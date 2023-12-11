Bombas Compression Socks: The Perfect Fit For Your Next Flight

Bombas has been working hard to elevate the clothing game since its founding in 2013, including its socks. All of Bombas socks feature Honeycomb arch support for a firm and comfortable fit. Bombas compression socks are made with all of the well-loved qualities and feature a medium level of compression, making them great socks for traveling across the world… or just hanging around at home.

Bombas women’s compression socks are made with just as much care as their other socks, but they feature a snug — but comfortable — fit for support when you’re on your feet for long periods. These compression socks have 15–20 mmhg (millimeters of mercury), making them a great option for an everyday, medium level of compression for your feet and legs.

Like all of Bombas’s socks, their women’s compression socks have a seamless toe and strategic cushioning. Their compression socks are made from a blend of cotton, polyester, elastane, and nylon, making them a super comfortable option for when you’re in need of a little extra support.

Even the most seasoned travelers can get uncomfortable after a long day. Running around the airport, making sure you find your Uber, or running to your train terminal can leave you feeling tired and stressed. Give yourself a little gift ahead of time by putting on your compression socks, which will keep your feet from aching by the time you reach your final destination.

Bombas men’s compression socks Photo credit: Bombas

About Bombas

Since 2013, Bombas has been providing high-quality socks and clothing to individuals around the world, and making a difference while doing it. Bombas has elevated the world of socks not only for its consumers but also for the communities that they donate to. For every item that you purchase from Bombas, an item is donated back to communities in need such as homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, Title I schools, and medical staff.

Bombas products are made to last, which means you’ll get to love these items for a long time. The people at Bombas are also constantly working to improve their products, to ensure that you are as comfortable as possible when wearing them. And Bombas has a 100 percent Happiness Guarantee policy, so if you don’t love your products, you can reach out to their Happiness Team to receive help with your order.

Every pair of Bombas socks features:

Strategic Zone Cushioning

Seamless Toes

Stay-Up Technology

Honeycomb Arch Support

Hex Tec

Airflow Venting

With all of these amazing traits, it’s no wonder that people love their Bombas socks.

Bombas compression socks Photo credit: Bombas

Reviews

With over 1,000 reviews, it’s no surprise that people love their Bombas socks. One reviewer, Amy, recalls how much she loves her compression socks from Bombas due to the cushioned bottom and the extra space in the toe, so you can move your toes and be comfortable throughout the day. Others also mentioned that they could feel the difference of the compression as soon as they put the socks on and it was money well spent.