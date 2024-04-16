13 Popular Retirement Communities in Texas Where I’d Love To Live

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

Gated retirement communities, 55+ benefits, golf, sports, food: Texas has it. Any place in Texas is great for retirement! No state income tax. You can play golf and other sports year-round most of the time because of the mild weather. Find a low cost of living, a friendly, welcoming, diverse culture, lots of spectacular natural beauty, and many fun attractions. The state has more than 600 hospitals offering the best medical facilities, with many nationally ranked in adult specialties.

Here are some retirement communities for the 55+ in fantastic retirement areas where I would like to retire — if I wasn’t already retired right here in Fort Worth. These are great locations away from the heavy traffic yet close enough to the big city to access perks and medical facilities.

Photo Credit: Boot Ranch

13 Best Retirement Communities in Texas

1. Boot Ranch – Fredericksburg

Deep in the heart of Texas Hill Country, five miles north of Fredericksburg, you’ll find the Club at Boot Ranch, offering amenities and activities for family members. All property purchases include a multi-generational Boot Ranch membership extending club privileges to five generations of your extended family without additional fees. The 55,000-square-foot Clubhouse Village is the heart of social events, fine dining, and five-star service, including the golf shop, the spa, men’s and ladies’ locker rooms, lodge suites, and fine and casual dining. Family activities concentrate on multi-generational recreation and socialization.

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

2. Affinity Retirement – Round Rock

Not your average 55+ community, The Affinity at Round Rock offers amenities for active adults pursuing individual passions through a vibrant social scene. Check out the community of amenities including restaurants, cafes, pubs, an indoor saltwater pool and spa, and a fitness center. You’ll find hobby centers like billiards and a game room, a workshop, and a crafts studio, play pickleball, see a movie in the theater, walk your dog at the dog park, and use the dog wash spa. Reasonably priced one- and two-bedroom apartments are available with cable, Wi-Fi, and utilities. Round Rock, located near Austin, is nationally known as one of the country’s most livable towns.

3. Del Webb Sun City – Georgetown

Sun City, Texas, a 55+ community near Georgetown and Austin, offers an active lifestyle where you can enjoy a game of golf at three world-class golf courses, play pickleball or tennis, or learn ballroom dance. Enjoy music at the Lakeside Amphitheater, access two state-of-the-art fitness centers, walk the paths throughout, or relax at the resort-style pool. Schedule a day or overnight experience to connect to the amenities and activities. Sun City is where new neighbors become life-long friends. Select from new construction, stylish and comfortable homes.

Summit Rock Golf Course

4. Tuscan Village At Horseshoe Bay

Tuscan Village at Horseshoe Bay offers 55+ homebuyers resort-style living with Clubhouse Salus, a lifestyle director, crafting clubs and activities for residents, plus a Jack Nicholas-designed golf course. Located near Marble Falls on Lake LBJ and a short drive to Austin or San Antonio, the community boasts Texas weather perfect for year-round golf, pickleball, pool and patio, walking trails, a community garden, and a dog park.

Residences include townhomes, single-family villas, and single-family golf estates. Nature lovers will appreciate being close to Lake LBJ, Johnson Park, Clear Cove Park, and Longhorn Cavern State Park. Golfers can access The Club at Horseshoe Bay, Slick Rock Golf Course, and Escondido Golf Course. You’ll find over 60 wineries in the area as well. For inspiration, see my article about my favorite dozen wineries near Horseshoe Bay.

Photo Credit: Janie Pace

5. The Stayton At Museum Way – Fort Worth

At the Stayton at Museum Way, engage in active senior living with art museums like The Kimbell, The Modern, and the Amon Carter Museum a stone’s toss away, plus easy access to The Bass and Sundance Square. Enjoy the Skyline Restaurant, lounge, café, bistro, private dining room, art gallery, performing arts center, and library. The salon, spa, and barbershop are handy, and you’ll have convenient access to the indoor pool and fitness center.

Choose from one-or-two-bedroom luxury apartments with beautiful views of west Fort Worth. The best thing about Stayton: you’ll have guaranteed priority lifetime on-site therapy and rehabilitation, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing care when the time comes. Appreciate services that come standard, including 24/7 concierge service, gated access underground, valet parking, and weekly housekeeping and linen service.

Photo Credit: Janie Pace

6. Robson Ranch – Denton

Active adults 55+ are redefining luxury retirement living at Robson Ranch resort community, south of Denton near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Ranch-style scenery boasts rolling hills and open views with everything right near your doorstep: Access 10 luxury, energy-efficient model homes from 1,413 to 3,228 square feet. Enjoy championship golf and a pro shop, 16 pickleball courts, a tennis complex, a softball field, a dog park, the clubhouse, fitness offers, pools, and grills. Over 100 clubs and activities will keep you busy, and the creative arts center and walking paths help you stay active. Review video model home virtual tours to help make your selection, then arrange a stay on the property to get a first-hand experience of Robson Ranch.

7. Del Webb At The Woodlands

The gated Del Webb at the Woodlands community, between Houston and Huntsville, offers residents an active lifestyle and resort living with a 14,000-square-foot clubhouse, activities, clubs, and lots of community amenities. Enjoy bike and walking trails, pickleball, bocce, tennis courts, a fitness room, a water aerobics class, and a swimming pool. Discover arts, crafts, and technology classes, or read or work in the cyber café or coffee bar. Access nearby Woodland’s golf, shopping, restaurants, events, and more. Choose from several two-and-three-bedroom homes with open-concept plans and two-car garages.

