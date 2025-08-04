Berlin Tours in English: 7 Tips & Insights from an Expert Guide

If you’ve taken a tour from a passionate, knowledgeable guide, I’m sure you already know: they can turn a vacation from good to great.

Aside from giving you a great experience, a tour from a qualified guide can also introduce you to new passions and interests.

That being said, not all guides are created equally. I’m a fan of a particular type of guide—one who is local, who has practical knowledge about what they’re talking about, and one who has a few (possibly strong) opinions about the topic at hand.

The big question is… how do you find local tour guides?

Usually, I focus on tours that are easily accessible. That means I recommend a lot of TripAdvisor, Viator, and GetYourGuide tours because tourists are familiar with these companies.

That being said, my favorite tour company to recommend is Tours by Locals.

It’s a company that I’ve covered before, thanks to its sterling promise of ethical tours from local experts. (This article isn’t sponsored, either—I’m actually a big fan of the company and think their approach to tour-providing can alleviate many tensions that are becoming common in tourist zones.)

This time around, I’m zeroing in on tips for Berlin tours in English from a local expert, Marriette.

She graciously answered a short questionnaire about her experience offering tours to travelers in her home of Berlin, Germany. If you want to book a tour in the city, I highly recommend working with Marriette.

If not, enjoy these insights and tips that are based on her twenty years of experience offering Berlin tours in English. (And German, of course!)

“Local guides don’t just show you the highlights – we bring the city to life.” -Marriette

Berlin tours in English: tips & insights from a local expert

Berlin isn’t like other cities—meaning relying on local guides is important

In a city with so much recent history, delving into Berlin’s identity isn’t as simple as booking a basic tour. According to Marriette, the main advantage of booking with local guides is that they have personal stories, a sense of humor, and know all the little details that bring Berlin to life.

As Marriette puts it, you’re not just listening to a history lesson—you’re walking through a living story.

Marriette loves Berlin’s hidden courtyards

Want to know one spot in Berlin you wouldn’t find without an expert local guide like Marriette? Courtyards—which is something I never would have guessed, and I’ve visited Berlin a handful of times. Normally, travelers like me waltz past these locations without realizing we’re missing those kinds of hidden corners that are full of character, charm, and history.

Local tours take a personal turn

One of Marriette’s most memorable tour moments occurred at the Berlin Wall. Like I mentioned above, Berlin is dotted with historical markers—and many of its residents remember the Cold War. During one tour to the Berlin Wall, a Finnish traveler told her a story about how his father helped one East Berliner flee the city during the Cold War.

The traveler’s father (also Finnish) was working a construction job in Berlin during the peak of the Cold War. One night at a bar, he met a local man with an uncanny resemblance. The Finnish construction worker agreed to hand over his passport so that the East Berliner could flee, as authorities wouldn’t be able to tell them apart based on the photo.

After a few hours, which had given the East Berliner plenty of a head start, the Finnish construction worker reported the passport as stolen, and authorities were none the wiser. That act of kindness bonded the men forever, and they continued to call each other on Christmas to check in.

She recommends skipping the fast food

Berlin has an up-and-coming foodie scene that flies under the radar for many visitors. Not only can you find delicious German staples, but also find imaginative new concepts in dining. Marriette recommends skipping the chain restaurants and being brave as you sample a new menu. Even if you don’t like the dish, you’ve opened yourself up to a new experience!

Berlin always has something new to explore—and guides know the way

One reason Marriette is so passionate about giving tours in Berlin is the city’s ‘layered, strange, honest, rebellious’ nature—and I’m quoting Marriette on that. Once again, cities like Berlin aren’t nearly as easy to quantify, summarize, and explore as we might imagine. The more daring and innovative a city, the more cool, new projects are constantly taking off.

In other words, how can you actually expect to dig into new shops, restaurants, venues, and more without the help of a guide—especially in a city as large, dynamic, and complex as Berlin.

Marriette is dreaming of visiting Japan

One of my favorite questions to ask local guides when I’m on a tour is which country or city they want to visit. (It’s kind of like asking your favorite musician for the name of their favorite musician, no?) Marriette is dreaming of a trip to Japan. She enjoys slow travel and would love to sink into the rhythm of life in Japan, sampling traditional rituals and things like vending machine culture.