7 Flattering Swimsuits For Women Over 50

While I firmly believe women should wear whatever they like at whatever age they are, there’s no denying that — for me — some outfits just don’t look as good as they did when I was younger. And there are some styles that suit me better, and flatter me more, than others now that I’m older.

When it comes to buying swimsuits, any insecurities we have about our bodies will be most obvious to us, as swimsuits leave little to the imagination. But whatever size or shape you are now that you’re over 50, there’s a swimsuit to suit you. I love finding flattering, functional, and unusual swimwear, so here’s my pick of seven flattering swimsuits for us women over 50.

Moontide Quamora Side Trim Swimsuit Buy Now The side trim on this swimsuit, which shapes the fabric in a kind of wrap style, is very flattering for anyone with a fuller figure. I love how it brings the waist in and really accentuates curves. It comes in two colors, flamingo and jade, and it’s a really comfortable fit. It’s a very simple style, but sometimes simple is best. It’s got a low-ish leg line, so it gives good coverage, and the fit goes up to a DD cup size. This is a really flattering swimsuit and the wrap feature really works for me. Favorite Features Supportive and body-shaping power mesh

Integrated soft cups

Scooped back

Soft fabric

Johnny Was Short Sleeved Zip Front Swimsuit Buy Now For complete cover, but still something unusual and bright, this zip-up front short-sleeved swimsuit is perfect for kayaking and paddleboarding, or just for swimming in the ocean. I love the bright design and I think it would be ideal for taking a boat ride, as it gives you a lot of versatility in how you use the swimsuit. It’s comfortable to wear and the zip up the front means it easily pulls on and off. It’s a bit like a half-wetsuit or half-way between a swimsuit and a wetsuit. It has a flora and fauna design on a turquoise background that mirrors the sea; that’s unique and eye-catching. Favorite Features 100 percent neoprene so it feels like a wetsuit

Sizes start at extra small and go up to extra large

The short sleeves and high neck offer great coverage and protection

Regular leg line giving good coverage

Johnny Was Skirted One Piece Swimsuit Buy Now Skirted swimsuits can be tricky to get right, and they often look a bit too “girly” for older women, but this one pulls it off perfectly. I love the print, the flora and fauna design, and the skirt part of the suit seems to flow effortlessly and naturally from the upper part of the suit. Some skirted swimsuits look a bit odd, as if the skirt’s just been stuck on the bottom, but this one is seamless. It’s a classy, and unusual look for a swimsuit, that really works. The skirt flows from the bottom of the suit, giving great coverage to your upper legs. Favorite Features Flattering V-neck

Panel under the bust that brings in the waist

Comfortable fit

The skirt offers full coverage

Endless Love Affair, Esme Ribbed Swimsuit Buy Now The soft-ribbed fabric of this swimsuit makes it really comfortable and it feels more like a bodysuit than a swimsuit, but what I love most about it is the ‘50s-style low fitting of the legs, which gives great coverage and makes me feel more comfortable. I found the high waist reaches right up under the bust, which might suit someone with a smaller bust better, but overall this is a lovely fitting swimsuit. Favorite Features Low V neck back and cut away sides

Elasticated straps that create a body-hugging style

Soft fabric

Comes in lovely dark brown or berry pink colors

Cami And Jax Freida One Piece Buy Now This is the most fitted swimsuit on the list, with flexible boning at the sides to really keep the fit. It’s a stunning, classic swimsuit with soft padding at the bust and soft gathering of the material that makes the swimsuit look very elegant. It comes in cayenne, black, white, onyx, and ember print, so there’s a really good choice of colors. A very stylish swimsuit that might be more for the look than the functionality, but it does look amazing! Favorite Features Adjustable straps

Quick-drying fabric

Sweetheart neckline in a balcony-style

Low leg coverage

Ruby Ribbon St. Tropez Tankini Buy Now I love a tankini, as it’s a halfway measure between a bikini and a swimsuit, and it can be more flattering than either, as the tankini top offers great coverage. This one has a lovely pretty cut-out detail at the neckline and on each side of the front of the briefs, bringing individuality to the tankini. The tankini top is A-line in shape, so very flattering, and the cups have soft padding for comfort. It comes in black, orchid, and zebra print. Favorite Features Adjustable straps

Chlorine resistant

UPF 50 protection

Comfortable, full-coverage briefs