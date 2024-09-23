Best Weekender Luggage for Mini-Trips

Weekend vacationers are the most freewheeling of all travelers.

These fearless tourists aren’t afraid to skip town for a few spare days. They’ll leave work at five o’clock sharp on Friday and return home sometime on Sunday night.

And they’ll do it all over again at the end of the work week.

Whether looking to escape a bustling city, take advantage of All You Can Fly passes, or find those hidden gems beyond state lines, there’s one thing every weekender needs: the right luggage.

And what do we call luggage designed for short stays? Weekenders.

Weekender luggage is designed for short-term travel, meaning these pieces are always carry-on-ready and lightweight. Some might even fit under the seatback in front of you.

Looking for the perfect weekender bag for your three-day escapes? Here are the best weekender luggage options on the market.

Best weekender luggage

Best rugged option: Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel

Courtesy of REI

If you’re heading into the great outdoors, this compact weekender is for you.

That added 40L of space is great for any last-minute packing additions, while the TPU-film laminate protects you from water, dirt, and other natural wonders.

Not only is the bag ergonomic and designed for rugged adventures, but it also has an eco-friendly angle. Patagonia is highly dedicated to sustainability—meaning the Black Hole Duffel is made of 100% recycled materials.

Buy here

Best backpack option: Timbuk2 Never Check Expandable Backpack

Courtesy of Timbuk2

Some outdoorsy types might not be thrilled by the prospect of lugging around a duffel like the Patagonia Black Hole.

If that’s the case, go for the Timbuk2 Never Check Expandable Backpack. Not only does it offer a similarly solid carrying capacity at 21L, but it’s also geared for rugged use.

What makes this backpack option stand out is its interior pockets. It offers modular and convenient storage, which makes packing for weekenders a lot easier. Plus, its straps are designed for comfortable carrying.

Buy here

Best duffel option: CALPAK Luka Duffel

Courtesy of CALPAK

It’s cute, it’s well-made, and it’s way bigger than it looks. The Luka Duffel from Calpake lets you get away with some overpacking without sacrificing on sleekness.

Reviewers rave that this weekender is perfect for their three-day trips—and with an almost-perfect five-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews, I’m apt to agree.

I also like that the Luka Duffel has a strap that makes it easy to secure to a rolling suitcase. The company also offers belt bags and key pouches for those who like matching travel gear.

Buy here

Best oversized option: Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag

Courtesy of Longchamp

Longchamp bags are making a comeback.

If you enjoy this brand’s design, then you’re going to love its oversized Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag. The bag’s unique design allows travelers to fold up its lower compartment when not in use for an even more portable and sleek weekender.

But keep in mind that Longchamp is a bit pricier than other travel brands—and also, it’s not officially a luggage brand. That makes me think these pieces are ideal for those who are very careful with their luggage.

Buy here

Best mini option: Lo & Sons The O.G. 2

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

I love a mini-weekender. After all, weekend trips are the perfect time to experiment with minimalist packing.

The Lo & Sons O.G. 2 makes that even easier thanks to its interior and exterior pocket features. There’s a laptop sleeve and even a side shoe pocket.

Like Longchamp, this is a pricy option. But Lo & Sons has more experience in travel gear, along with a better reputation for functional luggage. (I’m not saying Longchamp does a poor job—I’m just saying it’s not usually associated with travel.)

Buy here

Best design: Monos Metro Duffel

Courtesy of Monos

It’s sexy, sleek, and has a modular exterior pocket—need I say more? That modular kit system makes it a great choice for any potential overpackers—or those who walk away from their weekend trips with a few souvenirs.

What I really enjoy about this bag is that it’s designed for a large interior well—along with inner pockets and a separate laptop sleeve. That makes it easier to pack large items and clothing, then use the modular pieces for smaller items.

Buy here

CBest budget option: Baggu Cloud Carry-On

Courtesy of Baggu

Remember when reusable bags became all the rage and there was that one brand that made ultra-compact, funky-designed nylon bags?

That’s Baggu—and they’ve been refining their ultra-portable design since the reusable bag boom of the early 2010s.

They even offer a ‘cloud’ carry-on, which should make it obvious of the focus here: Lightweight portability. Baggu’s carry-on option folds up into a little slip when not in use.

Though it’s not the most rigid or rough-and-ready option, it’s a fantastic choice for light packers. And those on a budget. I’m a pretty religious Baggu fan, so don’t mind my raving.

Buy here