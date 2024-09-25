Looking for superlight carry-ons? They’re out there.

What about rolling backpacks? You can find those, too.

The same for rolling carry-ons, duffel bags, weekenders, and more.

There’s a luggage option for every type of traveler out there—and dozens of unique brands are taking a stab at crafting a great suitcase. (Mine’s from Muji, if you were curious.)

One of the reasons I’ve been covering carry-ons in such great detail is the ever-changing, ever-unpredictable nature of carry-on restrictions.

In other words: The more versatile the carry-on, the more likely you are to face fewer hiccups at the boarding gate.

In terms of truly portable and dynamic carry-ons, the under-seat option can’t be beaten.

Not only are these carry-ons designed for easy packing, but they’re also guaranteed to fit under the seat in front of you when that overhead cabin space mysteriously disappears.

Before I cover the best under-seat carry-ons, let me highlight the design of these small-but-mighty luggage options.

Features of under-seat carry-ons

You guessed it—these suitcases are built to fit perfectly under the seat in front of you.

Though you’ll need to say goodbye to foot space, you can guarantee a lightweight piece with a capacity of up to 35L.

The best under-seat carry-ons also include features like built-in pockets and compartments. They’re built from sturdy materials and designed for a bit of wear.

Most are also under two pounds to help you maximize packing space.

Best under-seat carry-ons

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage

Calpak has a cult-like following in the luggage world—and I’m starting to sip on that cool aid!

This tiny carry-on has multiple interior pockets for easier storing. I also love that it has a standard shape and design as a regular carry-on or checked piece of luggage.

If you need any more convincing, the Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On is a favorite amongst flight attendants. When they’re off-duty, they still might get a spot on a plane—but they’ll board last. The Calpak Hue Mini guarantees their carry-on fits even if the overhead space is taken.

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater

Rockland is a budget brand that offers a multifunctional under-seat option.

The soft-shell bag includes handles that make it easy to carry by hand. It has two mesh side pockets for bottles and other items. The interior also includes a mesh divider and small pockets.

While it’s not the most high-quality option, especially in terms of its zippers, travelers are raving about this suitcase. Not only is ergonomic and easy to roll or carry, but it’s also more spacious than many anticipated.

Samsonite Spinner Underseater

This soft-shell option has multi-directional spinners for those who like seamless lugging.

Its exterior pocket is also convenient for storing important items. Inside, you also have three separate compartments for laptops and tablets. There’s even an integrated port where you can easily set up a USB charger.

Overall, the Samsonite Spinner Underseat is a stellar option. However, it’s billed as ‘fits under most airline seats’, which isn’t a strong guarantee for those who overpack or for airlines with slashed seat sizes.

Air Porter Carry-On Bag

This alternative option doesn’t have rolling capabilities—meaning you need to be comfortable lugging it by its handles or shoulder straps.

That being said, this item has a great interior pocket with a handful of helpful compartments. That includes a secondary compartment with a laptop sleeve and pockets designed for storing cords.

The Air Porter Carry-On also includes a suspension strap that makes it easy to connect to rolling suitcases. Additionally, it’s small enough that it shouldn’t take up the entire space underneath the seat in front of you.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Underseater

This hardy under-seat carry-on is one of the most durable options on the market—which I think is worth considering given the amount of time it will spend on the floor. (Near your shoes.)

Its pockets and zippers are also designed for rough-and-tumble trips. Even its handle can be hidden in a pocket.

I also like that the Reaction Underseater has compression straps—something that is usually slashed from smaller suitcases.

There’s also tech storage and plenty of interior pockets for easy packing. Despite its slightly larger size, the Kenneth Cole Underseater apparently fits on most airlines—even smaller jets.

