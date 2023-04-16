7 Flattering Swimsuits For Women Over 50

While I firmly believe women should wear whatever they like at whatever age they are, there’s no denying that — for me — some outfits just don’t look as good as they did when I was younger. And there are some styles that suit me better, and flatter me more, than others now that I’m older.
When it comes to buying swimsuits, any insecurities we have about our bodies will be most obvious to us, as swimsuits leave little to the imagination. But whatever size or shape you are now that you’re over 50, there’s a swimsuit to suit you. I love finding flattering, functional, and unusual swimwear, so here’s my pick of seven flattering swimsuits for us women over 50.
Moontide Quamora Side Trim SwimsuitBuy Now
The side trim on this swimsuit, which shapes the fabric in a kind of wrap style, is very flattering for anyone with a fuller figure. I love how it brings the waist in and really accentuates curves. It comes in two colors, flamingo and jade, and it’s a really comfortable fit. It’s a very simple style, but sometimes simple is best. It’s got a low-ish leg line, so it gives good coverage, and the fit goes up to a DD cup size. This is a really flattering swimsuit and the wrap feature really works for me.
Favorite Features
- Supportive and body-shaping power mesh
- Integrated soft cups
- Scooped back
- Soft fabric
Johnny Was Short Sleeved Zip Front SwimsuitBuy Now
For complete cover, but still something unusual and bright, this zip-up front short-sleeved swimsuit is perfect for kayaking and paddleboarding, or just for swimming in the ocean. I love the bright design and I think it would be ideal for taking a boat ride, as it gives you a lot of versatility in how you use the swimsuit. It’s comfortable to wear and the zip up the front means it easily pulls on and off. It’s a bit like a half-wetsuit or half-way between a swimsuit and a wetsuit. It has a flora and fauna design on a turquoise background that mirrors the sea; that’s unique and eye-catching.
Favorite Features
- 100 percent neoprene so it feels like a wetsuit
- Sizes start at extra small and go up to extra large
- The short sleeves and high neck offer great coverage and protection
- Regular leg line giving good coverage
Johnny Was Skirted One Piece SwimsuitBuy Now
Skirted swimsuits can be tricky to get right, and they often look a bit too “girly” for older women, but this one pulls it off perfectly. I love the print, the flora and fauna design, and the skirt part of the suit seems to flow effortlessly and naturally from the upper part of the suit. Some skirted swimsuits look a bit odd, as if the skirt’s just been stuck on the bottom, but this one is seamless. It’s a classy, and unusual look for a swimsuit, that really works. The skirt flows from the bottom of the suit, giving great coverage to your upper legs.
Favorite Features
- Flattering V-neck
- Panel under the bust that brings in the waist
- Comfortable fit
- The skirt offers full coverage
Endless Love Affair, Esme Ribbed SwimsuitBuy Now
The soft-ribbed fabric of this swimsuit makes it really comfortable and it feels more like a bodysuit than a swimsuit, but what I love most about it is the ‘50s-style low fitting of the legs, which gives great coverage and makes me feel more comfortable. I found the high waist reaches right up under the bust, which might suit someone with a smaller bust better, but overall this is a lovely fitting swimsuit.
Favorite Features
- Low V neck back and cut away sides
- Elasticated straps that create a body-hugging style
- Soft fabric
- Comes in lovely dark brown or berry pink colors
Cami And Jax Freida One PieceBuy Now
This is the most fitted swimsuit on the list, with flexible boning at the sides to really keep the fit. It’s a stunning, classic swimsuit with soft padding at the bust and soft gathering of the material that makes the swimsuit look very elegant. It comes in cayenne, black, white, onyx, and ember print, so there’s a really good choice of colors. A very stylish swimsuit that might be more for the look than the functionality, but it does look amazing!
Favorite Features
- Adjustable straps
- Quick-drying fabric
- Sweetheart neckline in a balcony-style
- Low leg coverage
Ruby Ribbon St. Tropez TankiniBuy Now
I love a tankini, as it’s a halfway measure between a bikini and a swimsuit, and it can be more flattering than either, as the tankini top offers great coverage. This one has a lovely pretty cut-out detail at the neckline and on each side of the front of the briefs, bringing individuality to the tankini. The tankini top is A-line in shape, so very flattering, and the cups have soft padding for comfort. It comes in black, orchid, and zebra print.
Favorite Features
- Adjustable straps
- Chlorine resistant
- UPF 50 protection
- Comfortable, full-coverage briefs
Cami And Jax Margot SwimsuitBuy Now
This swimsuit is extremely flattering, whatever your size or shape, but it’s especially flattering for any woman with a larger bust. The gathering at the front panel in the body of the swimsuit makes it flattering around your middle, while the bust part of the swimsuit is also gathered, giving excellent coverage. This bust area extends over onto the back of the swimsuit, acting as the straps, which is a stylish feature. The leg lines are a little bit high for me, but the bust area is perfect, as there’s no worry over cup sizes. The swimsuit comes in black, white, ember print, onyx, icy blue, cayenne, sapphire blue, and emerald, though some colors are more popular than others and do sell out.
Favorite Features
- Very comfortable, seamless one piece
- Soft and stretchy material
- Quick-drying fabric
- Versatile and looks great with shorts or a wrap-around