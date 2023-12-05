Bombas Performance Compression Socks: Pack These On Your Next Trip

Can you innovate something as common as socks? Bombas has done just that. All of their socks feature the signature honeycomb arch support to ensure a firm, comfortable fit around your midfoot that feels like a lovely foot hug. Their compression socks are no different. With strategic cushioning throughout the sock, you’ll be comfortable all day — from boarding your flight, to 30,000 feet in the sky, to exploring new city streets.

Along with the standard traits that make Bombas socks comfortable and well-loved, their compression socks come with 15–20 mmhg (millimeters of mercury). This ensures a medium level of compression that isn’t too tight but still offers support for your feet and legs. Made from 52 percent Merino wool, these socks are cozy and comfortable and will wick moisture away for everyday activities or long walks in a range of climates.

Bombas compression technology Photo credit: Bombas

Bombas socks feature a seamless toe, leaving you comfortable no matter how you move. These socks also feature stay-up technology, so you won’t be tugging at your socks all day to keep them in place while you’re busy in your day-to-day life.

Spending a day traveling can take a lot out of you. Spending long hours in the car — or squeezing into an uncomfortable, tight seat on your next plane ride — can lead to discomfort for anyone, even the most seasoned traveler. They’re also great for hotel gym workouts and help with recovery as well. When you’re packing for your next adventure, make some room for your favorite Bombas and keep your feet happy all vacation long.

Bombas socks on the go Photo credit: Bombas

About Bombas

Bombas isn’t just known for their high-quality socks and clothing items; they’re also known for their work in giving back to communities. For every item purchased, Bombas will donate an item on your behalf. They have donated 100 million items to 3,500 community organizations. Bombas donates the three most-needed items that are requested in homeless shelters. These donations are distributed amongst overnight shelters, rehabilitation centers, transitional living facilities, title I schools, and medical service personnel.

Bombas spent years creating their high-quality socks to ensure that you would be able to enjoy them for years to come. You shouldn’t have to worry about buying new socks every year, and with Bombas, you don’t have to. They spend time consistently trying to improve and make their products as comfortable as humanly possible. Oh, and Bombas has a 100 percent Happiness Guarantee to ensure that you like your items. If you don’t, just reach out to Bombas Customer Happiness Team to discuss your order.

Bombas men’s compression socks Photo credit: Bombas

Every pair of Bombas socks features: Strategic Zone Cushioning

Seamless Toes

Stay-Up Technology

Honeycomb Arch Support

Hex Tec

Airflow Venting This creates the perfect recipe for perfectly comfortable socks.

Reviews

Bombas clothes are excellent additions to your closet and their reviews back that up. Their verified buyers say that the socks are comfortable and fit great. One purchaser, Amea, said this was their first pair of compression socks. They said that they’re very comfortable and work well with shoes and boots, without the fear of bunching uncomfortably as you go about your day. Even those who ordered the wrong size still noted how comfortable and soft they are, as some reviews note that the socks can sometimes run small.