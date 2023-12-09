Las Vegas to Zion National Park Road Trip | 9 Amazing Stops Along Interstate 15

When traveling from the Midwest to Zion National Park in Southern Utah, the best place for us to fly into is Las Vegas. The trip from Las Vegas to Zion is a fairly easy drive of about 2.5 hours, if you drive straight through. We did the drive during a week in the winter when traffic wasn’t bad at all.

I imagine that, if you’re driving on a summer weekend, you’ll encounter quite a bit more traffic, and drive times will be longer. Parts of the drive are spectacularly beautiful and other parts not so much. To break up the short drive, we set out to find interesting things to see and do on our way from Las Vegas to Zion National Park. Here is our list of what to see and do in the area.

The author at the Las Vegas sign (Photo Credit: SJ Morgensen)

Las Vegas to Zion National Park Road Trip

1. Welcome To Las Vegas Sign

Since you’re starting off in Las Vegas, it only makes sense to see one of the most iconic Vegas landmarks, the “Welcome To Las Vegas” sign on your way from Las Vegas to Zion. The iconic sign is much smaller than I thought it would be but it was still really fun to grab a few pictures there.

Located less than 10 minutes from Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran International Airport), the sign is a must-see for anyone who wants a few kitschy vacation pics from Las Vegas. This iconic sign, built in 1959, sits in the meridian at 5100 Las Vegas Boulevard South — otherwise known as the very southern end of the Las Vegas Strip. Designed in the Googie architecture style that was popular in the 1940s and 1950s, it’s a cool throwback to early Vegas.

The people in Vegas have made it really easy to get there, too. No longer do you have to dodge traffic and stand in the median to grab a photo. There is now an actual parking lot right in front of the sign. Since it was so close, we stopped right as we made our way out of the airport. Our flight arrived in Vegas in the early morning so there were only a couple of people out and about when we stopped. We grabbed a parking spot and were snapping away within a few minutes.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Rusya007 / Shutterstock.com)

2. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area In Las Vegas

About 20 minutes west of the strip lies the almost 200-acre Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. While it’s a little outside of your route from Las Vegas to Zion National Park, it’s so close to Las Vegas and definitely worth a stop. If nothing else, tour the park via the 13-mile scenic drive that cuts through the park. Note that, depending on the season, you may need to make a reservation for the scenic drive.

If you have more time to kill before your flight, you may want to check out some of the hiking trails or even go horseback riding. It’s an unexpected treat to find this outdoor paradise so close to the bright lights of Las Vegas! Open year-round, there is a variety of things to see and do in the park, with the most popular being the hiking trails. With trails rated easy to difficult, you’ll surely be able to find a trail that suits you.

Since I’m not a really experienced hiker, I liked the easy and moderate trails. Out on the trails, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see native Mojave Desert plants as well as plenty of cool rock formations. If you go in the morning or towards sunset, you’ll have the best chance to see some park wildlife like burros, sheep, deer, birds, and the desert tortoise. Start your trip at the visitor center to learn about the park, watch the short film, and grab a map. If you venture out on the trails, make sure to take plenty of water.

Even if it’s not hot weather, you can become dehydrated quickly. Also, the folks at Red Rock do not recommend taking rideshares like Uber and Lyft to the park. There is little to no cell phone service in the park and you may not be able to call for a return rideshare when you want to leave — so definitely plan ahead.

Photo Credit: SJ Morgensen

3. Valley Of Fire State Park In Overton, Nevada

Located roughly 50 miles up the road from Las Vegas to Zion, you’ll find Valley of Fire State Park. Don’t let the fact that it’s a state park fool you. The oldest and largest state park in Nevada, the Fire State Park is awesome! When we were there in December, there were very few people in the park, even though the weather was perfect for hiking.

While talking to locals, we were told that the Fire State Park is pretty low-key all the time — for some reason, it’s not on people’s radar. But it should be! We had so much fun exploring this beautiful park. With 40,000 acres of Aztec sandstone, petrified trees, and ancient petroglyphs, there’s a lot to explore here. After a stop in the visitor center to watch the film and get a little backstory, we decided we had to check out the Fire Wave first.

Starting at the Fire State Park trailhead, it’s about a 1.5-mile hike that took about an hour. The park has this hike rated as moderate and I would agree. There is some tricky climbing involved, but it’s not too tough. And the reward is spectacular.

You’ll see the incredible wavy formations that are out of this world! This and the Rainbow Vista Trail were our favorite spots. But there are quite a few others that are not to be missed if you have the time. While we spent about 4 hours here, you could easily spend more or less time depending on your schedule. If nothing else, take the Valley of Fire Scenic Byway through the Fire State Park.

It’s spectacular with awesome views at almost every turn. A bonus for us was the bighorn sheep we spotted right up by the road! The park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset. From Harry Reid International Airport, get on I-15 North to Exit 75 and Valley of Fire Highway.

Virgin River Gorge (Cheri Alguire / Shutterstock.com)

4. Virgin River Gorge Near Littlefield, Arizona

A gorgeous, albeit somewhat white-knuckle drive for this apprehensive driver, the scenic Virgin River Gorge is something to behold. The gorge spans about 10 miles of Arizona near Littlefield, and believe me, you’ll know it when you see it. The mostly two-lane section of I-15 runs parallel to the Virgin River. How this road was ever carved out of the massive rocks is beyond me.

