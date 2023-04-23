6 Best Luggage Items To Take On A Cruise

If you think luggage is just luggage, no matter where you’re going or what kind of trip you’re taking, it might be time to think again. Especially when it comes to cruising, there are some things to think about regarding your luggage that you don’t need to consider when flying, driving, or taking the train.

The main issue is the space inside most cabins. Anyone who’s been on a cruise knows cabins can be a little on the snug side and you might not have much space to store your luggage. Then there’s the fact that you’ll be spending many of your days on land excursions and you’ll need a suitable bag for the whole day. I’ve taken a look at the best luggage items to take on a cruise, from backpacks for a land excursion to check-in suitcases, and everything in between.

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Medium Expandable Spinner Buy Now Perfect for a 7- or 10-day cruise, the Medium Expandable Spinner has some brilliant organizational features. There’s a large zip-around pocket inside, plus two smaller mesh pockets, that make packing much easier. I love how lightweight this case is. It’s nice and spacious and a good size for a cruise, but it’s really easy to maneuver and doesn’t feel cumbersome at all. It glides around on its double-spinner wheels and I found it easy to travel with, even to wheel around an airport and get from taxi to port. It also looks really smart and has a leather personalized patch where you can have your initials monogrammed, so you always know it’s your case. Favorite Features TSA-friendly combination lock

Adjustable garment compression panels to keep clothing flat

Expansion and compression system that can increase space by 17 percent

Strong and durable shell

Craghopper 22-Inch Wheelie 40L Buy Now A combination between a carry-on case and a durable bag, the Craghopper Wheelie is perfect for anyone who travels light and for day excursions on land. It’s spacious inside and has two front-zipped compartments that are perfect for a laptop and a tablet. This carry-on is especially great for a cruise as the soft material and shell mean it can be easily stored in your cabin. You can store it with other items on top of it as the fabric and shell provide space for stacking. I love how it looks like a backpack but behaves like a small suitcase. Favorite Features Water-repellent

Padding throughout to protect your items

Internal organizer pockets

Cut-resistant safety pocket with RFID protection

Away Flex Suitcase Buy Now As it suggests in the name, the Away Flex Suitcase is very flexible. When you unzip the flex feature, it creates an extra 2.25 inches of space, so it’s perfect for leaving room for bringing home souvenirs. Without the flex, it’s a carry-on, and with the flex, it’s a checked case. If you take a larger flex case and the carry-on, you can nest one inside the other in your cabin to save space. What I really love about this case is the little details they’ve added. There’s a handle on the bottom of the case, between the wheels. It might seem like a strange place for a handle, but when you’re at the baggage carousel and you need to pick up your case quickly, it comes in very handy. Favorite Features TSA-approved combination lock

Hidden laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate

Durable hardshell

Black leather luggage tag

Nomatic Travel Pack Buy Now The Nomatic Travel Pack is a backpack that packs like a suitcase. If you like to travel light and your cruise is fairly short, you can pack all your items in this pack and carry it like any backpack. It’s a slim and sleek bag, but it’s deceptively spacious inside and expands when you need to fit more in. It has water-bottle holders on each side, like a backpack, but inside it has zip-up sections for packing clothes and a large pocket for shoes or a laptop. If you can pack this light, it’s ideal for a cruise as it doubles as a lightweight backpack for land excursions. Favorite Features Water-resistant

Sunglasses case

Magnetic water-bottle pockets

Side handle to carry like a briefcase

Monos Metro Duffel Bag Buy Now If you have checked-in luggage, which you probably do for a cruise, this Metro Duffle Bag is a spacious and versatile carry-on bag that works perfectly as a day bag for land excursions. You can travel with it if you’re flying to your port destination and it fits a whole world of items inside it. You can easily get a laptop in the bag and it has lots of great zip compartments and pockets for your passport, water bottle, and even your umbrella if you think you’ll need it. What I really love is the switch system. The bag comes with a metro kit, where you can fit lots of small items, and this attaches and detaches for when you want to take it with you and when you don’t. Favorite Features Trolley sleeve that fits around your suitcase handle and keeps all your luggage together

Water-resistant

Vegan leather

Adjustable, removable shoulder strap