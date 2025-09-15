Hush-Hush Travel Tips from Tour Guides at Popular Destinations

What do I mean by ‘hush-hush travel tips’? I’m talking about the types of heady advice that you won’t get from a general tour operator or a traveler who has visited the destination multiple times.

I’m talking about hush-hush travel tips from local tour guides that come from years of experience and tons of passion.

If you read my work often, you might already know that I advocate for local-led tours because they’re more exclusive and unique.

First, they’re higher-quality than general tours, as locals can take you into the fold. Second, they’re more ethical because they funnel money directly into locals’ hands and take you off the boring, beaten tourist path. Third, they give you an authentic, memorable experience.

In case you missed my recent interviews with ToursByLocals experts in Berlin, Mexico City, Athens, and Barcelona, I’m recounting the top pieces of advice from the cities’ best local guides.

Use their advice to put together a better trip in any city. Or, better yet, book one of their tours to learn the difference between a general tour and one that’s led by local experts.

Travel tips from tour guides in Berlin, Mexico City, Athens, & Barcelona

Marriette in Berlin wants you to dig into the city’s complex culture

As Marriette puts it, Berlin is ‘layered, strange, honest, rebellious’, and that’s not an easy identity to crack into—especially when you factor in German culture’s usually stand-offish nature. Remember: much of Berlin’s most impactful history is very, very recent.

With its historic significance, pivotal role in the Cold War, and modern status as a hub for street and party culture, taking a bite out of Berlin isn’t something you can do with a general tour. Make sure you book a tour that will take you deeper into the city’s underbelly. And don’t forget Marriette’s favorite part of the city: it’s semi-hidden courtyards.

Enrique in Mexico City wants you to stay longer—and get out of the city

Enrique has two key pieces of advice for anyone visiting Mexico City. First, the longer you stay, the richer your experience will be. Enrique has organized multi-day tours, including a memorable 11-day adventure with visits to CDMX, Puebla, and Oaxaca. It was an immersive experience for the family he was guiding, and a fulfilling trip as a guide.

Second, staying longer lets you get out of Mexico City. Enrique loves getting to take visitors out of the city and into some of the lesser-known areas around it. There are lush forests, colorful villages, and plenty more that many never hear about.

Panos in Athens wants you to actually learn something

What’s the big deal with booking with qualified, local guides in Athens? They should have a solid academic background that allows them to succinctly give you a rundown of Ancient Greek history and how it still impacts our modern-day lives.

Panos, for example, has a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees in Ancient Greek Civilization, Mediterranean history, and hospitality. On top of that, he’s fluent in four languages. In short, if you’re heading to a destination with thousands of years of history, then you need a local guide who has at least one degree… if not several.

Cayetano in Barcelona wants you to book with a licensed guide

Similar to Panos in Athens, Cayetano in Barcelona has academic degrees and a background in hospitality that separates him from the rest of the city’s general guides. Most importantly, he also has the official qualifications from the City of Barcelona and Catalonia.

These don’t just mean that he has the correct paperwork to give you a great tour. They also give him priority access to major sites and landmarks. As Cayetano puts it, “Time is money when you’re traveling.” You don’t want to waste time waiting in lines with guides who don’t have the right licensing to get you in the door faster.