This scenic drive is at the top of the list of all scenic drives I’ve been on and is really awe-inspiring. It’s mind-boggling to think about how this section of I-15 was created out of sheer rock and stone along the Virgin River.

The tricky part of this drive along the Virgin River Gorge for me was the speed at which other drivers were flying down the canyon road. There’s nothing like an 18-wheeler so close to your bumper that you can’t see their headlights! Quick moving drivers aside, try to take in the awesome scenery as you traverse this section of I-15; it’s worth it.

However, take care that you know the weather forecast first. I would not want to be driving this road back down to Vegas in any kind of weather. That’s why we adjusted our itinerary and headed back to Vegas a day early rather than drive this section and other parts of I-15 that we felt could be a little tricky in the snow.

alpenart / Shutterstock.com

5. St. George, Utah

Located about an hour south of Zion National Park, St. George, Utah, is a city of about 85,000 people that has a lot of cool things to see and do. With spectacular mountain views and plenty of red rock vistas, we found St. George to be a truly beautiful city.

Because the pioneers that originally settled this land were members of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expect to find historical sites here like the Brigham Young Winter Residence Historical Site, St.George Temple (currently closed for renovation, but you can see the outside), and the St. George Tabernacle. In addition to these interesting historical sites, the city offers lots of outdoor recreation opportunities in the many state parks and recreation areas.

The author at Snow Canyon Park (Photo Credit: SJ Morgensen)

6. St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site

Local and international geology enthusiasts should visit the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm. You’ll enter a 200 million-year-old ecosystem that was once home to dinosaurs, fishes, plants, important sedimentary structures, and more. The site is touted by paleontologists as one of the ten best dinosaur track sites in the world.

The museum isn’t just for geologists. Families and children will have a great time following dinosaur tracks along the ground, making tracks on their own, uncovering replica fossils, or putting together dinosaur puzzles.

7. Quail Creek State Park

Quail Creek State Park is an interesting stop on your way to Zion National Park from St. George that people often overlook. Like most national parks, Quail Creek is an ideal destination for day-trippers and overnighters. You can boat, camp, fish, or paddleboard in the warm waters of the Quail Creek Reservoir.

Clear, green water dominates Quail Creek State Park set against red, white, and orange cliffs is a perfect recipe for lake-focused adventure.

Conveniently located just a 45-minute drive from Zion National Park, Quail Creek State Park is an ideal stop for a day on the water before or after a trip to Zion.

8. Snow Canyon State Park In St. George, Utah

Hike, bike, e-bike, or even horseback ride your way through Snow Canyon State Park in St. George, Utah. This 7,400-acre park offers a vast array of activities and sightseeing opportunities.

Feeling like I discovered one of the best-kept secrets of southern Utah, I meandered the trails and took in the beauty of the towering red rocks. Staying at one of the nearby resorts, our trek to Snow Canyon couldn’t have been simpler: A walk out the back door to the paved trail led us directly into the park. If you aren’t staying nearby, don’t worry, there’s plenty of parking.

We started with the easy 2-mile Johnson’s Hike, traversing through the rugged lava trails and surrounding cliffs as we craned our necks to take in the splendor of the natural beauty that was all around. Snow Canyon is a top-rated state park and simply one of the most beautiful I’ve been to.

Hollywood agrees as Snow Canyon has been the shooting site of multiple well-known films including the classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Electric Horseman, and Jeremiah Johnson. A geological wonder made with wind and water over 180 million years ago, the results are stunning.

With more than 38 miles of hiking trails and 3 miles of paved walking and biking trails, there’s something here for all to see. Snow Canyon Park partners with several hiking and biking vendors so you’ll be covered with rental equipment, including the popular e-bikes, to make your trip fantastic.

Patrizio Martorana / Shutterstock.com

9. Springdale, Utah

Located at the West entrance of Zion National Park, Springdale is a must-visit stop on your trip from Las Vegas to Zion National Park. In fact, unless you’re staying within the borders of Zion National Park, you’ll probably be staying in Springdale. And it’s a perfect spot to spend your time outside of the park.

You’ll find plenty of shops, restaurants, bars, and many options for lodging in Springdale. If you do stay in Springdale, remember that the Springdale shuttle will take you into Zion National Park so you can leave your car at your hotel.

FAQs

What is the Best Time to Go From Las Vegas to Zion National Park?

Springtime in Zion National Park is beautiful, with temperatures in their 50s, as the park comes back to life following the winter. Come in April and you’ll also enjoy free admission to Zion National Park during National Parks Week.

How Many Days Are Needed to Visit Zion National Park From Las Vegas?

Two nights would be ideal as it would give you time to recover from the hikes and enjoy more things in the area. With that in mind, you should look to spend at least one night here, given how large Zion National Park is.

How Much Does Zion National Park Cost?

The entrance fee for Zion National Park is $35 per car which is good for 7 days. If you are a frequent visitor, you can also purchase an annual entrance pass for $70. Remember to have the ticket visible on your car at all times.

Where to Stay When Visiting Zion National Park From Las Vegas?

If you are coming from Nevada, Springdale, and La Verkin are the two closest towns to the park entrance. Hotels in the Utah Zion National Park region are usually well-kept and have good reviews.

Which Stop On My Las Vegas to Zion National Park Drive is Best For Wildlife?

Red Rock Canyon NCA in Las Vegas is teeming with wildlife. Mule deer, javelina, coyotes, and bobcats are regular sightings, as well as a wide variety of birds. There are also over 600 different species of plants mainly unique to the Mojave Desert.