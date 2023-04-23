6 Best Luggage Items To Take On A Cruise

If you think luggage is just luggage, no matter where you’re going or what kind of trip you’re taking, it might be time to think again. Especially when it comes to cruising, there are some things to think about regarding your luggage that you don’t need to consider when flying, driving, or taking the train.
The main issue is the space inside most cabins. Anyone who’s been on a cruise knows cabins can be a little on the snug side and you might not have much space to store your luggage. Then there’s the fact that you’ll be spending many of your days on land excursions and you’ll need a suitable bag for the whole day. I’ve taken a look at the best luggage items to take on a cruise, from backpacks for a land excursion to check-in suitcases, and everything in between.
Briggs & Riley Sympatico Medium Expandable SpinnerBuy Now
Perfect for a 7- or 10-day cruise, the Medium Expandable Spinner has some brilliant organizational features. There’s a large zip-around pocket inside, plus two smaller mesh pockets, that make packing much easier. I love how lightweight this case is. It’s nice and spacious and a good size for a cruise, but it’s really easy to maneuver and doesn’t feel cumbersome at all. It glides around on its double-spinner wheels and I found it easy to travel with, even to wheel around an airport and get from taxi to port. It also looks really smart and has a leather personalized patch where you can have your initials monogrammed, so you always know it’s your case.
Favorite Features
- TSA-friendly combination lock
- Adjustable garment compression panels to keep clothing flat
- Expansion and compression system that can increase space by 17 percent
- Strong and durable shell
Craghopper 22-Inch Wheelie 40LBuy Now
A combination between a carry-on case and a durable bag, the Craghopper Wheelie is perfect for anyone who travels light and for day excursions on land. It’s spacious inside and has two front-zipped compartments that are perfect for a laptop and a tablet. This carry-on is especially great for a cruise as the soft material and shell mean it can be easily stored in your cabin. You can store it with other items on top of it as the fabric and shell provide space for stacking. I love how it looks like a backpack but behaves like a small suitcase.
Favorite Features
- Water-repellent
- Padding throughout to protect your items
- Internal organizer pockets
- Cut-resistant safety pocket with RFID protection
Away Flex SuitcaseBuy Now
As it suggests in the name, the Away Flex Suitcase is very flexible. When you unzip the flex feature, it creates an extra 2.25 inches of space, so it’s perfect for leaving room for bringing home souvenirs. Without the flex, it’s a carry-on, and with the flex, it’s a checked case. If you take a larger flex case and the carry-on, you can nest one inside the other in your cabin to save space. What I really love about this case is the little details they’ve added. There’s a handle on the bottom of the case, between the wheels. It might seem like a strange place for a handle, but when you’re at the baggage carousel and you need to pick up your case quickly, it comes in very handy.
Favorite Features
- TSA-approved combination lock
- Hidden laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate
- Durable hardshell
- Black leather luggage tag
Nomatic Travel PackBuy Now
The Nomatic Travel Pack is a backpack that packs like a suitcase. If you like to travel light and your cruise is fairly short, you can pack all your items in this pack and carry it like any backpack. It’s a slim and sleek bag, but it’s deceptively spacious inside and expands when you need to fit more in. It has water-bottle holders on each side, like a backpack, but inside it has zip-up sections for packing clothes and a large pocket for shoes or a laptop. If you can pack this light, it’s ideal for a cruise as it doubles as a lightweight backpack for land excursions.
Favorite Features
- Water-resistant
- Sunglasses case
- Magnetic water-bottle pockets
- Side handle to carry like a briefcase
Monos Metro Duffel BagBuy Now
If you have checked-in luggage, which you probably do for a cruise, this Metro Duffle Bag is a spacious and versatile carry-on bag that works perfectly as a day bag for land excursions. You can travel with it if you’re flying to your port destination and it fits a whole world of items inside it. You can easily get a laptop in the bag and it has lots of great zip compartments and pockets for your passport, water bottle, and even your umbrella if you think you’ll need it. What I really love is the switch system. The bag comes with a metro kit, where you can fit lots of small items, and this attaches and detaches for when you want to take it with you and when you don’t.
Favorite Features
- Trolley sleeve that fits around your suitcase handle and keeps all your luggage together
- Water-resistant
- Vegan leather
- Adjustable, removable shoulder strap
Globe Trotter Safari TrunkBuy Now
Take it right back to the golden age of glamor travel with this classic-looking trunk. It is definitely the most-spacious luggage on the list and also the most beautiful in design. It’s inspired by the original steamer trunks that were made for the cabins on steamer ships, but unlike classic trunks, this one has four wheels and is easy to move around. It is large, yes, but that means you can pack a lot into it. If you’re lucky enough to have booked a suite on a cruise, you won’t have any trouble storing this trunk. Otherwise, it doubles nicely as a little stand or table.
Favorite Features
- Leather corners and straps to protect the trunk
- 100-liter capacity
- Carbon-steel locks
- Each individual case has its own unique serial number.