8. Bonterra At Cross Creek Ranch

Bonterra at Cross Creek Ranch near Fulshear boasts all the 55+ amenities plus family-sized homes with more space for entertaining instead of extra bedrooms. You’ll enjoy the resort-like experience with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, lagoon-style pool, fire pit, pickleball, and bocce ball courts. Hike and bike the many picturesque trails around nature preserves and dazzling lakes.

You’ll find small-town charm in Fort Bend County and easy access to Houston via the new Westpark Tollway, FM 1093, to Interstate 10. You are close to Brazos Bend State Park, the Fort Bend Museum, historic downtown Richmond, Rosenberg Railroad Museum, and the George Observatory.

9. Hill Country Retreat – San Antonio

New homesites have just been released at 55+ Del Webb Hill Country Retreat near San Antonio. You’ll love the open floor plans, consumer-inspired smart home options, eat-in kitchens, and enormous owner’s suites. Indulge in the resort-style amenities, including a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, and walking trails. San Antonio is home to three military bases, rolling hill country, quaint towns, and wineries galore, and you can play golf every day. You are close to the Pearl District on the San Antonio Riverwalk with great chef-owned restaurants, boutique shops, and more.

Pro Tip: For more on the 22-acre entertainment district, read fellow TravelAwaits writer Penny Sadler’s guide to enjoying a luxurious weekend in the Pearl.

10. The Kissing Tree – San Marcos

Tucked in between Austin and San Antonio in San Marcos, Kissing Tree is for boomers, with legendary living carved into the Texas Hill Country. Enjoy the golf course, Biergarten, resort pool, pickleball courts, and fitness center. Centered in the 20-acre amenity campus is Independence Hall, the social club at the resort, boasting Sam’s Café, the activity classroom, a culinary kitchen, the bar, an indoor movie screen, pool tables, shuffleboard, a vintage jukebox, and ample table space for dinner or a game of bridge. Named after San Marcos’ historic oak tree, the Kissing Tree is where Sam Houston gave his speech bidding for governor. You can choose from traditional homes, cottages, villas with quaint covered patios, extended garage storage, oversized owner’s suites, and grand kitchen and living spaces.

Lake Conroe (EmiBeaPhotography / Shutterstock.com)

11. Foster’s Ridge In Conroe

In Conroe, Foster’s Ridge, 45 minutes north of Houston, offers an excellent location for active 55+ adults with easy access to exciting attractions, activities, health care, and grocery and shopping opportunities. You’ll find 13 golf courses and country clubs within 30 minutes of the resort, including the Club at Carlton Woods, featuring a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. You are close to the museums, festivals, and sports teams, and the airport is 45 minutes away for travel or grandkids’ visits. Enjoy a community recreation center, community pool and patio, and multipurpose rooms for classes. See homes with two and three bedrooms, grand living and kitchen areas, master suites, office space, and spare bedrooms.

A Personal Note: My husband and I happily retired in 2016 and live in Park Glen in north Fort Worth. This month, we will make the last payment on our home after adding a patio expansion this summer with a water feature, pergola, landscaping, outdoor kitchen, and raised flower beds for a garden. We love being a half-mile from the grocery and pharmacy and a mile from our grandchildren.

12. Alamo Country Club – Alamo

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly place to retire in Texas, Alamo Country Club is a great choice. Located in the Texas Hill Country, near the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio, this gated 55+ retirement community consists of 526 single-family homes. Benefits such as golf access, a secure entrance, and maintenance of amenities and common areas are included in your association fee.

Outdoors there is a resort-style pool, spa, and tennis court. You can also hit the trails connecting to lakes, ponds, and parks, making this an ideal spot for those who want an active retirement.

13. Regency at Esperanza – Boerne

Located in the picturesque town of Boerne, one of the best small towns to retire in Texas, Regency at Esperanza is an up-and-coming 55+ community that offers 500 modern and affordable single-family homes all thoughtfully designed for their Hill Country setting.

Esperanza earned the title of “Best Overall Community” from the Texas Association of Builders in 2021 for its award-winning Toll Brothers residencies- modern single-family homes that cater to your budget.

Residents can enjoy numerous amenities, various social clubs, and a 4-acre Rover Oaks Bark Parque that includes various obstacles and amenities for people and pups alike.

Pro Tip: When considering retirement communities, prioritize factors like location, amenities, healthcare services, cost, social activities, and resident demographics. Assess the quality of facilities, including housing options, dining, and recreational opportunities. Research the community’s reputation, policies, and staff qualifications to ensure a suitable and comfortable living environment for your retirement years.

FAQs

What Is an Active Adult Community?

An active adult community is a retirement community designed for middle-aged adults, usually 55 and over, who want to live independently but still have access to resort-style amenities and convenient services. Active adult communities are growing in popularity for baby boomers nearing retirement age.

Why Retire in One of Texas’ Active Adult Communities?

Texas boasts some of the country’s best active adult communities to retire. While you won’t have the benefit of all four seasons in the Lone Star State, you will enjoy warm weather almost all year round and an active adult lifestyle. Active adults can get involved with social activities, social clubs, and numerous events.

Where to Retire in the Texas Hill Country?

Comfort, Marble Falls, New Braunfels, Georgetown, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Burnet, and Wimberley are some of the top spots for retirees in the Texas Hill Country. From cities to small towns, there’s an ideal retirement community for every retiree in Texas Hill Country.

How Many Retirement Communities in Texas Are There?

There are 1125 retirement communities in Texas. The best retirement communities in Texas are great value with low cost of living and warm climate, safety, delicious food, and easy access to medical care.

What Is the Largest Retirement Community in Texas?

Sun City Texas in Georgetown. The vibrant Texas Hill Country community features 9,900 homes, three championship 18-hole golf courses, and 86,000 square feet of world-class amenities surrounded by Georgetown is surrounded by the beauty of the Texas Hill Country.