14 Products Our Airline Experts Say You Need To Survive A Long-Haul Flight

Bose

“Depending on your budget, noise-canceling headphones can be a real game changer for a quiet and stress-free flight. My go-to are Bose Noise Canceling headphones. These headphones are highly rated, lightweight, and work so well. I can attest to the fact they drown out a screaming baby, people talking, reduce engine and wind noises, and make music and movies sound crystal clear. Since they are lightweight, your head doesn’t feel like it’s in a vise-grip after many hours. They now have wireless connectivity and the battery lasts up to 22 hours.

I don’t recommend earbuds. Yes, they are smaller and so much more compact with ease of travel. But, it is the most common item lost on a plane. Once those buds fall from your ear, they might roll down the aisle, get hidden under a nearby seat, or worse, lost inside the seat. It happens on every flight!” — Christy Karsten

Airpods Pro

“I love my AirPods Pro because they are small but amazing at noise cancellation and have great sound for listening to music. I don’t like crawling on the floor looking for the wayward ear pod so I keep them secure with a neck cord.” — Heather Earl

Beats

“It only took me one time to forget my coveted Beats headphones before I purchased my second pair. One pair stays in my tote or carry-on bag at all times. I prefer over-the-ear headphones for travel. This will help prevent you from losing them when you sleep.” — Kentrell Charles