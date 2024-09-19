Carry-On Countdown: Rolling Backpacks

There’s a carry-on for every type of traveler out there.

Whether on the hunt for a functional backpack carry-on or shopping around for the best rolling suitcases, hundreds of brands have taken up the charge to streamline air travel.

But what about luggage that combines the best of both these worlds—

Rolling backpacks, anyone?

Rolling backpacks are versatile in that they can be worn like a regular backpack for shorter getaways, then stuffed to full capacity and rolled around an airport for longer, international trips.

Though rolling duffels are a popular choice because they’re a bit larger and more rugged than backpacks, they aren’t quite as dynamic. Duffels are notoriously awkward to carry and won’t necessarily serve anyone well on a hiking trip.

A rolling backpack should be able to do it all.

So which rolling backpacks are worth your money? Let’s take a closer look at the most functional, comfortable, and dual-threat rolling backpacks on the market.

eBags Mother Lode Rolling Backpack

This rolling backpack is one of the smallest on the list with a capacity of 26L.

To be blunt, it’s also not the prettiest option on the market. But what eBags Mother Lode Rolling Backpack lacks in star appeal it makes up for with functionality.

This product has been on the market for a while. In fact, eBags is currently undergoing a transition to the Samsonite brand thanks to a recent acquisition. But if you’re on the hunt for an eBags original, you can find them on eBay.

Eagle Creek Expanse Convertible

As a trusted outdoors brand, it’s no surprise that Eagle Creek has a solid hold on the rolling backpack sector. Its bi-tech armor lite material is robust enough to survive busy airports and hikes alike.

With a packing capacity of 30L, it’s also got plenty of space for packing.

I’d recommend the Eagle Creek Expanse Convertible for travelers who don’t need to use the backpack function too often. Though I appreciate that this rolling backpack has pockets to hide its straps, some buyers have noted they’re not the most functional for long-term backpacking trips.

Osprey Fairview & Farpoint

Osprey outperforms Eagle Creek when it comes to offering high-quality, dual-threat rolling backpacks. In fact, you can choose from its Fairview and Farpoint products.

The distinction in its Farpoint and Fairview products is gender. Farpoint rolling backpacks were created with the male figure in mind, while Fairview is geared towards women.

This is especially helpful for anyone who plans on doing a lot of backpacking on their trip, as the pieces are designed with ergonomics in mind, saving you back and neck pain.

Both types of convertible wheeled backpacks offer 35L of packing space, which is the largest on this list. But keep in mind that this space makes it easy to overpack. While you’ll have Osprey’s industry-leading design on your side, that won’t make a 40lb bag magically lighter.

Kipling Rolling Backpack

Kipling is more known for its backpacks and handbags than its luggage. That makes the Kipling rolling backpack a unique product—one that’s built on the experience of functional handbags more than elite suitcases.

This 26L rolling backpack is ergonomic and comfortable when slung over the back thanks to its wide and padded straps. But it’s also got four wheels for easy rolling, which makes it particularly great for airports.

Despite weighing just over five pounds, many buyers have also noted how lightweight the bag feels.

Everkie Atlas Wheeled Laptop Backpack

You guessed it—the key feature of this laptop is its reachable laptop sleeve.

That makes it ideal for business travelers who might need access to their devices at a moment’s notice. It also has six total outer pockets and dividers, which makes organization on the go a breeze.

In fact, Everkie dubs this the ‘mobile office’.

It’s functional as both a rolling suitcase and a backpack. Though its design isn’t particularly sleek or sexy, it’s durable and functional, and even includes added features like an outer bottle pocket.

Kathmandu Hybrid Trolley 3.0

This 32L backpack hybrid is surprisingly agile thanks to its minimal weight. While this product was designed with outdoorsy types in mind, its sleek and simple design makes it great for just about any traveler.

Plus, its straps are ergonomic and designed for easy lifting. What I like about the Kathmandu Hybrid Trolley is its compression straps and dividers.

These interior features make it similar to a suitcase and easier to pack. For this reason, it’s become a favorite for backpackers heading to rugged and remote places like Southeast Asia.

