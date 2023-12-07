Bombas Socks: Dedicated Gift Guide

The days of socks being a bad holiday present are far behind us, especially if you’re gifting Bombas. No matter who you’re shopping for, no matter what they need their socks to do, Bombas has them — and the holidays — covered. Here are some of the best gifts available from Bombas for the 2023 holiday season.

Sheer Sparkle Quarter 4-Pack Photo credit: Bombas

Women’s Gifts

Looking for a show-stopping set of socks for your next event? These Bombas socks are the perfect finishing touch for any outfit and you don’t even have to worry about compromising on comfort. Every pair of Bombas socks has a seamless toe and honeycomb arch support, and these sheer sparkle socks are no exception. Made to feel just like a pair of tights, these socks are made of a nylon-cotton blend. You can machine wash them on a cold, gentle cycle.

Running Ankle Socks Photo credit: Bombas

Whether you’re training for your first race or your 50th, a good pair of running socks can change the way your runs feel. Made to contour to your left and right foot, these socks feature Hex-Tec moisture-wicking technology to keep your feet dry and cool throughout your run, and whatever you might have to do afterwards. These running socks also feature strategically cushioned areas and feature a blister tab.

Gripper Slipper Booties Photo credit: Bombas

Do you ever find yourself a bit nostalgic for the late 2000s Ugg boot trend? Fill that boot-shaped hole in your heart with these cozy, sherpa-lined slippers that go up the ankle to prevent chilly toes and cold feet all winter long. Made with a cushioned footbed and stay-put grips, you won’t have to worry about slipping around on the floor when you’re trying to keep warm.

Ankle and Calf Sock 12-Pack Photo credit: Bombas

Men’s Gifts

Can’t decide between a cut for your socks? Get six ankle socks and six crew-length socks so you’ll be covered no matter what kind of activities you may partake in. With extra-long staple cotton, these socks will stay super comfortable and feature stay-up technology so you won’t have to adjust them during the day. The crew socks and the ankle socks both feature a cushioned arch and y-stitched heels.

Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Photo credit: Bombas

Looking for that finishing touch for your Christmas dinner outfit? These socks are the answer to all of your questions. With two beautifully patterned options and two plain pairs, these feature all of the amazing qualities that come standard in Bombas socks. They’ll stay up all night and they’re made from the softest yarn, so you’ll be comfortable in and out of your shoes.

Gripper Slipper Fair Isle, Double Cushion Photo credit: Bombas

After many long days full of fun and celebration, you’re going to need a long, quiet day of rest and relaxation. Get comfortable on the couch or in bed with a pair of warm slippers that you can keep on your feet whether you’re taking a rest or making dinner (or heating up leftovers). Featuring stay-put grips, you’ll be able to walk on the hardwood without worrying about slipping. And for the travel junkie, these slippers fold up flat making the best travel companion.

Youth Merino Wool Blend Calf Socks 4-Pack Photo credit: Bombas

For The Kids

As the kids get older, they’re going to want to go more and more places with you. Make sure they’re prepared for any adventure with a great set of moisture-wicking, warm, Merino wool socks. The socks are super warm and will keep the kids’ feet warm whether they’re skiing, hiking, or simply spending time with people who keep the house cold. And of course, just because they’re kids’ socks doesn’t mean Bombas is going to skip out on the quality.

Baby Gripper Slipper Birdseye, Double Cushion Photo credit: Bombas

It is incredibly important to keep your baby’s feet warm during the winter months. You can do so in the cutest way possible with these specially made slippers. Made to have an extra thick footbed and grippies for when babies are playing, these slippers will be the cutest accessory for your brand-new family member.

About Bombas

Bombas is known for making high-quality socks that also make a high-quality impact on local communities. For every item purchased, Bombas will donate one item on your behalf. They have donated over 100 million items to 3,500 community organizations, including homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, and medical service workers.