Pick Your Favorite Largest Pool in the World | 7 Awesome Choices for Everyone’s Bucket List

Next to power walking, swimming is my favorite way of keeping in shape. Much as I love to swim in the sea, at my age I’m sometimes afraid that I’ll step on rocks or pebbles while walking in the waves and lose my balance. Also, I’m not a fan of jellyfish. These obstacles are totally eliminated when you do your exercise in a swimming pool, however, and the larger, the better. In a massive pool, you can swim lengths that really have a beneficial effect on your fitness, all without being bothered by other swimmers.

Forget the cramped communal pools, the hygiene of which sometimes leaves a bit to be desired — there are some truly massive pools in exotic locations around the world. Read on to learn about the world’s largest pool and some equally massive ones. You’ll want to pack your swimsuit straight away!

7 Best Largest Pool In The World Options to Choose From

1. Citystars Sharm El Sheikh, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Sharm El Sheikh is the world’s largest swimming pool and a very popular tourist area located at the southern tip of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, overlooking the Gulf of Aqaba. Its dry, hot summers and warm winters together with its waters ideal for diving and other sports make it an attractive destination for thousands of visitors every year. About 312 miles south of Cairo, it’s best reached by plane, and there are direct flights there from several international destinations.

While you’re there, you might want to cool off in the world’s largest swimming pools. The pool at the Citystars resort hotel is the world’s largest man-made lagoon; it’s located 3 miles inland from Sharm El Sheikh in a gated community in the middle of the desert. This world’s largest swimming pool, which opened in 2015, covers 1,042,000 square feet. Needless to say, the resort features all the beach amenities you could desire.

2. San Alfonso Del Mar, Algarrobo, Chile

The list of super pools continues into Chile. Located in the popular summer resort city of Algarobbo, the massive pool at the San Alfonso del Mar resort is the world’s second-largest man-made lagoon. Covering 20 acres and bordered by a natural beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the lagoon is the length of 20 Olympic-size swimming pools. The filtered seawater that feeds this swimming pool is kept warmer than ocean water.

3. MahaSamutr Country Club & Luxury Villas, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand

If Thailand is on your travel list, you may want to skip the better-known resort towns like Phuket and head for MahaSamutr instead. Located in the Hua Hin District on the Malay Peninsula, MahaSamutr is a 17-acre country club with a sprawling lagoon as its centerpiece. Although not the world’s largest swimming pool (the third largest), this pool’s design mimics the local sandy beach, and its vast expanse allows for water sports, even canoeing and kayaking. The tropical climate makes for hot and humid summers, so a swim in the lagoon is more than welcome.

The nearest airport is Hua Hin, which was recently expanded to receive more flights than just AirAsia. You could also reach this water paradise by taking a 4-hour train ride from Bangkok.

4. Piscine Nakache, Toulouse, France

Built in 1930, the Piscine Nakache is one of the world’s oldest still-functioning swimming pools. The location of this 1.8-acre expanse of water could not be more romantic. It’s on an island in the middle of the river Garonne near the city of Toulouse. The swimming pool is open to the public and also offers saunas and shower rooms. While enjoying your lengths, you can admire some very fine art deco architecture. The swimming pool is named for Alfred Nakache, the famous French Olympic swimmer and water polo player. And if you’re into pools that are particular, you can find quirky outdoor pools in the UK.

5. Dreamworld Resort, Hotel & Golf Course, Karachi, Pakistan

This 2-acre swimming pool on the outskirts of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, is the world’s largest freshwater swimming pool. Filled with a whopping 2 million gallons of water drawn from nearby wells, the swimming pool at the Dreamworld Resort also features waterslides and an artificial sea that produces waves of up to 4 feet. This is a place the entire family will enjoy.

Being a magnificent and unique kind of getaway in Pakistan, the Dreamworld Resort is the only such place in Pakistan to have won international awards. At the Resort, you and your family will be able to keep yourself busy and entertained the whole day long with a mix of entertainment and amusement. More importantly, you can rest assured that your security and privacy will be at the highest possible level.

6. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Located between Aspen and Vail in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, the 30,000-square-foot swimming pool at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is the world’s largest hot springs swimming pool, carrying over a million gallons of mineral-infused water from underground springs. Since 1888, the peaceful and remote hot springs resort has provided health and wellness benefits to visitors. Aside from the healing waters, the resort offers a comfortable lodge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a poolside grill, and it’s just a short walk from historic downtown Glenwood Springs.

7. Freibad Weyermannshaus, Bern, Switzerland

Lovingly nicknamed “Weyerli” by the locals, this huge swimming pool is located in Switzerland’s capital, Bern. Weyerli is currently closed, but it is scheduled to reopen next year. The pool is particularly suitable for those who like to do their lengths in lanes, and it’s also very kid friendly. Surrounded by huge meadows where you can spread out towels or blankets, the swimming pool features a supervised play area for little ones so you can enjoy your swim or sunbathing without worries.

FAQs

Who owns the world’s largest swimming pool Citystars Sharm El Sheikh?

The world’s largest swimming pool Citystars Sharm El Sheikh is owned by one of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, which is also a part of the bigger AccorHotels group. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and owns more than 30 hotels globally. Apart from the world’s biggest swimming pool in Sharm El Sheikh, it includes flagship properties in Istanbul, Singapore, and Moscow.

Is it possible to just go to San Alfonso Del Mar’s swimming pool for a day and not rent an apartment or hotel?

No, there is no day pass entry for San Alfonso Del Mar’s swimming pool, meaning you cannot pay a fee just to get through the day. The complex is not open to the public and you can only come in if you own or book one of the apartments. The big pool is meant for sailing, kayaking, etc, though smaller infinity pools that merge into the big pool are meant for swimming.

Can you swim in the Nakache swimming pool all year round?

Yes, you can. Once the largest in Europe, the Art Deco-style swimming pool is heated in the open air at 27° throughout the year. The large swimming pool in Toulouse, France is composed of three pools, two of which are Olympic pools. The 250m long public swimming pool is great and very reasonably priced. If you are looking for a cheap swim in a large pool this is the ticket.

Can you bring food into the Glenwood Hot Springs swimming pool?

No, outside food or drink, coolers, or 3rd party food delivery is not allowed inside the Glenwood Hot Springs swimming pool area. Alcohol or glass containers are not allowed either but you can get beer and wine inside the restaurant. If you would like to have a drink it has to stay inside the restaurant. Also, don’t even think about smoking on the pool deck, lobby, or other common areas. Smoking is only allowed in designated posts before entering the swimming pool.

What is the world’s largest residential swimming pool?

The world’s largest residential pool is located in a town called El Campo near Houston. The house is outside a busy metropolitan area, among farmland and pastures. The pool was designed by pool builder Rick Kuykendall and it belongs to Mike Mobley. It takes 600,000 gallons of water to fill up the pool which is 30-40 times more water than is required by a standard swimming pool. Not nearly the world’s largest swimming pool, this residential pool is still a massive pool by residential standards.