’s time in retirement. Writer John Edwards shared lessons he learned during his inaugural years (see above), and Sharon Odegaard showcases the things she has loved the most. Discover Sharon’s secrets and the seven things she loves about retirement to help you blossom in your own retirement situation.

Bullard Street in Silver City, New Mexico Photo credit: UnderAWesternSky / Shutterstock.com

10. Small Towns In New Mexico Perfect For Retirees

What the Land of Enchantment lacks in big cities, it more than makes up for in charming small towns. The small towns of New Mexico are often quite isolated, providing a quiet, serene oasis to live out your post-work years. Sample the unique cuisine, dig into the thrilling history, and take part in the rich culture of this beautiful land. See why these 12 small towns in New Mexico are perfect for retirees.

Author’s green space patio

11. It’s Not All Hammocks And Margaritas: My Life As An Expat In Mexico

Some may see retirement as one long vacation, but it is easy to forget that daily obligations do exist even after you clock out for the final time. For expats navigating new experiences in a new location, often with unique laws and cultures, this may seem even more daunting. One expat shares about her experience retiring part-time in Mexico and how living there has required some ingenuity and changes to the way she views the world.

Joe and Julie Hederman in front of their townhome in a Florida retirement community Photo credit: Julie Hederman

12. What This One Florida Couple Loves About Their 55+ Community, Plus A Few Things They Don’t

Joe and Julie were confident that relocation was in order when it came time to retire. Desiring to leave the snow and cold behind, they chose the Sarasota-area retirement community of Mount Vernon to lay down their semi-permanent roots. Living in a community with other retirees was something they were excited about trying. And since they only live there part time, knowing their townhouse is being maintained while they are away is also reassuring. Discover the five things this couple loves about their 55+ community, as well as three things they don’t.

Sunset above Watson Lake in the Granite Dells of Prescott, Arizona Photo credit: Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

13. Reasons This Arizona City Is A Top Pick For Retirees

Having lived all over the country, Arizona realtor John Angelo shares his take on why Arizona is such a great place to live. More specifically, he recommends the charming town of Prescott for those looking to make a move in retirement. Prescott’s convenient location between major cities, its pleasant climate, and its unique culture make it an ideal pick for retirees. Read his full take on what makes Prescott a top pick for retirees.

Louisa and Barry at Copper Canyon in Mexico, 2016 Photo credit: Janette Douglas

14. Marriage Ground Rules That Helped My Husband And Me Thrive In Retirement

Nurturing a long, healthy marriage is no simple task. Louisa and Barry know that well, having been married for over four decades. Over the years they have developed a strong sense of what they consider to be their marriage ground rules. Louisa shared how following these ground rules has helped them achieve happiness in their marriage. Follow their guidance and you too may find yourself transitioning from thriving in marriage rather than simply surviving.

15. Key Things I’ve Learned Deciding Where To Retire

There are many great reasons to relocate during retirement. Some move to be closer to family, while others prefer to add a little more “breathing room” between them and their kin. Climate, scenery, hobbies, and experiences all top the list as well. But choosing where to retire can be intimidating. Joe Cuhaj shares seven key things he learned when deciding where to retire.

Chess board on the the beach of Panama Photo credit: Joyce Barr

16. Reasons I Decided To Spend My Retirement Years In Panama

Panama is so much more than just the canal that shares its name. Stunning vistas, amazing weather, and a colorful culture are just a few of the reasons that Panama so often finds its way onto lists of the top places to retire for expats. Joyce Barr did her homework before taking the leap and shares her top reasons for spending her retirement years in this beautiful Central American expat haven.

17. Tips For A Successful Social Life In Retirement

Retirement poses an interesting dilemma: What will happen to your social life (if you had one to begin with)? Will you continue to thrive, or will the newfound solitude turn deafening? Will Craig has dedicated his career to assisting those transitioning into this new phase of their lives. He has worked with diverse retirees, designing plans for them to be healthy and happy in retirement. Consider his six tips for enjoying a successful social life in retirement.