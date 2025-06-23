3 Amish Country Tours You Can Take from Philly & Pittsburgh

Get your buggy and rile the horses, it’s time for an Amish adventure!

Just kidding—you can take the bus from a major city and bust into Amish country. Whether you want to shop around for delicious Amish treats and products or take a closer look at the Amish lifestyle, you can find tours galore that take you out of the city and into the countryside.

Even better, you don’t need to wander far to find yourself out in Amish territory. If you’ve got a visit scheduled to Pennsylvania, you can easily take a little day trip into the past from hubs like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Even better, you don’t need to drive or plan a thing. Just show up ready to learn about the Amish.

Ready to take a closer look at the wholesome adventures in store for you?

Here are the best Amish country tours you can take from major cities in Pennsylvania.

(Keep in mind that that isn’t an exhaustive list—these are just the most accessible Amish tours from big cities that are available on well-known tour sites. If you want to dive deeper, look for mom-and-pop Amish tour companies. You can find them in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. Just know that you’ll need to drive to the meeting location.)

3 Amish country tours you can take from Philadelphia & Pittsburgh

This full-day small group tour takes you into the heart of Lancaster County, one of the US’s most established Amish regions. You get to visit the Amish Village Museum, along with learning about local history from farmers. Plus, you can shop the county’s most popular Amish goods, from homemade jams to handcrafted home supplies.

This tour takes around eight hours, letting small and private groups take on Lancaster County at their own pace. The guides are known for being flexible, knowledgeable, and prompt, meaning you can spend extra time at the sites that pique your interest without feeling rushed. You’ll also get to ride in a horse-drawn buggy, visit the Amish Village Museum, and sample treats at a local bakery.

Explore the gorgeous Amish country of Western Pennsylvania, away from the well-trodden tracks of Lancaster County. You’ll get a crash course in both Amish culture and Mennonite sects. The guide (named Susie) is also hailed as a one-woman history book on the topic. In fact, she’s even written a book, highlighting just how deep this tour lets you dive into the Amish experience.